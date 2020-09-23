top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Immigrant Rights | Womyn
View events for the week of 9/24/2020
Virtual Rally to Honor RBG & Protest Forced Sterilizations of Women in ICE Custody
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday September 24
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorFamilies Belong Together
Location Details
Online via livestream or Zoom
Virtual Rally to Honor RBG & Protest Forced Sterilizations of Women in ICE Custody

Organizer: Families Belong Together

Thursday, Sep 24, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)

RSVP: https://domesticworkers.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrdOitpj4oHNQ6wwTjrlr7ulgLBzB4Tx7c

Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/fams2gether

Website: https://www.familiesbelongtogether.org/

We can’t overstate everything that’s at stake right now. With a Supreme Court seat open, a pandemic, and some of the worst reports of ICE’s abuses we’ve ever seen, we urgently need to build power as a movement and demand change. While we grieve for Justice Ginsburg, we must also honor her legacy by keeping up the fight for justice and dignity for all women, children and families.

It's time that we end ICE’s abuse of women, children and families once and for all. No more children ripped away from their parents, no more indefinite detentions of asylum seekers, and no more cruel, illegal surgeries performed without women's consent.

We’ll be joined by speakers who have personally survived detention and family members of detained people who have felt the effects of ICE’s cruelty. We’ll also hear from advocates fighting to free people from ICE’s clutches right now during this pandemic, and discuss steps you can take to get involved.

RBG worked to stop forced sterilizations and to ensure immigrants had basic human rights in this country. It's time to continue that fight by releasing women, children and families in ICE detention. No more children ripped away from their parents, no more indefinite detentions of asylum seekers, and no more cruel, illegal surgeries performed without women's consent.

Virtual rallies are great, safe ways to show your support no matter where you live. Join us and show your support for women, children and families harmed by our immigration system.
______________________________________________________________

ARTICLE: The forgotten time Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought against forced sterilization

"Decades before the ICE case, she sued on behalf of a teenage mother to overturn
a North Carolina eugenics program."

https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/2020/09/19/sterilization-ruth-bader-ginsburg/
______________________________________________________________

SF Bay Area #FreeTheFamilies Vigils Protesting ICE Abuses Against Women & All Detainees

Santa Rosa: Friday, September 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM PT
Intersection of Sebastopol Ave. & West Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95407
https://www.facebook.com/events/988960034918527/

Albany: Saturday, September 26, 2020 @ 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM PT
Albany Memorial Park, 904 Jackson St, Albany, CA 94706
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/09/22/18836874.php

Walnut Creek: Sunday, September 27, 2020 @ 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM PT
Civic Park, 1375 Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/09/22/18836869.php
______________________________________________________________
ice_cages.jpg
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 23rd, 2020 1:43 PM
§Honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
by Families Belong Together
Wednesday Sep 23rd, 2020 1:43 PM
sm_rbg_honoring_1.jpg
original image (960x960)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 139.50 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code