Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons
|Emergency Protest--COVID-19 in S.C. Jails & Shelters
|Monday July 27
|9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
|Protest
|Keith McHenry (with additions by Norse)
|keith [at] foodnotbombs.net
|5757703377
|701 Ocean St. On the steps in front of the front of the Courthouse
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 26th, 2020 4:19 PM
