From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
A dozen workers test positive for Covid-19 at Cardenas Market in East Oakland
Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic in Oakland:
A dozen workers test positive for Covid-19 at Cardenas Market in East Oakland
By Lynda Carson — May 28, 2020
Reportedly, Cardenas Market on 1630 High Street at Bancroft Avenue, in East Oakland, remains open this week to those who are willing to risk getting the Covid-19 virus, even though at least twelve workers at Cardenas Market have reportedly tested positive with Covid-19.
Reportedly, Noel Gallo, Oakland City Council member said, “It’s alarming that we allow activity to continue when employees are testing positive,” Gallo said Thursday, May 28. “If Cardenas is experiencing this, I’m sure other businesses are going through it too.”
Nearby, the Excell Healthcare Center in East Oakland, also on High Street, reportedly there were at least 4 deaths there, and 36 people there or more tested positive for Covid-19.
However, a new report currently reveals that 10 or fewer people died at Excell Healthcare Center at 3025 High Street, in Oakland, of Covid-19, and that 20 residents tested positive for Covid-19 today. But, so far 43 residents there have tested positive for Covid-19 https://projects.propublica.org/nursing-homes/homes/h-056170 .
Additionally, reportedly there were 10 or fewer deaths at Redwood Healthcare Center LLC, in Oakland, which is also located at 3145 High Street, in Oakland https://projects.propublica.org/nursing-homes/homes/h-555499 .
As of today, there are 302 Covid-19 cases in the zip code area of 94601 in Oakland where the Cardenas Market is located, and there seems to be no end in sight as the virus keeps spreading.
In total, Oakland presently has 1,093 known Covid-19 cases, and Alameda County has 3,097 cases, with 94 deaths. Oakland is the hot spot for Covid-19 in Alameda County, the city with most Covid-19 cases in comparison with all the other cities in Alameda County.
Reportedly, a McDonalds in Oakland was forced to close after the employees walked off the job two days ago after four of their co-workers tested positive for Covid-19. Reportedly, the workers at the McDonalds at 4514 Telegraph Avenue, in Oakland, were told to wear face masks made from dog diapers.
Reportedly, the same McDonalds at 4514 Telegraph Avenue, in Oakland, that was shut last Tuesday has faced a class action lawsuit in recent years, and was owned or operated at the time by, “The Edward J. Smith and Valerie S. Smith Family Limited Partnership and / or Edward, Valerie, or Michael Smith,” of Vallejo, California.
See more about Cardenas Markets and Covid-19 below…
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Cardenas Markets
https://cardenasmarkets.com/events
STORE 216 – 330 Bellam Blvd, San Rafael, CA 94901
A team member who was last in the store on May 16 has tested positive.
STORE 7 – 16721 Valley Blvd, Fontana, CA 92335
Our most recent positive test notification was on May 19, and the Team Member was last in the store on May 18.
STORE 201 – 20812 Hesperian Blvd, Hayward, CA 94541
Our most recent positive test notification was on May 22, and the Team Member was last in the store on May 17.
STORE 26 – 4421 E Bonanza Road, Las Vegas, NV 89110
Our most recent positive test notification was on May 17, and the Team Member was last in the store on May 10.
STORE 30 – 4700 Meadows Ln., Las Vegas 89107
Our most recent positive test notification was on May 26, and the Team Member was last in the store on May 25.
STORE 18 – 50037 Harrison St. Coachella, CA 92236
Our most recent positive test notification was on May 22, and the Team Member was last in the store on May 20.
STORE 210 – 1630 High Street, Oakland, CA 94601
Our most recent positive test notification was on May 26, and the Team Member was last in the store on May 21.
STORE 34 – 2300 N. Imperial Hwy, Calexico, CA 92231
Our most recent positive test notification was on May 21, and the Team Member was last in the store on May 20.
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
By Lynda Carson — May 28, 2020
Reportedly, Cardenas Market on 1630 High Street at Bancroft Avenue, in East Oakland, remains open this week to those who are willing to risk getting the Covid-19 virus, even though at least twelve workers at Cardenas Market have reportedly tested positive with Covid-19.
Reportedly, Noel Gallo, Oakland City Council member said, “It’s alarming that we allow activity to continue when employees are testing positive,” Gallo said Thursday, May 28. “If Cardenas is experiencing this, I’m sure other businesses are going through it too.”
Nearby, the Excell Healthcare Center in East Oakland, also on High Street, reportedly there were at least 4 deaths there, and 36 people there or more tested positive for Covid-19.
However, a new report currently reveals that 10 or fewer people died at Excell Healthcare Center at 3025 High Street, in Oakland, of Covid-19, and that 20 residents tested positive for Covid-19 today. But, so far 43 residents there have tested positive for Covid-19 https://projects.propublica.org/nursing-homes/homes/h-056170 .
Additionally, reportedly there were 10 or fewer deaths at Redwood Healthcare Center LLC, in Oakland, which is also located at 3145 High Street, in Oakland https://projects.propublica.org/nursing-homes/homes/h-555499 .
As of today, there are 302 Covid-19 cases in the zip code area of 94601 in Oakland where the Cardenas Market is located, and there seems to be no end in sight as the virus keeps spreading.
In total, Oakland presently has 1,093 known Covid-19 cases, and Alameda County has 3,097 cases, with 94 deaths. Oakland is the hot spot for Covid-19 in Alameda County, the city with most Covid-19 cases in comparison with all the other cities in Alameda County.
Reportedly, a McDonalds in Oakland was forced to close after the employees walked off the job two days ago after four of their co-workers tested positive for Covid-19. Reportedly, the workers at the McDonalds at 4514 Telegraph Avenue, in Oakland, were told to wear face masks made from dog diapers.
Reportedly, the same McDonalds at 4514 Telegraph Avenue, in Oakland, that was shut last Tuesday has faced a class action lawsuit in recent years, and was owned or operated at the time by, “The Edward J. Smith and Valerie S. Smith Family Limited Partnership and / or Edward, Valerie, or Michael Smith,” of Vallejo, California.
See more about Cardenas Markets and Covid-19 below…
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Cardenas Markets
https://cardenasmarkets.com/events
STORE 216 – 330 Bellam Blvd, San Rafael, CA 94901
A team member who was last in the store on May 16 has tested positive.
STORE 7 – 16721 Valley Blvd, Fontana, CA 92335
Our most recent positive test notification was on May 19, and the Team Member was last in the store on May 18.
STORE 201 – 20812 Hesperian Blvd, Hayward, CA 94541
Our most recent positive test notification was on May 22, and the Team Member was last in the store on May 17.
STORE 26 – 4421 E Bonanza Road, Las Vegas, NV 89110
Our most recent positive test notification was on May 17, and the Team Member was last in the store on May 10.
STORE 30 – 4700 Meadows Ln., Las Vegas 89107
Our most recent positive test notification was on May 26, and the Team Member was last in the store on May 25.
STORE 18 – 50037 Harrison St. Coachella, CA 92236
Our most recent positive test notification was on May 22, and the Team Member was last in the store on May 20.
STORE 210 – 1630 High Street, Oakland, CA 94601
Our most recent positive test notification was on May 26, and the Team Member was last in the store on May 21.
STORE 34 – 2300 N. Imperial Hwy, Calexico, CA 92231
Our most recent positive test notification was on May 21, and the Team Member was last in the store on May 20.
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network