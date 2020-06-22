Sunday June 28

10:30 am Sit

11:00 am Walk

11:30 am Listening Circle



What:

mindful sitting, walking, & listening circle In the the style of the Plum Village tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh



Why:

to bring the practice of compassion, peace & deep listening to the streets and public spaces so that ‘black lives matter’ may truly manifest throughout all societies and cultures.



Who:

diverse Buddhist groups, interfaith community, everyone



When:

Sunday, June 28 10:30am - 1:00 at Henry J. Kaiser Memorial Park (19th st. and Telegraph ave)



How:

we will maintain 6ft distancing and wear face masks. Signs encouraged.



please remember the intention behind this practice, e.g.:



“Buddhist for Black Lives Matters”

“Standing up for Injustice by Sitting down”

“Peace, Love, Justice”

“Awareness of suffering”

“Listening with an open heart to black people”

“Nonviolent Action is the action” “

“The essence of nonviolence is love”

"Nonviolent action, born of the awareness of suffering and nurtured by love, is the most effective way to confront adversity."

“Entre los individuos como entre las naciones, el respeto al derecho ajeno, es la paz”



-----

Querid@s hermanas y hermanos, estos tiempos son un importante llamado para el cambio.

Como practicantes de mindfulness, podemos respirar por aquellos que no pueden.

LLevemos nuestra práctica pacífica de compasión no-violenta a las calles.

Como Thich Nhat Hanh dijo (traduccion) : "Acción no-violenta, nacida de la consciencia del sufrimiento y nutrida por amor, es la forma mas efectiva de confrontar la adversidad"

Juntos podemos caminar, en paz, amor, compasión y consciencia.



-----

Anh chị em và các bạn thân mến,



Lúc này đây là thời điểm thuận lợi nhất cho việc kêu gọi sự đổi mới.

Là những người thực tập chánh niệm, chúng ta có khả năng truyền hơi thở cho những người không có được diễm phúc này.

Chúng ta hãy đem thực tập tự tại từ bi và bất bạo động đến khắp mọi nẻo đường.

Như lời thầy Thích Nhất Hạnh đã từng nói: hành vi bất bạo động, được phát sinh ra từ nhận thức về sự đau khổ và được nuôi dưỡng bằng lòng thương yêu, là cách đối phó hữu hiệu nhất với mọi nghịch cảnh.

Chúng ta hãy cùng nhau bước đi trong an nhiên tự tại, thương yêu, từ bi và chánh niệm.



-----

Chères sœurs et chers frères,

En tant que pratiquants de la pleine conscience, nous pouvons respirer pour ceux qui ne le peuvent pas.

Descendons dans la rue avec notre pratique pacifiste d’une non-violence pleine de compassion.

Comme Thich Nhat Hanh l’a dit, « l’action non violente, née de la conscience de la souffrance et nourrie par l’amour, est la façon la plus efficace de confronter l’adversité. »

Ensemble, nous pouvons marcher, en paix, amour, compassion et pleine conscience.





-----

Mahal kong mga kapatid, ang panahong ito ay panawagan para sa pagbabago.



Bilang mga tagapagsagawa ng isip-kamalayan,maaari tayong huminga para sa mga hindi makahinga. Dalhin natin ang pagsasagawa ng mapayapang mahabaging pagkalampag sa kalye; upang makinig, sumunod, at sumuporta sa mga kapatid nating Negro.

Tulad ng sinabi ni Thich Nhat Hanh: "Ang mapayapang pagkilos, na mula sa kamalayan ng pagdurusa at inalagaan ng pag-ibig, ay ang pinakamabisang paraan upang harapin ang paghihirap."

Sa pagsama-sama makakalakad tayo sa kapayapaan, pag-ibig, pakikiramay at kamalayan.



-----

Liebe Schwester und Brüdern, diese Zeiten rufen uns zu großen Veränderungen auf.

Als Menschen, die Achtsamkeit praktizieren können wir atmen für diejenigen, die es nicht können.

Lasst uns mit Frieden und Mitgefühl und gewaltlos auf die Straßen ziehen.

So wie es Thich Nhat Hanh sagte: „Nonviolent action, born of the awareness of suffering and nurtured by love, is the most effective way to confront adversity.“

Zusammen können wir in Frieden, Liebe, Mitgefühl und Bewusstsein marschieren.



-----

亲爱的兄弟姐妹, 这些时候正發出大改革的召喚。



作為 正念練習者，我們可以為無法呼吸的人而呼吸。讓我們吧和平慈悲非暴力的做法帶到街頭；聆聽、關注，和支持黑人。



如釋一行(Thich Nhat Hanh)大師所說：“非暴力行為起源於對苦的覺知和慈心的滋养，也是克服困難的最佳辦法。“



我們一同和平、慈悲、覺悟步頭吧走。 For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6420885230...

