Real Struggle to Support Survival Camps While Council Gentrification Juggernaut Grinds On rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

Monday Jun 21st, 2021 10:28 PM by Robert Norse

Community focus must shift from the prefabricated public-excluded City Council meetings to direct action and legal support to defend the many survival encampments (Meyersvilles) that have sprunt up around Santa Cruz as emergency housing.