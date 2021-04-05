top
Related Categories: South Bay | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 4/26/2021
Sharat G. Lin: Participatory Democracy
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday April 26
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorHuman Agenda
Emailhumanagendausa [at] gmail.com
Phone408-759-9571
Location Details
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83191148451
Meeting ID: 831 9114 8451
Passcode: 517759
Call in: +1 669-900-9128
A talk by Sharat G. Lin

What can the U.S. learn about democracy from Latin America?

While the U.S. champions itself as the exemplary democracy for the rest of the world, in fact, the political systems and electoral practices in many Latin American countries frequently involve more direct citizen participation, offer far more choices, are more fair and secure, and are less likely to result in voter suppression than in the U.S.

Sharat G. Lin observed first-hand the referendum election in Cuba which was preceded by an unparalleled process of national consensus building at the grassroots level. He also served as an international election observer in Venezuela, México, and El Salvador and will discuss lessons from these elections as well.

Sponsored by Human Agenda
sm_flyer_-_participatory_democracy_-_ha_-_20210426.jpg
original image (1412x1732)
For more event information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...

Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 5th, 2021 8:58 PM
§Sharat G. Lin: Participatory Democracy
by Human Agenda
Monday Apr 5th, 2021 8:58 PM
flyer_-_participatory_democracy_-_ha_-_20210426.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (379.6KB)
Download a printable flyer here.
https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
