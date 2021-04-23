From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Online events w) Angela Davis, Dave Zirin, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, Vandana Shiva & others
Here are some 20 online events taking place over the next few weeks (and starting today, Friday, April 23, at 4 pm), featuring people such as Angela Davis, Dave Zirin, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, Immanuel Ness, Ian Haney López, Aviva Chomsky, Vandana Shiva, and many others.
These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada, Australia and the UK (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.
Upcoming Online Events:
"Now" until Mon, 4/26, 5 pm -- "Kiss the Ground" film screening -- Kiss the Ground is a powerful documentary exploring soil regeneration and its place as a solution to our planet’s climate crisis -- Please see the 4/24, 3:30 pm and the last 4/26, 7 pm listing for more info.
Fri, 4/23, 4 pm -- The Shadow of El Centro: A History of Migrant Incarceration and Solidarity -- Jessica Ordaz's book "The Shadow of El Centro" tells the story of how the El Centro Immigration Detention Camp evolved into ICE's Processing Center of the 2000s and became a national model for detaining migrants—a place where the policing of migration, the racialization of labor, and detainee resistance coalesced. Ordaz is an Assistant Professor of Ethnic Studies at the University of Colorado Boulder:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-shadow-of-el-centro-a-history-of-migrant-incarceration-and-solidarity-tickets-149780255777?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Sat, 4/24, all day -- 2nd Annual National Antiracist Book Festival -- including Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, Dave Zirin, Benjamin Crump, Albert Woodfox, and dozens of others -- Boston University Center for Antiracist Research:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-2nd-annual-national-antiracist-book-festival-tickets-94478727417?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Sat, 4/24, 2 pm -- Friedrich Engels: An international panel discussion -- Professors from China, Japan, and the UK will discuss their books, Engels and the Dialectics of Nature, Re-examining Engels’s Legacy in the 21st Century, and Engels Before Marx -- Organized by the UK's Marxist Education Project:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/friedrich-engels-an-international-panel-discussion-tickets-148490550233?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Sat, 4/24, 3:30 pm -- Kiss the Ground Film Discussion & Farmer Panel -- A film about regenerative agriculture and responding to climate change with a Film Discussion and Farmer Panel on April 24 -- Reserve discussion tickets by 3 pm on 4/23 and watch the film for free (in the Screening Room) now thru 4/25 here: https://www.pickfordfilmcenter.org/kiss-the-ground-earth-day-2021/ The Eventbrite page is here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kiss-the-ground-film-discussion-farmer-panel-tickets-148840260225?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Sun, 4/25, 1 pm -- Rohingya Genocide and the Military Coup in Myanmar Teach-in -- With Shwe Maung, a Rohingya rights activist in Myanmar who served as a member of parliament in the House of Representatives, and Dr. Alexis Herr, who teaches at UC, Berkeley, SF State, and USF, and is editor of Rwanda: The Essential Reference Guide and Sudan: The Essential Reference Guide -- Organized by Jewish Families and Children Services Holocaust Center & USF:
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/04/18/18841721.php
Mon, 4/26, 3 pm -- Imagining and Remaking a World Without Prisons: Visions, Study and Practice -- With Angela Davis, activist, Civil Rights icon, and professor emerita at the UC, Santa Cruz; Beth Richie, Professor of African American Studies at The University of Illinois at Chicago; Kathy Boudin, Director of the Criminal Justice Initiative, and Adjunct Lecturer at the School of Social Work at Columbia University; and Timmy Chau, a Vietnamese organizer, lawyer, and facilitator based in Chicago -- Organized by the Prison+Neighborhood Arts/Education Project:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/imagining-and-remaking-a-world-without-prisons-visions-study-and-practice-tickets-149366973639?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Mon, 4/26, 7 pm -- Sharat Lin on: Participatory Democracy -- Latin American countries frequently involve more direct citizen participation and offer far more choices -- Sharat Lin observed first-hand the referendum election in Cuba and served as an international election observer in Venezuela, México, and El Salvador:
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/04/05/18841406.php
Mon, 4/26, 7 pm -- Kiss the Ground” Film Discussion Panel -- This film highlights the link between our current farming practices and climate change as well as the need to take comprehensive and systemic action -- A panel discussion with regenerative farming expert panelists will take place on 4/26 -- Upon registration you will receive the screening link and password to watch the film on your own time prior to the discussion:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/la-hub-kiss-the-ground-film-discussion-panel-tickets-150672753261?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 4/27, 3:30 pm -- Restoring Our Earth: Regenerative Agriculture Forum -- With Ray Archuletta, Conservation Agronomist and Educator, Soil Health Academy; Kyle Apsey, Regenerative Farmer, Aspey Farms; Gabe Brown, Regenerative Farmer and Educator, Soil Health Academy; Brooke Comer, PhD, Sustainable and Organic Production Specialist; Jason Rowntree, PhD, Professor of Sustainable Agriculture, Dept. of Animal Science, Michigan State University, and 5 others -- If you are unfamiliar with sustainable farming and methods to improve soil health, consider watching the film "Kiss the Ground" or listen to the podcast "Soil: The Dirty Climate Solution" (here: https://gimletmedia.com/shows/howtosaveaplanet/39h6wn7/soil-the-dirty-climate-solution ). Register for the Forum here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/restoring-our-earth-regenerative-agriculture-forum-tickets-147170191003?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Wed, 4/28, 9 am -- Organizing Insurgency: Workers' Movements in the Global South -- With Immanuel Ness, Professor of Political Science at the City University of New York and author of many books -- Organized by Pluto Press:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/organizing-insurgency-workers-movements-in-the-global-south-tickets-150041031765?aff=erelpanelorg&keep_tld=1
Wed, 4/28, 1 pm -- The Race/Class Lens: New Perspectives for a World in Crisis -- Ian Haney López, UC-Berkeley Law, creator of Race-Class Academy, and author of Merge Left will be in dialogue with Jackie Wang, Culture & Media, Eugene Lang College of Liberal Arts, and author of Carceral Capitalism; and Dashawn Ealey, Psychology MA student at The new School for Social Research -- Presented by the Initiative for the Study of Power, Politics and Organizing in the U.S. and the Frantz Fanon Center for Intersectional Psychology at The New School for Social Research:
https://event.newschool.edu/theraceclasslens
Thu, 4/29, 8 am -- As Long As Grass Grows: The Indigenous Fight for Environmental Justice from Colonization to Standing Rock -- Dina Gilio-Whitaker (Colville Confederated Tribes), Lecturer of American Indian Studies at California State University San Marcos, discusses some of the main themes of her book "As Long As Grass Grows" -- Organized by the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/as-long-as-grass-grows-the-indigenous-fight-for-environmental-justice-tickets-143396413533?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 4/29, 3 pm -- Change the Story, Save the World: New (Old) Narratives for the Anthropocene -- Join Sierra College English Professor Chris Hall as he explores how stories can help us implement a sustainable future -- While science is a powerful tool, data alone has failed to inspire action commensurate with the task at hand. Stories bring data to life. Stories help point to solutions based on a transformation of worldview aimed at a just transition:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/change-the-story-save-the-world-new-old-narratives-for-the-anthropocene-tickets-146675280713?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 4/29, 4 pm -- Climate Cafe -- Join us as we gather to hold space for each other to share our thoughts and feelings about climate breakdown. Climate Cafes are based on deep listening and empathy -- Facilitated by psychologist/psychoanalyst Susan Spieler, a member of the Advisory Circle of Climate Psychology North America -- Organized by Extinction Rebellion NYC:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/climate-cafe-tickets-147695504229?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 4/29, 7 pm -- Aviva Chomsky & Mickey Huff: Central America's Forgotten History -- A discussion of Chomsky's new book Central America’s Forgotten History: Revolution, Violence, & the Roots of Migration -- Organized by KPFA Radio 94.1 FM:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aviva-chomsky-mickey-huff-central-americas-forgotten-history-tickets-137895929437?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Fri, 4/30, 10:30 am -- Socialism - Unity - Internationalism on the eve of May Day rally -- Start the May Day weekend with a bang with this joint Tribune-Arise rally with Richard Burgon // Marisa Matias, Portuguese Left Bloc MEP // Daniele Obono, French Left MP // Ian Lavery // Apsana Begum // Dave Ward, CWU // Lara McNeill, Labour NEC youth rep // Nadia Jama, NEC & more special international guests tba! -- Organized by Tribune-Arise:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/socialism-unity-internationalism-tribune-arise-eve-of-may-day-rally-tickets-149304526859?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
Fri, 4/30, 12 Noon -- Ruha Benjamin on "Race to the Future? Reimagining the Default Settings of Technology & Society" -- From everyday apps to complex algorithms, Benjamin explores a range of discriminatory designs that encode inequity — what she terms the “New Jim Code.” She will also consider how race itself is a kind of tool designed to stratify and sanctify social injustice and discuss how technology is and can be used toward liberatory ends -- Ruha Benjamin is Professor of African American Studies at Princeton University and author of the book Race After Technology: Abolitionist Tools for the New Jim Code -- Presented by the Sociology Department at The New School for Social Research:
https://event.newschool.edu/ruhabenjamin
Sat, 5/1, 3:30 pm -- The Haymarket Trial - American Amnesia and Memory as Revenge -- Musician, writer, and poet Warren Leming, dubbed “Chicago’s radical Renaissance man” by the Chicago Reader, will speak about the Haymarket trial from his book, Cold Chicago: A Haymarket Fable -- Organized by the Historical Society of Forest Park:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-haymarket-trial-american-amnesia-and-memory-as-revenge-tickets-149929149121?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 5/4, 2 pm -- Remake the World -- Writers and activists Astra Taylor and Rebecca Solnit in conversation about radical hope and organizing for a better future to celebrate the launch of Taylor's new book, Remake the World: Essays, Reflections, Rebellions -- Sponsored by Haymarket Books:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/remake-the-world-tickets-148810422981?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Sat, 5/8, 10 am -- No time to lose, time to act -- Online mass festival for Civil Resistance with love. Featuring Vandana Shiva, Charles Eisenstein, Jem Bendell and more -- Join in or support resisting the destruction of our world and future -- Organized by XR World with Extinction Rebellion (US)America:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/no-time-to-lose-time-to-act-registration-150294983341?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Tue, 5/25, 6 pm -- Cynthia Kaufman discusses her new book, "The Sea Is Rising and So Are We: A Climate Justice Handbook" -- By explaining the entrenched forces that are preventing rapid action, it helps you understand the nature of the political reality we are facing and arms you with the tools you need to overcome them -- Organized by by City Lights Booksellers & Publishers:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cynthia-kaufman-in-conversation-with-francesca-caparas-tickets-142199577765?aff=erellivmlt
