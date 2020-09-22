top
#FreeTheFamilies Vigil for the Women in ICE Custody (Albany)
Date Saturday September 26
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorFamilies Belong Together
Location Details
Albany Memorial Park, 904 Jackson St, Albany, CA 94706
Community members are invited to show their support and solidarity for ICE detainees by gathering at a local park while keeping social distance.

This administration’s attacks on migrant families is an affront to our values and political system. We believe in supporting families and keeping them together, not tearing them apart and caging them. Most recently, whistleblower Dawn Wooten, a former nurse at ICE’s Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia, stated that ICE surgically sterilized women detainees without their consent.

The bottom line: there is a clear pattern of abuse at the hands of ICE. They can’t be trusted to care for anyone.

#FreeTheFamilies Now!
__________________________________________________________

SAFETY: Event will follow all social distancing & safety measures. Please wear a mask.

If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person events:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste

CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
___________________________________________________________

PETITION:

For years, ICE has operated a "family jail" in Berks County, PA — a facility used to specifically incarcerate families with children. The Governor has the power to close this "family jail" and release everyone detained inside. As Trump's top two DHS officials, Chad Wolf and Ken Cuccinelli have committed countless atrocities. It's time for them to go. Demand their resignation now:

Chad Wolf and Ken Cuccinelli - Resign Now! Sign here: https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/wolf-and-cuccinelli-resign-from-office

Stay up to date with the latest from Families Belong Together by signing up for our mobile updates. Text "Belong" to 97779 to sign up today.

Website: https://www.familiesbelongtogether.org/
____________________________________________________________
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 22nd, 2020 7:43 PM
§RSVP & INFO LINK TO EVENT
by Families Belong Together
Tuesday Sep 22nd, 2020 7:54 PM
#FreeTheFamilies Vigil for the Women in ICE Custody (Albany)

RSVP HERE: https://secure.everyaction.com/sR5oPZVFbUqqG8mYWNuljg2

Families Belong Together website: https://www.familiesbelongtogether.org/
