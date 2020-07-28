Protests Continue Opposing SCPD Harassment of Vehicles rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

Tuesday Jul 28th, 2020 6:54 PM by Robert Norse

Marty Mirabel, aka "Pirate", showed up with a dozen protesters at the County Building Monday (7-27) for a cancelled pre-trial court date. Marty was defending the vehicular home of a friend from 10+ cops two weeks before and charged with multiple felonies for "obstructing", "battery" and such.