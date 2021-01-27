Save People's Park!



Friday 3PM - Stand in Solidarity with our unhoused neighbors in preventing displacement



Fences are already being built at People's Park!



Mask up!



Bring your own signs if possible



food provided by Food not Bombs



Meeting held afterwards if interested



Instagram: @peoplesparkberkeley



Join text alert list: text "SAVETHEPARK" to 81257



Tag photos with #peoplesparkberkeley

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 27th, 2021 2:08 PM