Sexually abused women work for slave wages at FCI, Dublin a.k.a. the “Rape Club”
Famed Attorney Tony Serra Shortly After His Release From Prison In 2007. Lydia Gans Photo.
By Lynda Carson - March 31, 2024
Many of the sexually abused women who filed lawsuits against the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) and FCI, Dublin a.k.a. the “Rape Club,” worked for Unicor at the Call Center. According to Unicor, their prisoners work for anywhere between 23 cents an hour, to $1.15 an hour, and a high school diploma or General Educational Development (GED) certificate is required for all work assignments above entry level (lowest pay level). Many consider this to be slave wages.
Reportedly, 59 percent of federal prisoners who are incarcerated did not complete High School.
According to Unicor, “UNICOR FCI Dublin’s UNICOR operates a Call Center. FCI Dublin’s UNICOR Call Center can employ up to 200 inmates and seven staff. The factory provides an outbound call center in partnership with three private companies that handle controlled circulation and telemarketing calls. Inmates receive training in customer service, sales and typing.
Dublin’s UNICOR offers a customer service apprenticeship program that takes approximately 2 years to complete, as well as a quality assurance certification program. Both are partnered with the education department and the department of labor. UNICOR has an Inmate Scholarship Fund which provides an inmate with the opportunity to begin or continue with business and industry courses or vocational training. Dublin’s UNICOR also provides releasing inmates with recommendation letters, resumes, cover letters and helps with local job searches.”
When considering that the Commissary at FCI, Dublin charges the prisoners;
Radio - $53.50
Timex Watch - $46.35
Water 24 pack - $15.30
Tasters Choice Coffee - $10.00
Folgers Coffee - $7.60
Energy Mix Nuts (1 pack) - $4.6
If most of the women prisoners working at the Call Center at FCI, Dublin are only making 23 cents an hour, by the time they earn enough pennies to buy a radio from the Commissary, their sentence may almost be up for many of the women who are mostly there for marijuana crimes.
On March 27, 2024, reportedly Unicor and the FCI, Dublin women’s prison was in the news again with the teary eyed crying former sex offender “Unicor / BOP employee” Nakie Nunley. Nunley was sentenced to six years in prison for his multiple “egregious” depraved sex acts with seven incarcerated women at FYI, Dublin, and seven other prison guards along with Nunley were convicted of sexually abusing the women at FCI, Dublin, a.k.a the “Rape Club.”
Reportedly, “Nunley was a UNICOR customer service supervisor for the prison's call desk,” at FCI, Dublin, a women’s prison also known as the “Rape Club.” There was no mention in the news reports that the judge required Nunley to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.
Unicor has notoriously had a bad reputation for a number of years and faced a number of lawsuits for exposing prisoners and their employees to toxic “e—waste,” at it’s e—waste recycling facilities.
Making matters worse for Unicor’s reputation regarding the sentencing of Nakie Nunley on March 27, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ), “Today’s sentencing holds Nunley accountable for his heinous abuse of his authority by sexually assaulting multiple inmates under his custody and care, and retaliating against his victims by threatening to take away their UNICOR jobs and transfer them to another facility,” said Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz. of DOJ-OIG “The DOJ-OIG will continue to aggressively investigate sexual abuse at FCI Dublin and across the Federal Bureau of Prisons.”
Reportedly, in fiscal year 2017, revenue from the federal prison call centers and other commercial market services brought in $7.5 million to Unicor.
The "slave masters" at Unicor a.k.a. the Federal Prison Industries (FPI), are not about to let their endless supply of prison labor to cut into their lucrative contracts and business dealings
If the women decided to go on strike at FCI, Dublin for the sex crimes occurring against them, and the slave wages at the Call Center, reportedly there would be major legal problems for the prisoners:
“At the national level, 28 CFR 541.3 declares "encouraging others to refuse to work, or to participate in a work stoppage" to be a "High Severity Level Prohibited Act" and authorizes solitary confinement for periods of up to a year for each violation.
The California Code of Regulations (CCR) states that "[p]articipation in a strike or work stoppage", "[r]efusal to perform work or participate in a program as ordered or assigned", and "[r]ecurring failure to meet work or program expectations within the inmate's abilities when lesser disciplinary methods failed to correct the misconduct" is "serious misconduct" under §3315(a)(3)(L), leading to gang affiliation under CCR §3000.”
Patrick T. O’Connor - Unicor/Federal Prison Industries (FPI):
Patrick T. O’Connor is the CEO of Federal Prison Industries (FPI) also known as Unicor.
According to public records, sometime around August 2021, Patrick T. O’Connor visited FPI’s recycling operation at USP Atwater and Call Center at FCI, Dublin.
Reportedly according to the DOJ, the plea agreement states that Nakie Nunley abused the victims at FCI, Dublin a.k.a. the “Rape Club,” between March 2020 and November 2021, a period in which Patrick T. O’Connor visited the Call Center at FCI Dublin, the scene of the crime.
At the time that Nunley abused his victims, he was assigned to supervise prisoners who worked for UNICOR, a trade name for the federal prison industries. All of Nunley’s victims worked at the UNICOR call center at the time he abused them.
Reportedly, Andrew Jones' sex crimes at FCI, Dublin occurred between July 2020 and June 2021. He then lied to federal agents in March 2022, denying that any sex had happened.
Reportedly, Enrique Chavez is charged with two counts of abusive sexual contact against an inmate at Federal Correctional Institute Dublin, allegedly occurring on separate occasions in October 2020.
Reportedly, a federal grand jury issued a superseding indictment on Sept. 29, 2022, charging John Bellhouse with two counts of sexual abuse of a ward and three counts of abusive sexual contact that occurred between December 2019 and December 2020. Evidence presented at trial also demonstrated Bellhouse committed abusive sexual contact against a second victim between October and December of 2020. Trial evidence showed that the acts occurred in the Safety Office at the FCI Dublin Camp.
Reportedly, Ross Klinger, 36, a Dublin prison recycling technician, is scheduled to plead guilty on Thursday to charges he sexually abused at least two inmates between March and September 2020, including inside a warehouse and in a shipping container on prison grounds while another inmate acted as a lookout.
Reportedly, eight employees at FCI, Dublin, including former warden Ray Garcia, have been charged with sexual misconduct for incidents spanning from 2019 into 2021.
Reportedly, out of eight sex offender prison guards at FCI, Dublin, upon the orders of a judge, former warden Ray Garcia is to register as sex offender upon release, as is James Highhouse (former chaplain), and Ross Klinger.
Darrell "Dirty Dick" Smith of FCI, Dublin a.k.a. the “Rape Club.”
Additionally, Darrell "Dirty Dick" Smith, has entered a not-guilty plea, and his next court hearing is scheduled for April 18, 2024. According to the DOJ, ““This indictment shocks the conscience of anyone reading it,” said U.S. Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey for the Northern District of California. “The alleged conduct falls far below the minimum standards of decency required – much less, the standards of integrity expected – of any Bureau of Prisons employee. Rest assured, the Department will root out any such conduct and prosecute all persons who are responsible.”
“Each of the alleged victims is identified in the indictment by initials and was in official detention and under Smith’s custodial, supervisory, and disciplinary authority at the time of the alleged illegal conduct. In addition, each count in the indictment corresponds with one encounter during which Smith allegedly engaged in unlawful sexual acts or contact with one of the victims.
Smith is charged with five counts of sexual abuse of a ward, six counts of abusive sexual contact, and one count of aggravated sexual abuse.”
Class Action Lawsuit Against Prison Slave Labor Practices:
During a 2007 interview I did with famed attorney Tony Serra, who started a class action lawsuit against “prison slave wages” shortly after he was released from prison for his years long tax boycott, in part he said, “It’s a class action lawsuit,” says Serra. “I’m a member (plaintiff) of the class, and it was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. We believe that Lompoc’s pay scale is in violation of the Fifth and Thirteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, and the United Nations covenants on political, civil and prisoner rights.
“Prisoners have no rights in America,” said Serra. “They don’t care about the prisoners in this country, and the prisons are profiting from the slave-like conditions being forced upon the inmates. Lompoc has a dairy and meat industry, including a cable factory which is a supplier for the navy and armed forces industry.
“Lompoc generated a lot of money last year,” he said, “little of which was returned to the inmates as compensation for the work that they do. The federal prison workforce generates around $65 million per year in net profits, and I received 19 cents an hour when working at Lompoc, while the other prisoners were only earning anywhere from 5 cents to $1.65 an hour for their labor. These are slave wages, and often the inmates come back from work covered in filth and are worn out at the end of the day.”
Serra and the 300 to 500 other plaintiffs involved in the class action lawsuit, were represented by attorneys Stephen Perelson of Mill Valley, and John Murcko and Bill Simpich, of Oakland. Sad to say, attorney John Murcko, who was a great tenant activist and attorney for many tenants, he passed away a few years ago. Along with attorney Anne Omura of the Eviction Defense Center, John defended the tenants at the California Hotel in Oakland, when they faced an unlawful eviction, and the John Stewart Company threatened to cut off their water and electricity at the time.
Years ago when I asked Tony Serra if he believes the lawsuit will succeed; “I think that there’s so many immunities and waivers in regards to how prisons are being operated in this nation that the federal government will do everything possible to toss it out of the courts. If we could manage somehow to bring this class action far enough through the courts to bring it before a jury, we could win.”
Unfortunately the federal government crushed the class action lawsuit, and they lost.
For those interested, see link below…
(KPFA 94.1 FM)
Living Room (July 25, 2008) - with Kris Welch
Interview: John Murcko can be heard around 43 minutes into the program talking about the California Hotel.
Click below to hear John Murcko…
https://kpfa.org/player/?audio=43382
Attorney Andrew Wolff also worked with attorney John Murcko and Anne Omura on many cases to protect tenants in Oakland. For those interested, below is a KPFA link about an interview that includes Andrew Wolff and myself, regarding the Menlo Hotel, and Richard Singer who went to prison for hiring someone to burn down the occupied hotel.
(KPFA)
December 19, 2009 KPFA news broadcast interview with Andrew Wolff and Lynda Carson — Interview about the Menlo Hotel tenant's lawsuit.
Click below to hear the interview that starts around 25 minutes into the evening news broadcast...
https://archives.kpfa.org/data/20091219-Sat1800.mp3
Or, click below, and hit download to hear the same broadcast....
http://www.kpfa.org/archive/id/57097
There have been a number of lawsuits filed by the sexually abused women at FCI, Dublin a.k.a. the “Rape Club,” and perhaps someday the abused women can make some money from the lawsuits to help them out in their time of need.
See a few links below…
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
FCI, Dublin - lawsuits
https://dublinprisonsolidarity.org/litigation
https://www.rightsbehindbars.org/cases/survivors-of-sexual-abuse-at-fci-dublin
https://rbgg.com/wp-content/uploads/ECF-No.-222-Order-Granting-Class-Cert-and-Partial-PI-002.pdf
https://rbgg.com/survivors-of-sexual-violence-by-prison-officials-at-fci-dublin-file-class-action-lawsuit/
https://clearinghouse.net/case/44259/
https://www.ktvu.com/news/more-than-60-sex-abuse-retaliation-lawsuits-filed-against-officers-at-fci-dublin
https://rbgg.com/judge-grants-preliminary-injunction-in-fci-dublin-class-action-brought-by-survivors-of-sexual-violence-by-prison-officials/
