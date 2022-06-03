Koffee Klatch Against Cold Hearts at City Hall rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

by Robert Norse

HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) wants to encourage those outside and their supporters to provide a true narrative that exposes the unjustified and exaggerated claims of City officials led by City Manager Matt Huffaker, With help from Food Not Bombs and other good samaritans, we'll be providing coffee and sweet rolls in the morning for 3-days next week (June 6-8) and perhaps beyond..