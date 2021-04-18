



Hosts:

--Jewsih Families and Children Services Holocaust Center

--Jewish Studies and Social Justice program at University of San Francisco



Sunday, April 25, 2021 @ 1:00 PM PT (4 PM ET)



Register:



In recognition of April being Genocide Awareness Month, Classrooms without Borders, the JFCS Holocaust Center, and the USF Jewish Studies and Social Justice program are excited to offer an opportunity for our community members to learn more about the ongoing genocide and social unrest in Myanmar.



On Sunday April 25 at 1 PM PT (4 PM ET) join us for a conversation with genocide scholar Alexis Herr and Rohingya survivor U Shwe Maung.





SPEAKERS:



Shwe Maung, politician & genocide survivor



Shwe Maung is a Rohingya rights activist in Myanmar and politician who served as a member of parliament in the House of Representatives for Buthidaung constituency from 2011 to 2016. He serves as the President, Arakan Institute for Peace and Development (AiPAD).





Dr. Alexis Herr, University of California Berkeley



Dr. Alexis Herr has dedicated her life to combating genocide and atrocity. This passion has motivated her educational and professional pursuits and translates into a strong desire to prevent human rights violations. Ms. Herr received a doctorate in Holocaust History from the Strassler Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, Clark University. She teaches at University of California, Berkeley, San Francisco State University, and the University of San Francisco. She is the author of The Holocaust and Compensated Compliance in Italy: Fossoli di Carpi, 1942 – 1952 (New York: Palgrave Macmillan, 2016), and the editor of Rwanda: The Essential Reference Guide (Santa Barbara, CA: ABC-CLIO, 2018) and Sudan: The Essential Reference Guide (Santa Barbara, CA: ABC-CLIO, 2020).



Rohingya Genocide and the Military Coup in MyanmarHosts:--Jewsih Families and Children Services Holocaust Center--Jewish Studies and Social Justice program at University of San FranciscoSunday, April 25, 2021 @ 1:00 PM PT (4 PM ET)Register: https://classroomswithoutborders.org/myanmarr In recognition of April being Genocide Awareness Month, Classrooms without Borders, the JFCS Holocaust Center, and the USF Jewish Studies and Social Justice program are excited to offer an opportunity for our community members to learn more about the ongoing genocide and social unrest in Myanmar.On Sunday April 25 at 1 PM PT (4 PM ET) join us for a conversation with genocide scholar Alexis Herr and Rohingya survivor U Shwe Maung.SPEAKERS:Shwe Maung, politician & genocide survivorShwe Maung is a Rohingya rights activist in Myanmar and politician who served as a member of parliament in the House of Representatives for Buthidaung constituency from 2011 to 2016. He serves as the President, Arakan Institute for Peace and Development (AiPAD).Dr. Alexis Herr, University of California BerkeleyDr. Alexis Herr has dedicated her life to combating genocide and atrocity. This passion has motivated her educational and professional pursuits and translates into a strong desire to prevent human rights violations. Ms. Herr received a doctorate in Holocaust History from the Strassler Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, Clark University. She teaches at University of California, Berkeley, San Francisco State University, and the University of San Francisco. She is the author of The Holocaust and Compensated Compliance in Italy: Fossoli di Carpi, 1942 – 1952 (New York: Palgrave Macmillan, 2016), and the editor of Rwanda: The Essential Reference Guide (Santa Barbara, CA: ABC-CLIO, 2018) and Sudan: The Essential Reference Guide (Santa Barbara, CA: ABC-CLIO, 2020). For more event information: https://classroomswithoutborders.org/myanmar

Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 18th, 2021 11:15 AM