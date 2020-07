RELEASE: #BlueLeaks (269 GB)Ten years of data from over 200 police departments, fusion centers and other law enforcement training and support resources. Among the hundreds of thousands of documents are police and FBI reports, bulletins, guides and more.The complete 269 GB #BlueLeaks dataset can be downloaded at https://data.ddosecrets.com/file/BlueLeaks.tar.torrent Some of the agencies in #BlueLeaks include:Alabama Fusion CenterAustin Regional Intelligence CenterBoston Regional Intelligence CenterColorado Information Analysis CenterCalifornia Narcotic Officers' AssociationDelaware Information and Analysis CenterAlso in #BlueLeaks:FBI Houston Citizens Academy Alumni AssociationFBI National Academy Association Arkansas/Missouri ChapterFBI National Academy Association Michigan ChapterFBI National Academy Association of TexasFort Worth Intelligence ExchangeAlso in #BlueLeaks:Minnesota Fusion Center Intelligence Communications Enterprise For Information Sharing and ExchangeIllinois Crime Reporting and Information - Metro EastIowa Law Enforcement AcademyIowa Fusion Center Faith-Based Information Sharing and Analysis OrganizationOther agencies in #BlueLeaks include:Missouri Information Analysis CenterNorthern California Regional Intelligence CenterNevada Cyber ExchangeNew Hampshire Information and Analysis CenterNorthern Nevada Regional Intelligence CenterNorth Texas Fusion CenterAlso in #BlueLeaks:Nevada Threat Analysis CenterOrange County Intelligence Assessment CenterSouth Carolina Information and Intelligence CenterSan Diego Crime and Intelligence Analysis AssociationSouth Dakota Fusion CenterSoutheast Florida Fusion CenterAlso in #BlueLeaks:Southeastern Michigan Association Chiefs of PoliceInfragard (San Francisco Bay Area)Texas Narcotic Officers AssociationUtah Statewide Information and Analysis CenterVirginia Law Enforcement National Security NetworkWisconsin Statewide Intelligence CenterSome agencies with the most data in #BlueLeaks:36 GB Missouri Information Analysis Center19 GB Northern California Regional Intelligence Center14 GB Joint Regional Intelligence Center13 GB Delaware Information and Analysis CenterMore data / agency in #BlueLeaks:9.4 GB Austin Regional Intelligence Center6.6 GB Southeast Florida Fusion Center5.3 GB FBI Houston Citizens Academy Alumni Association4.9 GB Orange County Intelligence Assessment Center2.9 GB Colorado Information Analysis Center