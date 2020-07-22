top
Related Categories: California | U.S. | Government & Elections | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
BlueLeaks Trove of LEO Files Remains Available Despite US Government and Corporate Efforts
by Dave Id
Wednesday Jul 22nd, 2020 10:05 PM
A transparency collective known as Distributed Denial of Secrets made a huge trove of law enforcement files publicly available on Juneteenth, in solidarity with the widespread George Floyd uprisings against racist police violence.
ddosecrets.png
The June 19 Distributed Denial of Secrets announcement on Twitter described the release as "Ten years of data from over 200 police departments, fusion centers and other law enforcement training and support resources. Among the hundreds of thousands of documents are police and FBI reports, bulletins, guides and more." It has been found that the files actually span nearly 24 years, from August 1996 through June 2020.

The hashtag #BlueLeaks was created in order to track and share discoveries. DDOSecrets founder Emma Best says the 269GB of leaked data were provided by the hactivist group Anonymous. Houston-based web development company Netsential confirmed that the files were expropriated from their hosting facilities.

The original announcement was deleted and the @DDoSecrets account itself was suspended by Twitter just a few days after the release, on June 23. Twitter also removed and blocked all tweets with links to both the initial downloadable seed torrent file and the web-searchable "Hunter" interface for the data. Reddit followed suit and banned the BlueLeaks subreddit. On July 7, German authorities seized the DDOSecrets web server at the request of the FBI.

More recently, a new server has been found for both the DDOSecrets website and the BlueLeaks torrent seed. Hundreds of thousands of files remain available for anyone interested in combing through them.
http://www.ddosecrets.com
§The Internet Archive of @DDOSecrets twitter account from June 20
by Dave Id
Wednesday Jul 22nd, 2020 10:05 PM
ddosecrets-twitter.png
@DDOSecrets:

RELEASE: #BlueLeaks (269 GB)
Ten years of data from over 200 police departments, fusion centers and other law enforcement training and support resources. Among the hundreds of thousands of documents are police and FBI reports, bulletins, guides and more.
https://hunter.ddosecrets.com/datasets/102

The complete 269 GB #BlueLeaks dataset can be downloaded at https://data.ddosecrets.com/file/BlueLeaks.tar.torrent

Some of the agencies in #BlueLeaks include:
Alabama Fusion Center
Austin Regional Intelligence Center
Boston Regional Intelligence Center
Colorado Information Analysis Center
California Narcotic Officers' Association
Delaware Information and Analysis Center

Also in #BlueLeaks:
FBI Houston Citizens Academy Alumni Association
FBI National Academy Association Arkansas/Missouri Chapter
FBI National Academy Association Michigan Chapter
FBI National Academy Association of Texas
Fort Worth Intelligence Exchange

Also in #BlueLeaks:
Minnesota Fusion Center Intelligence Communications Enterprise For Information Sharing and Exchange
Illinois Crime Reporting and Information - Metro East
Iowa Law Enforcement Academy
Iowa Fusion Center Faith-Based Information Sharing and Analysis Organization

Other agencies in #BlueLeaks include:
Missouri Information Analysis Center
Northern California Regional Intelligence Center
Nevada Cyber Exchange
New Hampshire Information and Analysis Center
Northern Nevada Regional Intelligence Center
North Texas Fusion Center

Also in #BlueLeaks:
Nevada Threat Analysis Center
Orange County Intelligence Assessment Center
South Carolina Information and Intelligence Center
San Diego Crime and Intelligence Analysis Association
South Dakota Fusion Center
Southeast Florida Fusion Center

Also in #BlueLeaks:
Southeastern Michigan Association Chiefs of Police
Infragard (San Francisco Bay Area)
Texas Narcotic Officers Association
Utah Statewide Information and Analysis Center
Virginia Law Enforcement National Security Network
Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center

Some agencies with the most data in #BlueLeaks:
36 GB Missouri Information Analysis Center
19 GB Northern California Regional Intelligence Center
14 GB Joint Regional Intelligence Center
13 GB Delaware Information and Analysis Center

More data / agency in #BlueLeaks:
9.4 GB Austin Regional Intelligence Center
6.6 GB Southeast Florida Fusion Center
5.3 GB FBI Houston Citizens Academy Alumni Association
4.9 GB Orange County Intelligence Assessment Center
2.9 GB Colorado Information Analysis Center
http://www.ddosecrets.com
