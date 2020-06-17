top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Labor & Workers
In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic Oakland McDonald employees take legal action
by Lynda Carson (tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)
Wednesday Jun 17th, 2020 3:24 AM
Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic:
sm_49534865371_7219ecfbcd_k__1_.jpg
original image (2048x1600)
In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic Oakland McDonald employees take legal action

By Lynda Carson - June 17, 2020

Oakland - As the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic skyrockets in Oakland with 1,742 known cases as of June 16, some employees of the McDonalds at 4514 Telegraph Avenue, have taken legal action against the owner of the fast food restaurant Michael Smith.

Smith has faced a class action lawsuit in recent years by employees at this same restaurant and other McDonalds restaurants he owned at the time in Oakland, and Richmond.

Reportedly, according to Justin Phillips of the SF Chronicle, four employees and a minor are seeking a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the restaurant. They are requesting that it remains closed until it comes into compliance with minimum Covid-19 health and safety standards at the restaurant.

According to the Chronicle, “The complaint also accuses the McDonald’s, which is owned and operated by Michael Smith, of being a public nuisance due to its inability to curb the spread of coronavirus among workers, as well as violating Oakland laws regarding paid sick leave. Smith is also listed as an operator of multiple McDonald’s locations scattered throughout Oakland and Richmond.”

Additionally, according to the Chronicle, “The filing goes on to say the restaurant is responsible for at least 25 local coronavirus cases, including 11 workers who have tested positive since mid-May. One manager and one worker at the Telegraph Avenue restaurant “who contracted COVID-19 also worked at the McDonald’s restaurant at 1998 Shattuck Ave. in Oakland,” according to the filing.”

The employees of the McDonalds at 4514 Telegraph Avenue shut down the restaurant on May 26, 2020, when they walked off the job in protest after reportedly being told to wear dog diapers as face masks for protection from Covid-19.

Presently, there are 159,028 known cases of Covid-19 in California, and 5,199 deaths. Nearly half the deaths have been patients in the skilled nursing facilities/nursing homes throughout California, with a number of deaths in a few skilled nursing facilities in Oakland. The number of people who have died are not certain because the Alameda County Health Department declines to reveal how many deaths there have been in the skilled nursing facilities in Oakland, and Alameda County.

However, there are reportedly 2,154 Covid-19 deaths in California’s skilled nursing facilities as of June 16, 2020.

As of June 16, 2020, there are 4,481 known cases of Covid-19 in Alameda County, and 112 deaths.

As of June 16, there are 1,742 known Covid-19 cases in Oakland, and a number of Covid-19 related deaths have occurred in some of Oakland’s skilled nursing facilities.

Actor Sean Penn's nonprofit organization called Core Response is testing for Covid-19 in Oakland, for those who may want to get tested.

See a record of known Covid-19 cases in Alameda County and Oakland further below that I have kept track of in recent months.

Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Alameda County Known Covid-19 Cases:
June 16 - Alameda County - 4,481 cases - 112 deaths

Oakland Known Covid-19 Cases:
June 16 - Oakland -1,742 cases


>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 1038.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code