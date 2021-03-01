top
Quick Guide to the Anti-Maskers in Santa Cruz
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 1:54 PM
The anti-mask protesters in Santa Cruz have been widely criticized for using tactics that have more in common with terrorism than political speech. After storming Trader Joe's as a mask-less group on February 13, the anti-maskers returned to Trader Joe's for a second protest on February 28. They call themselves the Santa Cruz Voluntaryists. Their defacto leader is a San Jose resident named David Rodriguez, who has been organizing "voluntaryist barbecues" with anti-vaccination protesters in Santa Cruz since 2019. The anti-maskers' beliefs are both influenced by the anti-vaccination movement, as well as the far-right sovereign citizens movement.
sm_1-bernadette-alvarado-bernie-love-david-rodriguez-trader-joes-anti-maskers-santa-cruz-voluntaryists.jpg
original image (1276x664)
Photo: Bernadette Alvarado and David Rodriguez, both mask-less, protest at Trader Joe's in Santa Cruz on February 13.

Since 2019, the core organizers of the Santa Cruz Voluntaryists have been David Rodriguez, Nick Clifford, and Tim Welch. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020, two "outside agitators" joined Rodriguez to organize numerous anti-mask protests in Santa Cruz: Mike Mattingly, a radical anti-vaccination protester from Campbell, CA, and Howard Lichtman, a right-wing conspiracy blogger from the East Coast whose pen name is "Etienne de la Boetie 2." Using that pen name, Lichtman has in the past written in support of the militia movement.
§Bernadette Alvarado aka "Bernie Love" at a mask-less free hug protest on West Cliff Drive
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 1:54 PM
sm_2-bernadette-alvarado-bernie-love-free-hugs-santa-cruz-lighthouse-west-cliff.jpg
original image (570x618)
§Mike Mattingly at the Trader Joe's anti-mask protest on February 13
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 1:54 PM
sm_3-mike-mattingly-trader-joes-anti-mask-protest-santa-cruz.jpg
original image (1478x841)
§Mike Mattingly at the Trader Joe's anti-mask protest on February 13
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 1:54 PM
sm_4-mike-mattingly.jpg
original image (831x829)
Mike Mattingly was last know to reside in Campbell, CA.
§Staci Lares at the Trader Joe's anti-mask protest on February 13
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 1:54 PM
sm_5-staci-lares-sunnyvale-san-jose-trader-joes-anti-masker-santa-cruz-cash-drop.jpg
original image (1327x670)
Staci Lares is a resident of Sunnyvale, CA. Lares works as an Outreach Networking Specialist at 808 West Apartments in San Jose.
§Teresa Krockenberger at the Trader Joe's anti-mask protest on February 13
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 1:54 PM
sm_6-teresa-krockenberger-belmont-trader-joes-anti-masker-santa-cruz.jpg
original image (436x673)
Teresa Krockenberger's Facebook profile says she is a resident of Belmont, CA.
§Theresa Buccola at the Trader Joe's anti-mask protest on February 13
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 1:54 PM
sm_7-theresa-buccola-santa-cruz-trader-joes-anti-masker-pacific-grove.jpg
original image (1316x673)
Theresa Buccola's Facebook profile says she is a resident of Pacific Grove, CA. Buccola owns the business, Theresa Buccola Glass & Design, which is located in Carmel, CA.
§Kristy Fernandes at the Trader Joe's anti-mask protest on February 13
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 1:54 PM
sm_8-kristy-fernandes-trader-joes-anti-masker-santa-cruz-2.jpg
original image (1313x667)
§Tim Welch at the Trader Joe's anti-mask protest on February 13
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 1:54 PM
9-tim-welch-trader_joes_santa_cruz_cash_drop_boulder_creek.jpg
Tim Welch is a resident of Scotts Valley. Welch works as a technical recruiter for TCK Partners. Welch is is a board member of the Boulder Creek Recreation & Park Foundation, the fundraising arm of the Boulder Creek Parks & Recreation District, and he helped found KBCZ, Boulder Creek’s new radio station. Welch is a drummer for the band, Funkranomicon.
§Tim Welch posted the "rules" for the anti-mask protest at Trader Joe's online
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 1:54 PM
sm_10-tim-welch-rules-for-maskless-shopping-staci_lares.jpg
original image (2571x1185)
Welch posted these rules to the Santa Cruz Voluntaryists Facebook group.
§Florence Schroeder at the Trader Joe's anti-mask protest on February 28
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 1:54 PM
sm_11-florence-schroeder-maskless-lives-matter-santa-cruz-trader-joes.jpg
original image (540x664)
§Nick Clifford (center) and David Rodriguez (right) at a free hugs protest in Santa Cruz
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 1:54 PM
12-nick-clifford-david-rodriguez-free-hugs-santa-cruz-lighthouse-west-cliff-anti-masker.jpg
Nick Clifford is a resident of Felton. Clifford works as Director of Sales at Monterey Bay Wine Company.
§Nick Clifford protesting in Santa Cruz in 2016
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 1:54 PM
sm_13-nick-clifford-santa-cruz-voluntaryists-anti-vaccination-masker.jpg
original image (1372x839)
§Nick Clifford posts photos of a "voluntaryist bbq" in 2019
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 1:54 PM
sm_15-1st-voluntaryist-bbq-freedom-angel-1.jpg
original image (963x1111)
§
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 1:54 PM
sm_14-santa-cruz-voluntaryists-david-rodriguez.jpg
original image (1051x940)
§David Rodriguez, Howard Lichtman, and Mike Mattingly at a protest in Santa Cruz in 2020
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 1:54 PM
sm_16-howard-lichtman-david-rodriguez-mike-mattingly-sanat-cruz-open-beaches-rally.jpg
original image (990x430)
This meme was posted in May of 2020 to the Keep Santa Cruz Weird Facebook page as a warning to the public.
§David Rodriguez and Howard Lichtman protest in Santa Cruz with the Freedom Angels
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 1:54 PM
sm_17-david-rodriguez-howard-lichtman-freedom-angels-santa-cruz-anti-vaccination.jpg
original image (768x808)
The Freedom Angels are three far-right anti-vaccination protesters who organized the anti-vaccination protests at the California State Capitol in September of 2019, and the "liberty" protests at the Capitol in 2020. Photo: May 2020.
§Howard Lichtman takes the oath with the far-right militia group the Oathkeepers
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 1:54 PM
sm_18-howard-lichtman-etienne-de-la-boetie2-oath-keepers-militia-human-productivity-lab-telepresence-options.jpg
original image (1006x829)
Lichtman posted this photo and caption to his business website.
§
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 1:54 PM
sm_19-nick-clifford-santa-cruz.jpg
original image (1006x1078)
§Lichtman praises Clifford in 2020 for this anti-vaccination protest
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 1:54 PM
sm_20-howard-lichtman-nick-clifford-anti-vaccination-banner-protest-santa-cruz-branciforte-overpass-highway-1.jpg
original image (1002x985)
§Unidentified anti-maskers at the protest at Trader Joe's on February 13
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 2:02 PM
sm_david-rodriguez-trader-joes-santa-cruz-cash-drop-daily-caller.jpg
original image (1056x1015)
David Rodriguez post to the Santa Cruz Voluntaryists group on Facebook.

Unidentified anti-maskers at the protest at Trader Joe's on February 13
§Unidentified anti-masker(s) at the protest at Trader Joe's on February 13
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 2:02 PM
sm_trader-joes-1.jpg
original image (1311x667)
§Unidentified anti-masker(s) at the protest at Trader Joe's on February 13
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 2:02 PM
sm_trader-joes-2.jpg
original image (1315x667)
§Unidentified anti-masker(s) at the protest at Trader Joe's on February 13
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 2:02 PM
sm_trader-joes-3.jpg
original image (1322x670)
§Unidentified anti-masker(s) at the protest at Trader Joe's on February 13
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 2:02 PM
sm_trader-joes-4.jpg
original image (1328x676)
§Unidentified anti-masker(s) at the protest at Trader Joe's on February 13
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 2:02 PM
sm_trader-joes-5.jpg
original image (378x568)
§Unidentified anti-masker(s) at the protest at Trader Joe's on February 13
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 2:02 PM
sm_trader-joes-6.jpg
original image (690x787)
§Unidentified anti-masker(s) at the protest at Trader Joe's on February 13
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 2:02 PM
sm_trader-joes-7.jpg
original image (1490x829)
§Unidentified anti-masker(s) at the protest at Trader Joe's on February 13
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 2:02 PM
sm_trader-joes-8.jpg
original image (745x826)
§Unidentified anti-masker(s) at the protest at Trader Joe's on February 13
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 2:02 PM
sm_trader-joes-9.jpg
original image (469x835)
§Unidentified anti-masker(s) at the protest at Trader Joe's on February 13
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 2:02 PM
sm_trader-joes-10.jpg
original image (525x835)
§Unidentified anti-masker(s) at the protest at Trader Joe's on February 13
by Unmasking the Anti-Maskers
Monday Mar 1st, 2021 2:02 PM
sm_trader-joes-11.jpg
original image (1133x823)
Add Your Comments
