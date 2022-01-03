From the Open-Publishing Calendar
A Sneak Play Past the Community and Coastal Commission...Again
City staff is urging the Zoning Administrator to authorize and sanctify the reactionary City Council's latest RV ban (the Oversized Vehicle Ordinance). The hearing is being zoomed at 10 AM on Wednesday January 5th. Oppose it in writing now and prepare for an appeal!
BACK ON THE MERRY-GO-ROUND
In 2015, the City Council--on motion from Richelle Niroyan--passed a nighttime ban on RV's as part of the neo-liberal attack on unhoused folks, whose only home is their vehicle.
It's happening again ironically in the COVID pandemic particularly impacting those whose homes are their vehicles.
HISTORY OF THE LAST EFFORT
I wrote about this extensively in an appeal to City Council over five years ago.
"RV Nighttime Parking, "Littering", Street Vendors Again on Chopping Block Today at Council" at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/06/28/18788253.php
And another to the Coastal Commission itself:
"Unexpected Victory at Coastal Commission Overturning Nighttime RV Ban" at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/08/11/18790030.php
The action passed, the City Council and the Zoning Administrator, and was recommended to the entire Coastal Commission for approval by the local Coastal Board. Some of us appealed the action and took the issue to the 11-member Commission.
APPEAL SUCCESSFULLY STOPPED THE BAN
Surprisingly the Commission withheld approval almost unanimously (one dissenting). It held that the City staffer Scott Collins (and the City Council) had failed to show a significant police problem requiring such a severe restriction to Coastal access. Nor did Collins show adequate alternate facilities for vehicle storage in the City.
For more than five years, City staff has not again sought approval of the RV ban, perhaps realizing the situation has not changed, and the Coastal Commission not so willing as some to be blind to the brutal bigotry of the ordinance.
Nor did staff this fall present any evidence of an increased crime problem necessitating restricting Coastal access. (Staff presented "complaints" but no stats of actual convictions)
However, here we are again with a reactionary City Council that thinks stringing words together that claim shelter and storage without actually providing it. In the midst of a COVID crisis, this is particularly irresponsible.
NO CHANGE IN ABSENCE OF RV FACILITIES
The situation has not changed in spite of the extensive and time-consuming paperwork fashioned in the OVO (Oversized Vehicle Ordinance). More than a month after the passage of this ordinance, no such facilities have appeared.
Churches and businesses exempted from the Camping Ban since 1995 have allowed a handful of vehicles to park in their lots. These do not now and have never provided adequate storage even for domestic unhoused residents, much less for visiting tourists or travellers.
Planned, hoped for, and anticipated facilities no more serve current RV owners than existing shelters and campgrounds serve the majority of the unhoused community.
While those who testified against the OVO may be eligible for an appeal to the Coastal Commission, it wouldn't hurt to weigh in at the Administrator's Hearing 10 AM Wednesday 1-5 on ZOOM just to be sure..
POSSIBLE OPTIONS
As usual for "health and safety" (apparently they don't think you can mask and distance), the City Council chambers will be closed, and this goes out by ZOOM.
PUBLIC COMMENT SHORT AND DIRTY
The pre-meeting Public Comment period ends at noon tomorrow (1-4) Act quickly if you want your objection to be "heard"--hopefully by the Coastal Commission in an appeal. It's unlikely the Administrator will do more than be a rubber stamp here.
You can use the form at https://www.cityofsantacruz.com/government/city-departments/planning-and-community-development/public-hearing-bodies-commissions/zoning-administrator or e-mail at cityplan [at] cityofsantacruz.com
The form provides options for "support", "support with concerns", or "concerns". No space apparently for "oppose".
FOR AGENDA AND MEETING MATERIALS https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Meetings/ViewMeeting?id=1829&doctype=1
During Meeting: 01/05/2022 10:00 AM
Call-In Feature - Visit the Zoning Administrator web page to read instructions on how to participate using the call-in feature at time of the meeting.
Zoom App and Mobile Device: Sign into the meeting, to listen, and comment using the zoom application on your mobile phone or tablet.
Meeting ID # 839 8953 5469
Click on Zoom link (no time delay): https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83989535469
If you'd like to, send me a copy of your criticism (or support) at rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com.
