The fencing the University of California Berkeley had placed around People's Park came down on January 29 during a Rally to Save Peoples Park . Much of it was carried up Telegraph Avenue and placed on the steps of Sproul Hall on campus.

[Video by People's Park Committee .]The first fencing went up around much of People's Park on January 19. On January 27, UC Berkeley evicted several unhoused residents from the park, forcing them from their tents. This is all in preparation for construction of a 16-story building expected to begin next year, essentially the death of People's Park as it has been known since 1969 See Also: