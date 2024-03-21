From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The “Rape Club,” at Dublin’s federal women’s prison
By Lynda Carson - March 21, 2024
The Federal Correctional Institute, nearby in Dublin, is reportedly dubbed the”Rape Club.” Documentation directly from the FBI helps to shed light on why it’s known as the “Rape Club.”
Case 4:24-cv-01370:
According to the first paragraph of the Introduction of a law suit filed on 3/7/2024, Case 4:24-cv-01370, it states, “For years, people incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institute, Dublin (“FCI Dublin”), a federal female low-security prison with an adjacent satellite camp, have been subjected to rampant, horrific, and ongoing sexual abuse that continues to this day, including but not limited to: rape and sexual assault; manipulation and sexual coercion, including officers entering into relationships with incarcerated individuals and officers forcing incarcerated individuals to undress in order to be released from cells or for exchange of goods; degrading sexual comments; voyeurism; taking and sharing explicit photos; drugging, groping, and other forms of abuse during medical exams; and targeted abuse towards immigrants under threat of deportation. The Federal Bureau of Prisons (“BOP”) and employees at every level have been aware of these problems for decades and have failed, and continue to fail to take action to protect those in its care by preventing and addressing rampant staff sexual misconduct.”
In part, according to the same court documents on page 13, it states, “Plaintiff was incarcerated at FCI Dublin beginning on or around September 2019. Plaintiff is a longtime Legal Permanent Resident and the single mother of two young U.S. citizen children. She is a survivor of years of childhood sexual abuse by her stepfather. While incarcerated at FCI Dublin, Plaintiff worked in the kitchen where she experienced and witnessed staff sexual abuse. While incarcerated at FCI Dublin, Defendant SINCLAIR sexually harassed and physically assaulted Plaintiff taking advantage of his role as an officer in charge of the prison kitchen where Plaintiff worked. During her time at FCI Dublin, the back of the kitchen was known as a main area where officers would take women to engage in sexual activities. Defendant SINCLAIR began sexually harassing Plaintiff by persistently attempting to convince her to go to the backroom of the kitchen, where there are not cameras, to “show her his tattoos” in an attempt to expose himself to her. On several occasions, he also rubbed his arms on her shoulders and back to motion for her to come with him to the back. Defendant SINCLAIR eventually began ordering Plaintiff to do various things for him like “[g]et down on [her] knees” and “bend over.” When Plaintiff refused, Defendant SINCLAIR approached Plaintiff from behind and grabbed her buttocks.”
Indeed. This is not a sordid tale of woe and sexual abuse at a local Catholic Diocese that has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy over allegations of sexual abuse or sexual coercion of minors (children), involving the clergy.
It is not from the tales of Don Juan, and his sexual escapades.
Nor is it part of an erotic tale from the memoirs of a “sex fiend” parading around the “sex clubs,” wearing nothing more than a pair of tennis shoes, and a baseball cap, while wandering around the club with a beer in one hand, and jerking off with the other, leaving a trail of cum in his wake as he gazes at all the various scenarios of bondage, with women chained naked to a ceiling while being whipped or flogged, by their lovers, or others.
That's right, these are documented records from law suits, including the over paid sexually depraved federal prison guards, et.al, leading to the dismissal of a prison warden, and the reportedly angry prison guards, after the prison was raided by the FBI.
Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin
https://www.bop.gov/locations/institutions/dub/
-Lynda Carson may be reached at newland2 [at] gmail.com
