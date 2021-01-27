Save People's Park!
Friday 3PM - Stand in Solidarity with our unhoused neighbors in preventing displacement
Fences are already being built at People's Park!
Mask up!
Bring your own signs if possible
food provided by Food not Bombs
Meeting held afterwards if interested
Instagram: @peoplesparkberkeley
Join text alert list: text "SAVETHEPARK" to 81257
Tag photos with #peoplesparkberkeley
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 1/29/2021
|Rally to Save Peoples Park
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday January 29
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Peoples Park Committee
|Location Details
|People’s Park Berkeley. Corner of Dwight and Bowditch Way
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/peoples-pa...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 27th, 2021 2:08 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network