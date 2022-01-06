From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group supports right-wing Republican politicians
Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group supports right-wing extremist Republican politicians including Marsha Blackburn who supported the attack on the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.
By Lynda Carson - January 6, 2022
One year ago today, Trump supporters, extremist Republicans, right-wing fascists, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, the KKK, and anti-democratic forces attacked and stormed the Capitol building on January 6, 2021, when Trump urged his supporters to march to the Capitol, which hundreds then attacked, resulting in multiple deaths and interrupting the electoral vote count.
To this day Trump and many Republicans in Congress still falsely claim that the election was stolen, and that Joe Biden was not elected as the president.
Meanwhile, Universal Music Group Pac which represents many musicians in the music industry is making campaign contributions to some of the extreme right-wing Republican politicians who are rabid Trump supporters including right-wing Republican pigs Kevin McCarthy, Tom McClintock, Jim Jordan, Darrell Issa and Marsha Blackburn.
Evan S. Lamberg, president of Universal Music Publishing Group is a major contributor to the Universal Music Group Pac, and records reveal that Lamberg made a $500.00 campaign contribution to Grassley Committee Inc., in 2014.
FEC records also reveal that Universal Music Group Employee Action Fund, Warner Music Inc. Political Action Committee, and Warner Music Group Corp PAC has made numerous campaign contributions to right-wing Republican homophobic pig Marsha Blackburn for Congress.
According to Wikipedia, “during the tenure of Marsha Blackburn as a representative, Blackburn sought to remove Kevin Jennings, a gay man who worked in the United States Department of Education, saying that Jennings "has played an integral role in promoting homosexuality and pushing a pro-homosexual agenda in America’s schools. Blackburn voted against the Employment Non-Discrimination Act to ban discrimination against LGBT employees. Blackburn was also the vice chair of Trump’s presidential transition team and was a staunch supporter of most of Trump’s policies.”
Despite her extremist right-wing political track record, Universal Music Group Employee Action Fund, Warner Music Inc. Political Action Committee, and Warner Music Group Corp PAC are rabid campaign contributors to Marsha Blackburn, and other right-wing Republican pigs in Congress.
According to Reuters, gay musician Elton John signed a deal with Universal Music Group during 2018 for his back catalogue and any new work as well as brand management, merchandising and licensing rights. Meanwhile, as recent as January 2, 2022, the FEC flagged the Universal Music Group Employee Action Fund for giving more in campaign funds to homophobic Marsha Blackburn than what is legally allowed.
Additionally, reportedly, “Marsha Blackburn is among the Republican legislators who participated in the months-long attempted coup that included the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol. In the days leading up to January 6, Blackburn had announced her intent to object on that day to the inclusion of some states in the count of electors that determines the next president, which would have disenfranchised millions of voters based on lies, conspiracy theories, and preposterous legal theories all falsely claiming various sorts of mass fraud that did not occur. The announcement amplified the message that inspired the attack on the Capitol.”
That’s right! Not only is the Universal Music Group giving campaign contributions to some rabid right-wing Republican homophobic pigs, they are also giving campaign contributions to Republican extremists who participated in the months-long attempted coup that included the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol.
Among the list of Universal Music Group artists they include Elton John, Melissa Etheridge, Isaac Hayes, Heart, Lady Gaga, U2, Phil Collins, The Beatles, George Benson, The Black Eyed Peas, Mariah Carey, Nick Cave, Cher, George Clinton, Counting Crows, Taylor Swift, The Eagles, The Rolling Stones, Steve Winwood, Billie Eilish, and many other performing artists.
Universal Music Group Employee Action Fund, Warner Music Inc. Political Action Committee, and Warner Music Group Corp PAC are not the only major players in the music industry giving campaign contributions to some Republican right-wing pigs.
Dolph Rempp a co-founder of Studio Instrument Rentals (S.I.R.) is also a Trump supporter.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
