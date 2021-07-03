Sounding a Warning in the Benchlands and the Broader Community rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

Saturday Jul 3rd, 2021 9:25 AM by Robert Norse

On Tuesday, the Federal magistrate Susan Van Keulen ended federal protection of the Benchlands surivival campground for the last 6 months by dissolving the Injunction issued in January. I've been passing out flyers there regarding upcoming meetings to resist the dispersal order City authorities that will inevitably follow in the months ahead replete with false promises.