An exchange of opinions on the latest Mills' "homeless control" proposals can be found at (1) Folks outdoors and housed are invited at short notice to a Wednesday morning Koffee Klatch at City Hall tomorrow (February 19 7:30 to 8:30 AM). We'll be registering voters to oppose the Recall, educating the community about Chief Mills/City Attorney Condotti's latest anti-homeless proposals, and calling for the replacement of City Manager Martin Bernal.Download the flyer for events for the next week and pass them on to those without benefit of roof, computer, or bathroom.An exchange of opinions on the latest Mills' "homeless control" proposals can be found at (1) https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/02/13/18830650.php ("Community Members Access Chief's Quality of Life Proposals") and (2) https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/02/15/18830713.php ("More Punch and Less Puff Needed in Countering Police Chief's Proposals"). Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 18th, 2020 12:14 PM