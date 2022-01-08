Execution Delayed But Not Reversed: OVO Up for Rubberstamping 1-12 rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

by Robert Norse

A new "hearing" for the OVO [Oversized Vehicle Ordinance] will be held on January 12th at 10 AM by the Zoning Administrator to confirm the ouster of "Oversized", i.e. homeless vehicles, from a large segment of the City.