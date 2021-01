For 50 years, UC administrators have schemed to take People's Park back from those who turned a dirt lot into a lush, community-focused public sanctuary . Now, UCB is on the verge of permanently destroying the park. Fencing has gone up while soil is tested in anticipation of construction of a 16-story housing complex in 2022. Surveillance units have been installed to deter resistance. Unless large numbers of people unite to fight back, and soon, People's Park will become lost forever.