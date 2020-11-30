Moms4Housing Mark One-Year Anniversary with Anti-Auction Action on Courthouse Steps by Dave Id

Monday Nov 30th, 2020 8:39 PM

It's been a big year for Moms for Housing with the successful reclamation of a West Oakland home and two co-founders winning elected office. In the videos below, Dominique Walker, Rebecca Ruiz, Carroll Fife, Nino Parker, and Turha Ak come to terms with the moms' successes and lay out some of the challenges expected in the coming year.