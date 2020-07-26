The pre-trial of Marty Mirabel ("Pirate") for interposing his body between a pack of police thugs and an unhoused person's vehicular home and possessions, was supposedly slated for 10 AM. We will be demanding all charges be dropped and raising broader issues affecting all unhoused folks during the COVID-19 plague. See attached flyer.

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 26th, 2020 4:19 PM