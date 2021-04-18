Rohingya Genocide and the Military Coup in Myanmar
Hosts:
--Jewsih Families and Children Services Holocaust Center
--Jewish Studies and Social Justice program at University of San Francisco
Sunday, April 25, 2021 @ 1:00 PM PT (4 PM ET)
Register: https://classroomswithoutborders.org/myanmarr
In recognition of April being Genocide Awareness Month, Classrooms without Borders, the JFCS Holocaust Center, and the USF Jewish Studies and Social Justice program are excited to offer an opportunity for our community members to learn more about the ongoing genocide and social unrest in Myanmar.
On Sunday April 25 at 1 PM PT (4 PM ET) join us for a conversation with genocide scholar Alexis Herr and Rohingya survivor U Shwe Maung.
SPEAKERS:
Shwe Maung, politician & genocide survivor
Shwe Maung is a Rohingya rights activist in Myanmar and politician who served as a member of parliament in the House of Representatives for Buthidaung constituency from 2011 to 2016. He serves as the President, Arakan Institute for Peace and Development (AiPAD).
Dr. Alexis Herr, University of California Berkeley
Dr. Alexis Herr has dedicated her life to combating genocide and atrocity. This passion has motivated her educational and professional pursuits and translates into a strong desire to prevent human rights violations. Ms. Herr received a doctorate in Holocaust History from the Strassler Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies, Clark University. She teaches at University of California, Berkeley, San Francisco State University, and the University of San Francisco. She is the author of The Holocaust and Compensated Compliance in Italy: Fossoli di Carpi, 1942 – 1952 (New York: Palgrave Macmillan, 2016), and the editor of Rwanda: The Essential Reference Guide (Santa Barbara, CA: ABC-CLIO, 2018) and Sudan: The Essential Reference Guide (Santa Barbara, CA: ABC-CLIO, 2020).
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories:View events for the week of 4/25/2021
|Rohingya Genocide and the Military Coup in Myanmar Teach-in
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday April 25
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|JFCS Holocaust Center & USF
|Location Details
|Online event (FREE)
|
For more event information: https://classroomswithoutborders.org/myanmar
Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 18th, 2021 11:15 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network