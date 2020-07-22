From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
BlueLeaks Trove of LEO Files Remains Available Despite US Government and Corporate Efforts
A transparency collective known as Distributed Denial of Secrets made a huge trove of law enforcement files publicly available on Juneteenth, in solidarity with the widespread George Floyd uprisings against racist police violence.
The June 19 Distributed Denial of Secrets announcement on Twitter described the release as "Ten years of data from over 200 police departments, fusion centers and other law enforcement training and support resources. Among the hundreds of thousands of documents are police and FBI reports, bulletins, guides and more." It has been found that the files actually span nearly 24 years, from August 1996 through June 2020.
The hashtag #BlueLeaks was created in order to track and share discoveries. DDOSecrets founder Emma Best says the 269GB of leaked data were provided by the hactivist group Anonymous. Houston-based web development company Netsential confirmed that the files were expropriated from their hosting facilities.
The original announcement was deleted and the @DDoSecrets account itself was suspended by Twitter just a few days after the release, on June 23. Twitter also removed and blocked all tweets with links to both the initial downloadable seed torrent file and the web-searchable "Hunter" interface for the data. Reddit followed suit and banned the BlueLeaks subreddit. On July 7, German authorities seized the DDOSecrets web server at the request of the FBI.
More recently, a new server has been found for both the DDOSecrets website and the BlueLeaks torrent seed. Hundreds of thousands of files remain available for anyone interested in combing through them.
The hashtag #BlueLeaks was created in order to track and share discoveries. DDOSecrets founder Emma Best says the 269GB of leaked data were provided by the hactivist group Anonymous. Houston-based web development company Netsential confirmed that the files were expropriated from their hosting facilities.
The original announcement was deleted and the @DDoSecrets account itself was suspended by Twitter just a few days after the release, on June 23. Twitter also removed and blocked all tweets with links to both the initial downloadable seed torrent file and the web-searchable "Hunter" interface for the data. Reddit followed suit and banned the BlueLeaks subreddit. On July 7, German authorities seized the DDOSecrets web server at the request of the FBI.
More recently, a new server has been found for both the DDOSecrets website and the BlueLeaks torrent seed. Hundreds of thousands of files remain available for anyone interested in combing through them.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network