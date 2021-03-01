Quick Guide to the Anti-Maskers in Santa Cruz by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers

Monday Mar 1st, 2021 1:54 PM

The anti-mask protesters in Santa Cruz have been widely criticized for using tactics that have more in common with terrorism than political speech. After storming Trader Joe's as a mask-less group on February 13, the anti-maskers returned to Trader Joe's for a second protest on February 28. They call themselves the Santa Cruz Voluntaryists. Their defacto leader is a San Jose resident named David Rodriguez, who has been organizing "voluntaryist barbecues" with anti-vaccination protesters in Santa Cruz since 2019. The anti-maskers' beliefs are both influenced by the anti-vaccination movement, as well as the far-right sovereign citizens movement.

Photo: Bernadette Alvarado and David Rodriguez, both mask-less, protest at Trader Joe's in Santa Cruz on February 13.



Since 2019, the core organizers of the Santa Cruz Voluntaryists have been David Rodriguez, Nick Clifford, and Tim Welch. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020, two "outside agitators" joined Rodriguez to organize numerous anti-mask protests in Santa Cruz: Mike Mattingly, a radical anti-vaccination protester from Campbell, CA, and Howard Lichtman, a right-wing conspiracy blogger from the East Coast whose pen name is "Etienne de la Boetie 2." Using that pen name, Lichtman has in the past written in support of the militia movement.