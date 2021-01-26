top
People's Park Fenced Off by University of California Berkeley
by Defend People's Park
Tuesday Jan 26th, 2021 11:29 AM
For 50 years, UC administrators have schemed to take People's Park back from those who turned a dirt lot into a lush, community-focused public sanctuary. Now, UCB is on the verge of permanently destroying the park. Fencing has gone up while soil is tested in anticipation of construction of a 16-story housing complex in 2022. Surveillance units have been installed to deter resistance. Unless large numbers of people unite to fight back, and soon, People's Park will become lost forever.
See Also:

UC Places Initial Fencing Around People's Park, More to Come

People's Park Committee
