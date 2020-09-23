



Organizer: Families Belong Together



Thursday, Sep 24, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)



RSVP:



Livestream:



Website:



We can’t overstate everything that’s at stake right now. With a Supreme Court seat open, a pandemic, and some of the worst reports of ICE’s abuses we’ve ever seen, we urgently need to build power as a movement and demand change. While we grieve for Justice Ginsburg, we must also honor her legacy by keeping up the fight for justice and dignity for all women, children and families.



It's time that we end ICE’s abuse of women, children and families once and for all. No more children ripped away from their parents, no more indefinite detentions of asylum seekers, and no more cruel, illegal surgeries performed without women's consent.



We’ll be joined by speakers who have personally survived detention and family members of detained people who have felt the effects of ICE’s cruelty. We’ll also hear from advocates fighting to free people from ICE’s clutches right now during this pandemic, and discuss steps you can take to get involved.



RBG worked to stop forced sterilizations and to ensure immigrants had basic human rights in this country. It's time to continue that fight by releasing women, children and families in ICE detention. No more children ripped away from their parents, no more indefinite detentions of asylum seekers, and no more cruel, illegal surgeries performed without women's consent.



Virtual rallies are great, safe ways to show your support no matter where you live. Join us and show your support for women, children and families harmed by our immigration system.

______________________________________________________________



ARTICLE: The forgotten time Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought against forced sterilization



"Decades before the ICE case, she sued on behalf of a teenage mother to overturn

a North Carolina eugenics program."



https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/2020/09/19/sterilization-ruth-bader-ginsburg/

______________________________________________________________



SF Bay Area #FreeTheFamilies Vigils Protesting ICE Abuses Against Women & All Detainees



Santa Rosa: Friday, September 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM PT

Intersection of Sebastopol Ave. & West Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95407

https://www.facebook.com/events/988960034918527/



Albany: Saturday, September 26, 2020 @ 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM PT

Albany Memorial Park, 904 Jackson St, Albany, CA 94706

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/09/22/18836874.php



Walnut Creek: Sunday, September 27, 2020 @ 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM PT

Civic Park, 1375 Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/09/22/18836869.php

______________________________________________________________

