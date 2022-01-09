ZOOMED Meeting with the Zoning Administrator 10 AM 1-12



PRIOR TO THE MEETING:

You may comment online at: http://www.cityofsantacruz.com/za during the open comment period starting 5pm on 12/31/21 through 12pm on 1/4/22 or

send an email to cityplan [at] cityofsantacruz.com (if you wish to include attachments)



DURING THE MEETING: We recommend you call in at the start of the meeting, 10 AM. If you wish to speak on any item, both computer and phone audio will be available when it is your turn to speak.

Click on Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81634465483

Or, Call any of the numbers below. If one is busy, try the next one. 1-833-548-0276 (Toll Free)

1-833-548-0282 (Toll Free) 1-669-900-9128

1-346-248-7799 1-646-558-8656



Enter the webinar ID number: 816 3446 5483



When prompted for a Participant ID, press #

Press *9 on your telephone or raise your hand through the Zoom app when you wish to speak.

It will be your turn to speak when the Clerk unmutes you. You will hear an announcement that you have been unmuted.

You will need to press “unmute” or *6 to unmute yourself if it does not automatically unmute you when it is your turn.

The Clerk will notify you of your final 30-seconds of time.

You may hang up once you have commented on your item of interest or be muted to stay on the line and listen to the remaining meeting.

If you wish to speak on another item, two things may occur:



If the number of callers waiting exceeds capacity, you will be disconnected and you will need to call back closer to when the item you wish to comment on will be heard or

You will be placed back in the queue and you should press *9 to “raise your hand” when you wish to comment on a new item.