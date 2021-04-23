Online events w) Angela Davis, Dave Zirin, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, Vandana Shiva & others by Toward increasing Networking

Friday Apr 23rd, 2021 8:40 AM

Here are some 20 online events taking place over the next few weeks (and starting today, Friday, April 23, at 4 pm), featuring people such as Angela Davis, Dave Zirin, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, Immanuel Ness, Ian Haney López, Aviva Chomsky, Vandana Shiva, and many others.



These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada, Australia and the UK (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.

