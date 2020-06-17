From the Open-Publishing Calendar
In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic Oakland McDonald employees take legal action
Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic:
In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic Oakland McDonald employees take legal action
By Lynda Carson - June 17, 2020
Oakland - As the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic skyrockets in Oakland with 1,742 known cases as of June 16, some employees of the McDonalds at 4514 Telegraph Avenue, have taken legal action against the owner of the fast food restaurant Michael Smith.
Smith has faced a class action lawsuit in recent years by employees at this same restaurant and other McDonalds restaurants he owned at the time in Oakland, and Richmond.
Reportedly, according to Justin Phillips of the SF Chronicle, four employees and a minor are seeking a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the restaurant. They are requesting that it remains closed until it comes into compliance with minimum Covid-19 health and safety standards at the restaurant.
According to the Chronicle, “The complaint also accuses the McDonald’s, which is owned and operated by Michael Smith, of being a public nuisance due to its inability to curb the spread of coronavirus among workers, as well as violating Oakland laws regarding paid sick leave. Smith is also listed as an operator of multiple McDonald’s locations scattered throughout Oakland and Richmond.”
Additionally, according to the Chronicle, “The filing goes on to say the restaurant is responsible for at least 25 local coronavirus cases, including 11 workers who have tested positive since mid-May. One manager and one worker at the Telegraph Avenue restaurant “who contracted COVID-19 also worked at the McDonald’s restaurant at 1998 Shattuck Ave. in Oakland,” according to the filing.”
The employees of the McDonalds at 4514 Telegraph Avenue shut down the restaurant on May 26, 2020, when they walked off the job in protest after reportedly being told to wear dog diapers as face masks for protection from Covid-19.
Presently, there are 159,028 known cases of Covid-19 in California, and 5,199 deaths. Nearly half the deaths have been patients in the skilled nursing facilities/nursing homes throughout California, with a number of deaths in a few skilled nursing facilities in Oakland. The number of people who have died are not certain because the Alameda County Health Department declines to reveal how many deaths there have been in the skilled nursing facilities in Oakland, and Alameda County.
However, there are reportedly 2,154 Covid-19 deaths in California’s skilled nursing facilities as of June 16, 2020.
As of June 16, 2020, there are 4,481 known cases of Covid-19 in Alameda County, and 112 deaths.
As of June 16, there are 1,742 known Covid-19 cases in Oakland, and a number of Covid-19 related deaths have occurred in some of Oakland’s skilled nursing facilities.
Actor Sean Penn's nonprofit organization called Core Response is testing for Covid-19 in Oakland, for those who may want to get tested.
See a record of known Covid-19 cases in Alameda County and Oakland further below that I have kept track of in recent months.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Alameda County Known Covid-19 Cases:
June 16 - Alameda County - 4,481 cases - 112 deaths
Oakland Known Covid-19 Cases:
June 16 - Oakland -1,742 cases
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
