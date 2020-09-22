#FreeTheFamilies Vigil for ICE Detainees in Walnut Creek
Sunday, September 27, 2020 @ 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM PT
Civic Park, 1375 Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
All day you can bring signs, toys, stuffed animals, or ribbons to leave at or tie to the gazebo in Civic Park.
From 6:00 to 7:30 (around sunset) there will be a candlelight vigil in Civic Park. Bring candles, electric candles, flashlights, or any other source of light. Please be careful if you do bring a real candle.
This administration’s attacks on migrant families is an affront to our values and political system. We believe in supporting families and keeping them together, not tearing them apart and caging them. Most recently, whistleblower Dawn Wooten, a former nurse at ICE’s Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia, stated that ICE surgically sterilized women detainees without their consent.
The bottom line: there is a clear pattern of abuse at the hands of ICE. They can’t be trusted to care for anyone.
#FreeTheFamilies Now!
SAFETY: Event will follow all social distancing & safety measures. Please wear a mask.
If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person events:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste
CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
PETITION:
For years, ICE has operated a "family jail" in Berks County, PA — a facility used to specifically incarcerate families with children. The Governor has the power to close this "family jail" and release everyone detained inside. As Trump's top two DHS officials, Chad Wolf and Ken Cuccinelli have committed countless atrocities. It's time for them to go. Demand their resignation now:
Chad Wolf and Ken Cuccinelli - Resign Now! Sign here: https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/wolf-and-cuccinelli-resign-from-office
Stay up to date with the latest from Families Belong Together by signing up for our mobile updates. Text "Belong" to 97779 to sign up today.
Website: https://www.familiesbelongtogether.org/
