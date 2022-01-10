From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Trump wants Judge to dismiss Jan. 6 lawsuit involving Congresswoman Barbara Lee
Trump Wants To Believe That He Had Absolute Immunity For All Of His Despicable Actions During His Presidency!
Trump wants Judge to dismiss Jan. 6 lawsuit involving Congresswoman Barbara Lee
By Lynda Carson - January 10, 2022
Reportedly, earlier today, attorneys for twice impeached former president Donald J. Trump urged a federal judge to dismiss some lawsuits, including one involving Congresswoman Barbara Lee, accusing Trump under the Ku Klux Klan Act of conspiring with some extremist right-wing groups and others to block the presidential vote.
According to the lawsuit filed on 2/16/2021, it claims that while Trump and Rudy Giuliani were at the rally near the White House on January 6, 2021, the two "began stoking the crowd's anger and urging them to take action to forcibly seize control of the process for counting and approving the Electoral College ballots.”
Reportedly today, “Trump's lawyers urged the judge to throw the cases out, arguing that Trump was acting in his official capacity with absolute immunity while urging Congress not to declare Joe Biden the winner of the election, and that he did not incite people at a Jan. 6 rally to violence, and that his statements were protected expression under the First Amendment.”
Indeed, Trump is claiming immunity from prosecution for urging his goons to forcibly seize control of the process for counting and approving the Electoral College ballots, while using them as dupes to do his dirty work in an effort to orchestrate a coup d'état, resulting in the deaths of 5 people.
That’s right! Set up like a bowling pin from sea to shining sea, on January 6, 2021, in what is known as a “Save America” rally, Donald J. Trump’s violent extremist right-wing duped supporters stormed the Capitol Building in an effort to keep Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the next president. This occurred after twice impeached former president Donald J. Trump falsely claimed that the presidential election was rigged, and falsely claimed that he actually won the election.
Lawsuit against Trump, Rudolph Giuliani, Proud Boys International LLC, and Oath Keepers:
The lawsuit reminds us of the Ku Klux Klan, while accusing defendants Trump, Giuliani, Proud Boys, and Oath Keepers who collectively plotted, coordinated, and executed a common plan to prevent Congress from discharging its official duties in certifying the results of the presidential election.
The suit was joined by Democratic House members Barbara Lee of California, Jerry Nadler of New York, Karen Bass of California, Steve Cohen of Tennessee, Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey, Veronica Escobar of Texas, Hank Johnson of Georgia, Marcy Kaptur of Ohio, Maxine Waters of California and Pramila Jayapal of Washington.
Trump Hoodwinked His Supporters Into Becoming Criminals:
Trump’s supporters who turned out to be duped by the former president, attacked the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, resulting in 5 deaths, plus approximately 140 cops being assaulted, and around $1.5 million in damages to the Capitol Building.
Since then, reportedly over 725 defendants (Trump supporters) have been arrested from across the nation, and 640 of them being charged with entering a restricted area with a dangerous or deadly weapon. Reportedly, more than 225 defendants have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees, including over 75 individuals who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.
Additionally, more than 70 women were arrested for their involvement in the attack on the Capitol Building, including dozens of defendants who served in the military, plus 15 defendants who worked as law enforcement officers, including a DEA agent who was arrested.
Over 80 alleged rioters at the Capitol Building have been linked to the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Three Percenters, Texas Freedom Force, and QAnon.
Meanwhile, major players in the music industry continue to support Trump, and the right-wing extremist Republicans with their campaign contributions.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
