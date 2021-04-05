A talk by Sharat G. Lin



What can the U.S. learn about democracy from Latin America?



While the U.S. champions itself as the exemplary democracy for the rest of the world, in fact, the political systems and electoral practices in many Latin American countries frequently involve more direct citizen participation, offer far more choices, are more fair and secure, and are less likely to result in voter suppression than in the U.S.



Sharat G. Lin observed first-hand the referendum election in Cuba which was preceded by an unparalleled process of national consensus building at the grassroots level. He also served as an international election observer in Venezuela, México, and El Salvador and will discuss lessons from these elections as well.



