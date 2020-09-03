From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
Trump is supported by neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin and The Daily Stormer
A banner in support of Trump that is posted at the top of the website for the neo-Nazi publication called The Daily Stormer
Trump is supported by neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin and The Daily Stormer
By Lynda Carson - September 3, 2020
With the impeached President Donald J. Trump’s penchant for supporting and defending violent vigilante armed militias that include members of hate groups, white supremacists, the KKK and neo-Nazis, in return neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin founder of the fascist organization called the Daily Stormer, he is actively supporting Trump with a large ‘Trump 2020 - snowflake banner’ at the top of the Daily Stormer website, which may also be seen above.
The ‘Trump 2020 - snowflake banner’ at the top of the Daily Stormer neo-Nazi website may be seen by clicking here, or may also be seen with the recently archived Daily Stormer website by clicking here.
Andrew Anglin, founder and publisher of the facsist neo-Nazi publication called the Daily Stormer is currently wanted and is in hiding outside of the country, and his associate Gabriel Sohier-Chaput a.k.a. Charles Zeiger or Zeiger, is presently facing charges in the courts in Canada for spreading and promoting hatred, according to reports.
Gabriel Sohier-Chaput a.k.a. Charles Zeiger or Zeiger, is a former writer for The Daily Stormer.
Gabriel Sohier-Chaput a.k.a. Charles Zeiger or Zeiger, has taken credit for doing the artwork and creating the banner for the Daily Stormer for the so-called ‘summer of hate campaign’ in 2017 that was the “Unite the Right Rally,” in Charlottesville, resulting in the death of Heather Hyer and injury to 19 others who were mowed down by a neo-Nazi white supremacist in a car.
The infamous fascist neo-Nazi Gabriel Sohier-Chaput a.k.a. Charles Zeiger or Zeiger, has also been involved with and is connected to numerous hate groups, and more information about that may be found by clicking here.
Trump is in lockstep with the KKK and violent vigilante armed militias, and according to a report with The Intercept there’s a thin blue line between the violent, pro-Trump armed militias and the cops.
Along with the hate groups including the leader of the KKK, Thomas Robb, in support of the impeached President Donald J. Trump, so are the evangelicals including Jerry Falwell Jr.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - September 3, 2020
With the impeached President Donald J. Trump’s penchant for supporting and defending violent vigilante armed militias that include members of hate groups, white supremacists, the KKK and neo-Nazis, in return neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin founder of the fascist organization called the Daily Stormer, he is actively supporting Trump with a large ‘Trump 2020 - snowflake banner’ at the top of the Daily Stormer website, which may also be seen above.
The ‘Trump 2020 - snowflake banner’ at the top of the Daily Stormer neo-Nazi website may be seen by clicking here, or may also be seen with the recently archived Daily Stormer website by clicking here.
Andrew Anglin, founder and publisher of the facsist neo-Nazi publication called the Daily Stormer is currently wanted and is in hiding outside of the country, and his associate Gabriel Sohier-Chaput a.k.a. Charles Zeiger or Zeiger, is presently facing charges in the courts in Canada for spreading and promoting hatred, according to reports.
Gabriel Sohier-Chaput a.k.a. Charles Zeiger or Zeiger, is a former writer for The Daily Stormer.
Gabriel Sohier-Chaput a.k.a. Charles Zeiger or Zeiger, has taken credit for doing the artwork and creating the banner for the Daily Stormer for the so-called ‘summer of hate campaign’ in 2017 that was the “Unite the Right Rally,” in Charlottesville, resulting in the death of Heather Hyer and injury to 19 others who were mowed down by a neo-Nazi white supremacist in a car.
The infamous fascist neo-Nazi Gabriel Sohier-Chaput a.k.a. Charles Zeiger or Zeiger, has also been involved with and is connected to numerous hate groups, and more information about that may be found by clicking here.
Trump is in lockstep with the KKK and violent vigilante armed militias, and according to a report with The Intercept there’s a thin blue line between the violent, pro-Trump armed militias and the cops.
Along with the hate groups including the leader of the KKK, Thomas Robb, in support of the impeached President Donald J. Trump, so are the evangelicals including Jerry Falwell Jr.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network