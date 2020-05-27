Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic Crisis In California Nursing Homes In California: Posted by Lynda Carson, from the Gray Panthers of Berkeley, and Alameda County:





Gray Panther Alert: For Thur May 28, Online Teach-In: COVID Crisis in California Nursing HomesWhat: Thursday, May 28, 2020, statewide Online Teach-In: COVID Crisis in California Nursing HomesThursday, May 28th, 2-3:30 pm with Dr. Charlene Harrington, Professor Emerita, UCSFMike Dark, California Advocates for Nursing Home ReformDavid Kingsley, Gray Panthers Kansas CitySponsored by Gray Panthers of California chapters and other allies...Did you know that the vast majority of California nursing homes are for-profit and that investors actually make money off them?Did you know that the nursing facilities with the highest number of COVID cases and deaths have had the highest number of infection control violations over the past several years?Sign up for the teach-in to learn about the problems in big for-profit nursing home chains and find out how you can take action! Now is NOT the time for the state to cut community-based programs while giving nursing homes immunity for dangerous practices.Online Teach-In: COVID Crisis in California Nursing HomesThursday, May 28th, 2-3:30 pm with Dr. Charlene Harrington, Professor Emerita, UCSFMike Dark, California Advocates for Nursing Home ReformDavid Kingsley, Gray Panthers Kansas CityRegistration Form -- Teach-In on COVID Crisis in CA Nursing HomesPlease sign up to attend the Teach-In on Thursday, May 28, 2-3:30 pm, and you will be emailed the zoom link the morning of the event.Click on link below to sign up!The huge concentrations of COVID cases and deaths in care facilities has been a national disgrace. This crisis comes from years of ignoring problems with nursing home staffing and regulation. Nursing facilities are nearly all for-profit, and money must not be a motivating factor in whether or not to provide the best care possible. The state must be aggressive in protecting people. The low priority placed on the lives of older people and disabled people living in facilities is a sign of ageism and ableism, oppression based on age and disability. And now the Governor is considering granting immunity for nursing homes from criminal or civil penalties for COVID deaths during the pandemic? Nursing homes with better practices oppose immunity! Let's not give in to the big for-profit chains.Please attend to learn about these problems, declare that ageism and ableism are unacceptable in our community, and join the dialogue to prevent future tragedies.Sponsored by the California Care Rationing Coalition:Senior and Disability Action, California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform, Gray Panthers, California Alliance of Retired Americans, Hand in Hand, and many more organizations...>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Below are some links and information posted by Lynda Carson.May 27, 2020 - 92.3% of skilled nursing homes (SKFs) reporting.Skilled nursing facilities in California - 1,224Today Positive Tested Covid-19 Residents - 3,160Cumulative Positive Residents - 9,028Covid-Related deaths in California skilled nursing facilities (SKFs) - 1,632Today Positive Health Care Workers - 97Cumulative Positive Health Care Workers - 5,245Covid-Related Health Care Workers Deaths - 61Alameda County Skilled Nursing Facility Covid-Related Deaths as of 5/25/2020There are not any known covid-related deaths for healthcare workers in any skilled nursing facilities Alameda County.Patient deaths in Alameda County skilled nursing facilities.Less than 11 deaths at the Chaparral House in BerkeleyLess than 11 deaths at Driftwood Healthcare Center16 deaths at East Bay Post-AcuteLess than 11 deaths at Elmwood Care CenterLess than 11 deaths at Excel Health Care Center18 deaths at Gateway Care & Rehabilitation CenterLess than 11 deaths at Hillside Senior CareLess than 11 deaths at Redwood Healthcare Center LLCLess than 11 deaths at San Leandro Healthcare CenterLess than 11 deaths at Windsor Post-Acute Care Center of HaywardCovid-19 Cases In California:Cases by age & ethnicity>>>>>>>>>>The following links are posted by Lynda Carson:Nursing homes seek immunity from prosecution:Click on links below...Immunity protections for nursing homes by stateThe bill to hold nursing homes accountable for deathsnursing-homes-need-increased-staffing-not-legal-immunityNursing Home Fines Drop As Trump Administration Heeds Industry ComplaintsBy Jordan Rau March 15, 2019Letter to Governor Newsom from industry seeking immunity from prosecutionny-didnt-count-nursing-home-coronavirus-victims-for-weeks-then-a-stumbling-rush-for-a-death-tollAndrew Cuomo gave immunity to nursing home execs after big campaign donationsNew York Health Department website quietly deletes controversial Cuomo order that forced nursing homes to admit coronavirus patients and 'led to 5,000 deaths'States Move to Immunize Nursing Homes from Liability During Coronavirus PandemicMay 26th, 2020State Lawmakers Ask Newsom To Grant Special Coronavirus Legal Immunity For BusinessesThursday, May 21, 2020By Amita Sharma>>>>>>>>>>>>(Oakland has more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases presently, and is the Covid-19 hotspot in Alameda County)Oakland reaches nearly 1,000 Covid-19 cases in Alameda CountyBy Lynda Carson — Monday May 25th, 2020Click below…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>The death camp known as Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center in HaywardBy Lynda Carson -- Friday May 22nd, 2020Click below for full story…>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>