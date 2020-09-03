top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
Trump is supported by neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin and The Daily Stormer
by Lynda Carson (tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)
Thursday Sep 3rd, 2020 6:50 PM
A banner in support of Trump that is posted at the top of the website for the neo-Nazi publication called The Daily Stormer
sm_snowflake-trump-banner.jpg
original image (1395x277)
Trump is supported by neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin and The Daily Stormer

By Lynda Carson - September 3, 2020

With the impeached President Donald J. Trump’s penchant for supporting and defending violent vigilante armed militias that include members of hate groups, white supremacists, the KKK and neo-Nazis, in return neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin founder of the fascist organization called the Daily Stormer, he is actively supporting Trump with a large ‘Trump 2020 - snowflake banner’ at the top of the Daily Stormer website, which may also be seen above.

The ‘Trump 2020 - snowflake banner’ at the top of the Daily Stormer neo-Nazi website may be seen by clicking here, or may also be seen with the recently archived Daily Stormer website by clicking here.

Andrew Anglin, founder and publisher of the facsist neo-Nazi publication called the Daily Stormer is currently wanted and is in hiding outside of the country, and his associate Gabriel Sohier-Chaput a.k.a. Charles Zeiger or Zeiger, is presently facing charges in the courts in Canada for spreading and promoting hatred, according to reports.

Gabriel Sohier-Chaput a.k.a. Charles Zeiger or Zeiger, is a former writer for The Daily Stormer.

Gabriel Sohier-Chaput a.k.a. Charles Zeiger or Zeiger, has taken credit for doing the artwork and creating the banner for the Daily Stormer for the so-called ‘summer of hate campaign’ in 2017 that was the “Unite the Right Rally,” in Charlottesville, resulting in the death of Heather Hyer and injury to 19 others who were mowed down by a neo-Nazi white supremacist in a car.

The infamous fascist neo-Nazi Gabriel Sohier-Chaput a.k.a. Charles Zeiger or Zeiger, has also been involved with and is connected to numerous hate groups, and more information about that may be found by clicking here.

Trump is in lockstep with the KKK and violent vigilante armed militias, and according to a report with The Intercept there’s a thin blue line between the violent, pro-Trump armed militias and the cops.

Along with the hate groups including the leader of the KKK, Thomas Robb, in support of the impeached President Donald J. Trump, so are the evangelicals including Jerry Falwell Jr.

Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 164.50 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code