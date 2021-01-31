top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Environment & Forest Defense | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services
UC Fencing at People's Park Torn Down and Delivered to Sproul Hall
by Defend People's Park
Sunday Jan 31st, 2021 7:30 PM
The fencing the University of California Berkeley had placed around People's Park came down on January 29 during a Rally to Save Peoples Park. Much of it was carried up Telegraph Avenue and placed on the steps of Sproul Hall on campus.
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (42.0MB) | Embed Video
[Video by People's Park Committee.]


The first fencing went up around much of People's Park on January 19. On January 27, UC Berkeley evicted several unhoused residents from the park, forcing them from their tents. This is all in preparation for construction of a 16-story building expected to begin next year, essentially the death of People's Park as it has been known since 1969.


See Also:

University of California Puts Up Fencing and Takes First Steps to Privatize People's Park

People's Park Committee
§
by Defend People's Park
Sunday Jan 31st, 2021 7:30 PM
sm_peoplespark-fencedown_jan292021c.jpg
original image (768x1024)
§
by Defend People's Park
Sunday Jan 31st, 2021 7:30 PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (932.6KB) | Embed Video
Video by Paul Darwin Picklesimer.
§
by Defend People's Park
Sunday Jan 31st, 2021 7:30 PM
sm_peoplespark-fencedown_jan292021a.jpg
original image (1024x768)
§
by Defend People's Park
Sunday Jan 31st, 2021 7:30 PM
sm_peoplespark-fencedown_jan292021b.jpg
original image (768x1024)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 212.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Global Justice
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code