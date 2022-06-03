top
Koffee Klatch Against Cold Hearts at City Hall
by Robert Norse (rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)
Friday Jun 3rd, 2022 12:49 PM
HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) wants to encourage those outside and their supporters to provide a true narrative that exposes the unjustified and exaggerated claims of City officials led by City Manager Matt Huffaker, With help from Food Not Bombs and other good samaritans, we'll be providing coffee and sweet rolls in the morning for 3-days next week (June 6-8) and perhaps beyond..
City Council,has given over power to City Manager Matt Huffington to sweep the Benchlands in July. Huffaker also claims the right to enforce the new Sleeping Ban (the CSSO--the Camping Services and Shelter Ordinance) ironically claiming the Benchlands as a "sanctioned" campground.

Authorities continue to falsely claim they'll be able to "shelter" anyone who applies. How the 150 spaces actually available can address the 300-400 in the Benchlands, much less the 1000-2000 folks outside in the City is quite a mystery.

The use of token shelter is a standard ploy to circumvent the Martin v. Boise decision where the courts ruled "no camping tickets without an accessible shelter space."

No one has yet challenged on-going police sweeps (ACLU? Homeless Unon? HUFF? where are you?). Nor have Public Defenders raised the Boise defense to my knowledge in the local courts.

City Council has returned to effectively closed meetings that shut out the public (though they;'re willing enough to farm out the Civic Auditorium to the police--as the did on Tuesday May 31st for a PR exercise pushing the "More Money for More Cops" agenda.

Huffaker has refused to give any substantive answers to the basic question: where will the Benchlands residents go when he kicks them out in July.

On Sunday June 12th at 9:30 AM, Free Radio-on-the-Net interviews with Huffaker and Chief Escalante will be aired at freakradio.org and archived at http://www.huffsantacruz.org/Lostshows.html .

The phrase "Koffee Klatch" is a satirical reference to the bigoted behavior of City Council and City Manager.

Folks of all political persuasions (and those with none) are encouraged to listen to and speak out on issues that City Council and its go-to Enforcer refuse to consider.

To volunteer to extend the morning sip-and-speak sessions, call HUFF at 831-423-4833.

In regard to the recent burning of P & R vehicles, some would say that those who make reasoned dialogue impossible make violent confrontation inevitable.
http://www.huffsantacruz.org
§Flyer to Distribute
by Robert Norse (r)
Friday Jun 3rd, 2022 12:51 PM
koffeeklatch_flyer.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (423.8KB)
Pass on the word.
http://www.huffsantacruz.org
