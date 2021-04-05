A talk by Sharat G. Lin
What can the U.S. learn about democracy from Latin America?
While the U.S. champions itself as the exemplary democracy for the rest of the world, in fact, the political systems and electoral practices in many Latin American countries frequently involve more direct citizen participation, offer far more choices, are more fair and secure, and are less likely to result in voter suppression than in the U.S.
Sharat G. Lin observed first-hand the referendum election in Cuba which was preceded by an unparalleled process of national consensus building at the grassroots level. He also served as an international election observer in Venezuela, México, and El Salvador and will discuss lessons from these elections as well.
Sponsored by Human Agenda
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 4/26/2021
|Sharat G. Lin: Participatory Democracy
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday April 26
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Human Agenda
|humanagendausa [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|408-759-9571
|Location Details
|
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83191148451
Meeting ID: 831 9114 8451
Passcode: 517759
Call in: +1 669-900-9128
|
For more event information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 5th, 2021 8:58 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network