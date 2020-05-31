From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
Sean Penn’s nonprofit Core Response is testing for Covid-19 in Oakland
Coronavirus Covid-19 Testing In Oakland:
Sean Penn’s nonprofit Core Response is testing for Covid-19 in Oakland
By Lynda Carson - May 31, 2020
Oakland - In the midst of the protests against police brutality occurring presently, Oakland remains the hot spot for Covid-19 in Alameda County, with 1,183 known Covid-19 cases as of earlier today.
Thanks to actor Sean Penn’s nonprofit organization he co-founded called ‘Community Organized Relief Effort’ (CORE a.k.a. CORE Response), they recently opened a Covid-19 testing site in Oakland to help people find out if they have been infected with the coronavirus Covid-19 virus. A test would help people to find out if they have the virus, and may help them to avoid infecting others with the disease that has killed over 100,000 people all across the nation.
Reportedly, CORE Response has helped to open free Covid-19 testing sites they are assisting in Los Angeles, Malibu, Oakland, Bakersfield and Napa County.
You may learn more about the good work Sean Penn and his organization CORE is doing in response to the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic from a recent interview of actor Sean Penn on the Jimmy Kimmel show by clicking here.
Oakland certainly needs the help that Sean Penn and CORE can offer to the city for Covid-19 testing. Oakland has many known Covid-19 cases occurring at different locations in the city including at a local McDonalds, the Cardenas Market, and several skilled nursing facilities where some of the residents have died at.
As of today, Alameda County has 3,390 known Covid-19 cases, and 96 deaths reported so far.
I am grateful for the good work of Sean Penn and his organization that is being done in Oakland, and believe that he deserves some recognition for helping people out during the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic that seems to have no end in sight, and is devastating to our country.
I met Sean Penn one evening at the Broken Drum in San Rafael. One evening on October 12, 2001, Sean Penn and his friend Lars Ulrich, drummer and co-founder of the band Metallica, joined Berkeley’s famed maverick film maker Rob Nilsson, and Rob’s film group called the Tender Action Group/Tenderloin yGroup for the premiere showing of the film called Scheme C6 at the Mill Valley Film Festival.
After the film Scheme C6 played at the Mill Valley Film Festival, we all went next door to the Broken Drum for some food, drinks, and a good time. We had lots of fun that evening, and it was real cool to have actor Sean Penn and musician Lars Ulrich join us for the evening to hang out with us and celebrate the premiere showing of film Scheme C6. I was a member of Rob Nilsson’s group known as the Tenderloin Action Group/Tenderloin yGroup, and I have many great memories and experiences from being a member of the improv film group for a number of years.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsule [at] yahoo.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson - May 31, 2020
Oakland - In the midst of the protests against police brutality occurring presently, Oakland remains the hot spot for Covid-19 in Alameda County, with 1,183 known Covid-19 cases as of earlier today.
Thanks to actor Sean Penn’s nonprofit organization he co-founded called ‘Community Organized Relief Effort’ (CORE a.k.a. CORE Response), they recently opened a Covid-19 testing site in Oakland to help people find out if they have been infected with the coronavirus Covid-19 virus. A test would help people to find out if they have the virus, and may help them to avoid infecting others with the disease that has killed over 100,000 people all across the nation.
Reportedly, CORE Response has helped to open free Covid-19 testing sites they are assisting in Los Angeles, Malibu, Oakland, Bakersfield and Napa County.
You may learn more about the good work Sean Penn and his organization CORE is doing in response to the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic from a recent interview of actor Sean Penn on the Jimmy Kimmel show by clicking here.
Oakland certainly needs the help that Sean Penn and CORE can offer to the city for Covid-19 testing. Oakland has many known Covid-19 cases occurring at different locations in the city including at a local McDonalds, the Cardenas Market, and several skilled nursing facilities where some of the residents have died at.
As of today, Alameda County has 3,390 known Covid-19 cases, and 96 deaths reported so far.
I am grateful for the good work of Sean Penn and his organization that is being done in Oakland, and believe that he deserves some recognition for helping people out during the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic that seems to have no end in sight, and is devastating to our country.
I met Sean Penn one evening at the Broken Drum in San Rafael. One evening on October 12, 2001, Sean Penn and his friend Lars Ulrich, drummer and co-founder of the band Metallica, joined Berkeley’s famed maverick film maker Rob Nilsson, and Rob’s film group called the Tender Action Group/Tenderloin yGroup for the premiere showing of the film called Scheme C6 at the Mill Valley Film Festival.
After the film Scheme C6 played at the Mill Valley Film Festival, we all went next door to the Broken Drum for some food, drinks, and a good time. We had lots of fun that evening, and it was real cool to have actor Sean Penn and musician Lars Ulrich join us for the evening to hang out with us and celebrate the premiere showing of film Scheme C6. I was a member of Rob Nilsson’s group known as the Tenderloin Action Group/Tenderloin yGroup, and I have many great memories and experiences from being a member of the improv film group for a number of years.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsule [at] yahoo.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network