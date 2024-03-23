From the Open-Publishing Calendar
UNICOR is linked to “Rape Club” at Dublin’s FCI federal women’s prison
Horny Prison Guards May Make The "Marquis de Sade" Envious:
UNICOR is linked to “Rape Club” at Dublin’s FCI federal women’s prison
By Lynda Carson - March 23, 2024
Just try to imagine having nightmares of being incarcerated, and locked up with a bunch of horny “sexually depraved” prison guards forcing you into depraved acts of sexual situations, and you just may wake up to find yourself a prisoner at the FCI, Dublin, women’s prison.
United States of America v. Nakie Nunley and Andrew Jones
Nakie Nunley
Reportedly, “Nunley was employed as a correctional officer at FCI Dublin where he supervised prisoners who worked in UNICOR, a trade name for the federal prison industries. All of Nunley’s victims worked at the UNICOR call center at the time of his abuse. According to his plea agreement, Nunley admits that between March 2020 and November 2021, he engaged in sexual acts with two prisoners, including having oral and vaginal sex with one victim and digitally penetrating another victim on multiple occasions. He also admitted that he engaged in illegal sexual contacts with three other prisoners and that he lied to federal investigators about sexually abusing his victims and about sending one of his victims sexually explicit notes.
In addition to the five victims he is charged with abusing in the Information, Nunley also admitted in his plea agreement that he sexually abused two other prisoners who worked at UNICOR. Nunley admitted that he digitally penetrated one victim’s vagina and caused her to touch his penis under his pants, resulting in him ejaculating in her hand. Nunley admitted that he caused another victim to perform oral sex on him.
Nunley also admitted that he engaged in other inappropriate behavior. For example, Nunley agreed that he wrote sexual notes to one of his victims and made sexual comments to multiple victims. Moreover, when one of his victims approached him about his conduct towards another victim, Nunley threatened her by raising with her the potential that she could be transferred to another facility and that she could lose her job. Similarly, Nunley admitted that he told another victim that if she wanted to keep her job at UNICOR, she needed to pull down her underwear and bend over. When she complied, Nunley slapped her buttocks several times.”
https://www.morelaw.com/verdicts/case.asp?s=CA&d=173204
Office of the Inspector General (OIG):
According to reports from the Office of the Inspector General (OIG), with the Department of Justice (DOJ), Nakie L. Nunley, reportedly of Fairfield, a former federal correctional officer with the Bureau of Prisons (BOP), at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) for women in Dublin, was employed as a prison guard at FCI, Dublin.
Additionally, he was employed by UNICOR at FCI, at the same time that he was sexually abusing female inmates at the FCI, a.k.a. the “Rape Club,” as an employee of the BOP. He was double dipping apparently, in more ways than one.
According to OIG/DOJ, “On September 5, 2023, a BOP Correctional Officer who served as a UNICOR Customer Service Representative assigned to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California pleaded guilty to an Information charging him with four counts of sexual abuse of a ward, five counts of abusive sexual contact, and one count of false statements to a government agency. Nakie L. Nunley pleaded guilty in the Northern District of California. According to the factual statement in support of the guilty plea, from in or about March 2020 through in or about November 2021, Nunley engaged in sexual acts and/or sexual contact with seven inmate victims on multiple occasions while they were at the time in official detention and under his custodial, supervisory, and disciplinary authority. Also according to the factual statement, on or about March 22, 2022, Nunley made false statements to OIG agents by stating he never engaged in sexual contact with any inmate and never gave sexually explicit notes to an inmate victim. The investigation is being conducted by the OIG’s San Diego Domicile Office and the FBI.”
Reportedly, “DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA (August 17, 2023) – An FCI Dublin call center supervisor identified as Nakie Nunley has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing five female inmates and making false statements.
Alameda County officials are saying that the defendant oversaw numerous women in UNICOR, which is the name of the prison’s call center. Nakie Nunley admitted to leaving a note on one of the women’s desk before having sex with her in one of the nearby bathrooms.
He also admitted to masturbating in front of another victim. Nakie Nunley and Andrew Jones are the seventh and eight individuals who have been charged with sexually abusing female inmates at the Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin.”
Presently, a job listing available for a UNICOR Customer Service Representative for FCI in Dublin, lists the salary as $77,130 per year, but there is no mention that it may help to be “sexually depraved” to get the job at the so-called “Rape Club.”
As recent as March 12, 2024, the FBI raided the FCI in Dublin, and newly appointed Warden Art Duglov, and other top managers at FCI Dublin were removed from their jobs, allegedly for retaliating against an inmate for testifying in a law suit exposing the sexual assaults and rapes occurring at the FCI prison for women in Dublin.
Daily Life at FCI, Dublin, reportedly:
• Female prisoners have been forcibly raped.
• Female prisoners have been groped or inappropriately touched.
• Female prisoners have been coerced into sexual relationships with correctional officers.
• Female prisoners have been threatened with retaliation if they spoke up about the sexual abuse they’ve experienced.
Details From Lawsuit:
According to a lawsuit about some of the “sexually depraved” prison guards at FCI, Dublin, “Defendant SMITH also twice ordered Plaintiff to touch herself and masturbate in front of him. In one incident, Plaintiff was using the toilet when Defendant SMITH passed by her room, came to her cell, and locked the door. Plaintiff got up and tried to clean herself, but before she could Defendant SMITH said, “Get up and show me, get up and touch yourself.” Plaintiff was forced to masturbate while Defendant SMITH watched. During this same period in 2021, Plaintiff was knitting in her room and Defendant SMITH came into her cell looking for another person. Plaintiff got up to walk out of the cell and Defendant SMITH grabbed her breasts and laughed. Plaintiff said, “What the fuck?” and Defendant SMITH jingled his keys, saying “Do you want me to lock you in again?” Defendant SMITH often left her in the cell for hours if she refused to get naked, and would play “La Llorona” (the crying woman) and other narcocorridos (Mexican folk songs about drug cartels) from his office which neighbored her cell to taunt her. He then stared into her cell which was in his line of vision from his office while she was locked in the cell. Plaintiff often screamed and begged Defendant SMITH to let her out, but his response was “maybe tomorrow.” Plaintiff knew that Defendant SMITH did this to other women. Plaintiff had seen him do this to two other women. Defendant SMITH often locked one woman downstairs in her unit while Plaintiff was locked upstairs in her cell and Defendant SMITH alternated watching them in their windows. Plaintiff could hear Defendant SMITH yelling at this incarcerated person below to show him things. On another occasion, Plaintiff witnessed Defendant SMITH try to lock another woman in a cell across from hers, but he only was prevented from locking her in because she put her arm in the cell door and told him he would only lock her in the cell if he broke her arm. Other women knew he specifically targeted Plaintiff. The other incarcerated women often warned Plaintiff when Defendant SMITH was coming.”
For those who may be interested, click here to read a full transcript of the above mentioned lawsuit, to read about the depraved sexual escapades that have been been happening at FCI, Dublin, funded by your tax dollars.
Click here for Class Action lawsuit filed against FCI, Dublin.
Testimony:
In part, according to the testimony of some inmates including Ms. Delarosa, Ms. Moore, and Ms. Richardson, their testimony helped to bring charges against the “sexually depraved” prison guards who have been abusing them in prison.
Officers Charged:
At least eight federal correctional officers have been charged with sexually abusing the female inmates at FCI in Dublin a.k.a.the “Rape Club,” according to records with OIG/DOJ.
Those being charged include:
Warden Ray J. Garcia 4:21-cr-00429-YGR Convicted on all counts by jury on December 8, 2022; sentenced to 70 months in prison
CO John Bellhouse 4:22-cr-00066-YGR Convicted on all counts by jury on June 5, 2023; sentencing scheduled for October 27, 2023
Chaplain James Highhouse 4:22-cr-00016-HSG Pleaded guilty on February 24, 2022; sentenced to 84 months in prison
CO Enrique Chavez 4:22-cr-00104-YGR Pleaded guilty on October 27, 2022; sentenced to 20 months in prison
CO Ross Klinger 4:22-cr-00031-YGR Pleaded guilty on February 10, 2022; sentencing scheduled for December 13, 2023
CO Darrel Smith (a/k/a “Dirty Dick Smith”) 4:22-cr-00110-YGR Indicted on April 13, 2023; status conference scheduled for August 3, 2023
CO Nakie Nunley 4:23-cr-00213-HSG Information and Plea Agreement filed on July 13, 2023
CO Andrew Jones 4:23-cr-00212-HSG Information and Plea Agreement filed on July 13, 2023
Law suits filed regarding the rape and sexual abuse happening at FCI, Dublin, may be found at some links here https://www.rightsbehindbars.org/cases/survivors-of-sexual-abuse-at-fci-dublin .
Meanwhile, prison guards in New York are facing lawsuits for sexual abuse.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
More links may be found below...
(U.S. Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General / FCI, Dublin)
https://oig.justice.gov/search?search_api_fulltext=FCI%2C+Dublin
http://web.archive.org/web/20240323061601/https://oig.justice.gov/search?search_api_fulltext=FCI%2C+Dublin
March 23, 2022
Criminal or Civil Case
Correctional Officer at FCI Dublin Charged For Abusive Sexual Contact with Female Inmate
File: 03-23-2022.pdf
… Correctional Officer at FCI Dublin Charged For Abusive Sexual Contact with Female Inmate … IMMEDIATE RELEASE March 23, 2022 CORRECTIONAL OFFICER AT FCI DUBLIN CHARGED FOR ABUSIVE SEXUAL CONTACT WITH FEMALE …
http://web.archive.org/web/20231130071848/https://oig.justice.gov/news/press-release/former-federal-bureau-prisons-warden-found-guilty-sexual-abuse-ward-abusive
Thursday, December 8, 2022 JUSTICE NEWS Department of Justice Office of Public Affairs Jury Convicts Former Federal Prison Warden for Sexual Abuse of Three Female Inmates
http://web.archive.org/web/20240323062236/https://oig.justice.gov/sites/default/files/2023-01/12-8-2022.pdf
September 29, 2022
Criminal or Civil Case
FCI Dublin Correctional Officer Faces Abuse Charges Against Two Additional Incarcerated Victims
File: 09-29-2022.pdf
… FCI Dublin Correctional Officer Faces Abuse Charges Against Two … Affairs FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Thursday, September 29, 2022 FCI Dublin Correctional Officer Faces Abuse Charges Against Two …
http://web.archive.org/web/20231209111832/https://oig.justice.gov/news/press-release/fci-dublin-correctional-officer-faces-abuse-charges-against-two-additional
Thursday, September 29, 2022 FCI Dublin Correctional Officer Faces Abuse Charges Against Two Additional Incarcerated Victims
http://web.archive.org/web/20221116093119/https://oig.justice.gov/sites/default/files/2022-09/09-29-2022.pdf
March 23, 2022
Criminal or Civil Case
BOP Cook Foreman Arrested and Indicted for Abusive Sexual Contact
File: 03-23-2022.pdf
… assigned to the Federal Correctional Institution Dublin (FCI Dublin) in California was arrested following a … 2020, Chavez engaged in sexual contact with an inmate at FCI Dublin. The investigation is being conducted by the OIG’s …
http://web.archive.org/web/20231130064006/https://oig.justice.gov/news/press-release/bop-cook-foreman-arrested-and-indicted-abusive-sexual-contact
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Correctional Officer at FCI Dublin Charged for Abusive Sexual Contact with Female Inmate
http://web.archive.org/web/20230308054237/https://oig.justice.gov/sites/default/files/2022-04/03-23-2022.pdf
June 30, 2021
Criminal or Civil Case
Bureau Of Prisons Correctional Officer Charged With Sexual Abuse Of A Ward
File: 2021-06-30.pdf
… assigned to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California (FCI Dublin), was arrested following a criminal complaint … approximately five to six times in a storage warehouse at FCI Dublin. The complaint further alleges that Klinger had …
http://web.archive.org/web/20230517165046/https://oig.justice.gov/news/press-release/bureau-prisons-correctional-officer-charged-sexual-abuse-ward
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Wednesday, June 30, 2021 Bureau Of Prisons Correctional Officer Charged With Sexual Abuse Of A Ward
http://web.archive.org/web/20221116084924/https://oig.justice.gov/sites/default/files/2021-07/2021-06-30.pdf
October 27, 2022
Criminal or Civil Case
Former Correctional Officer Admits to Abusive Sexual Contact With Inmate
File: 10-27-2022.pdf
… assigned to the Federal Correctional Institution Dublin (FCI Dublin) in Dublin, California, pleaded guilty to … officer at the Federal Correctional Institute Dublin (FCI Dublin) in Alameda County. “Correctional institutions …
http://web.archive.org/web/20231210234113/https://oig.justice.gov/news/press-release/former-correctional-officer-admits-abusive-sexual-contact-inmate
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE October 27, 2022 FORMER CORRECTIONAL OFFICER ADMITS TO ABUSIVE SEXUAL CONTACT WITH INMATE
http://web.archive.org/web/20221115091952/https://oig.justice.gov/sites/default/files/2022-10/10-27-2022.pdf
December 13, 2022
Testimony
Statement of Michael E. Horowitz Inspector General, U.S. Department of Justice before the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations concerning “Sexual Abuse of Female Prisoners in the Cust
File: 12-13-2022.pdf
… the former Warden at Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Dublin on all 8 charges brought against him, including … my testimony, the former warden oversaw a toxic culture at FCI Dublin, which prompted my office, working with the FBI …
http://web.archive.org/web/20240317105206/https://oig.justice.gov/news/testimony/statement-michael-e-horowitz-inspector-general-us-department-justice-us-senate-0
Statement of Michael E. Horowitz Inspector General, U.S. Department of Justice
http://web.archive.org/web/20230720195106/https://oig.justice.gov/sites/default/files/2022-12/12-13-2022.pdf
July 14, 2023
Criminal or Civil Case
Two More Dublin Federal Correctional Officers To Plead Guilty To Sexually Abusing Multiple Female Inmates
File: 7-14-2023.pdf
… Two More Dublin Federal Correctional Officers To Plead Guilty To … Charged as Part of Ongoing Federal Investigation into FCI Dublin OAKLAND - As part of its ongoing investigation into Bureau of Prisons officials at FCI Dublin, the U.S. Attorney’s Office today announced …
http://web.archive.org/web/20231211223147/https://oig.justice.gov/news/press-release/two-more-dublin-federal-correctional-officers-plead-guilty-sexually-abusing
Two More Dublin Federal Correctional Officers To Plead Guilty To Sexually Abusing Multiple Female Inmates Friday, July 14, 2023
http://web.archive.org/web/20230801142351/https://oig.justice.gov/sites/default/files/2023-07/7-14-2023.pdf
September 29, 2022
Criminal or Civil Case
BOP Safety Administrator Indicted for Sexual Abuse of an Inmate
File: 9-29-2022.pdf
… assigned to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California was charged via superseding Indictment … Affairs FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Thursday, September 29, 2022 FCI Dublin Correctional Officer Faces Abuse Charges Against … continue to aggressively pursue allegations of abuse at FCI Dublin and across the BOP,” said Inspector General …
http://web.archive.org/web/20231206182206/https://oig.justice.gov/news/press-release/bop-safety-administrator-indicted-sexual-abuse-inmate
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Thursday, September 29, 2022 FCI Dublin Correctional Officer Faces Abuse Charges Against Two Additional Incarcerated Victims
http://web.archive.org/web/20221121014825/https://oig.justice.gov/sites/default/files/2022-10/9-29-2022.pdf
August 23, 2021
Criminal or Civil Case
Former BOP Warden Indicted Pursuant to a Superseding Indictment for Sexual Abuse of a Ward, Abusive Sexual Contact, and False Statements
File: 2021-09-29_0.pdf
… Warden assigned to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, was charged via superseding Indictment … of Bureau of Prison Federal Correctional Institute Dublin (FCI Dublin), an all- female low security federal correctional … At the time of the offense, he was the associate warden at FCI Dublin. As an associate warden and warden, Garcia had …
http://web.archive.org/web/20240204030621/https://oig.justice.gov/news/press-release/former-bop-warden-indicted-pursuant-superseding-indictment-sexual-abuse-ward
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Wednesday, September 29, 2021 Warden Of Federal Corrections Institute In Dublin Charged With Sexual Abuse Of A Ward
http://web.archive.org/web/20230606000635/https://oig.justice.gov/sites/default/files/2021-09/2021-09-29_0.pdf
December 8, 2022
Criminal or Civil Case
Former Federal Bureau of Prisons Warden Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of a Ward, Abusive Sexual Contact, and False Statements
File: 12-8-2022.pdf
… Warden assigned to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, was found guilty of three counts of … “The evidence presented at trial demonstrated that FCI Dublin’s former warden, whose responsibility was not only … to cover up his crimes, and fostered a culture of abuse at FCI Dublin. The Department of Justice Office of the Inspector …
http://web.archive.org/web/20231130071848/https://oig.justice.gov/news/press-release/former-federal-bureau-prisons-warden-found-guilty-sexual-abuse-ward-abusive
Jury Convicts Former Federal Prison Warden for Sexual Abuse of Three Female Inmates - Thursday, December 8, 2022
http://web.archive.org/web/20240323062236/https://oig.justice.gov/sites/default/files/2023-01/12-8-2022.pdf
Correctional Officer at FCI Dublin Charged For Abusive Sexual Contact with Female Inmate
Date
March 23, 2022
https://oig.justice.gov/news/press-release/correctional-officer-fci-dublin-charged-abusive-sexual-contact-female-inmate
https://oig.justice.gov/sites/default/files/2022-03/03-23-2022.pdf
