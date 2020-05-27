From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Gray Panther Alert: Thur May 28, Online Teach-In: COVID Crisis in California Nursing Homes
Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic Crisis In California Nursing Homes In California: Posted by Lynda Carson, from the Gray Panthers of Berkeley, and Alameda County:
Gray Panther Alert: May 27, 2020
Gray Panther Alert: For Thur May 28, Online Teach-In: COVID Crisis in California Nursing Homes
What: Thursday, May 28, 2020, statewide Online Teach-In: COVID Crisis in California Nursing Homes
Thursday, May 28th, 2-3:30 pm with Dr. Charlene Harrington, Professor Emerita, UCSF
Mike Dark, California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform
David Kingsley, Gray Panthers Kansas City
Sponsored by Gray Panthers of California chapters and other allies...
Did you know that the vast majority of California nursing homes are for-profit and that investors actually make money off them?
Did you know that the nursing facilities with the highest number of COVID cases and deaths have had the highest number of infection control violations over the past several years?
Sign up for the teach-in to learn about the problems in big for-profit nursing home chains and find out how you can take action! Now is NOT the time for the state to cut community-based programs while giving nursing homes immunity for dangerous practices.
Online Teach-In: COVID Crisis in California Nursing Homes
Thursday, May 28th, 2-3:30 pm with Dr. Charlene Harrington, Professor Emerita, UCSF
Mike Dark, California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform
David Kingsley, Gray Panthers Kansas City
Registration Form -- Teach-In on COVID Crisis in CA Nursing Homes
Please sign up to attend the Teach-In on Thursday, May 28, 2-3:30 pm, and you will be emailed the zoom link the morning of the event.
Click on link below to sign up!
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1U2P7XhYDoc1MtGRwL6PyipIegKlbYhS7PGSRpykQ6o0/viewform?edit_requested=true
The huge concentrations of COVID cases and deaths in care facilities has been a national disgrace. This crisis comes from years of ignoring problems with nursing home staffing and regulation. Nursing facilities are nearly all for-profit, and money must not be a motivating factor in whether or not to provide the best care possible. The state must be aggressive in protecting people. The low priority placed on the lives of older people and disabled people living in facilities is a sign of ageism and ableism, oppression based on age and disability. And now the Governor is considering granting immunity for nursing homes from criminal or civil penalties for COVID deaths during the pandemic? Nursing homes with better practices oppose immunity! Let's not give in to the big for-profit chains.
Please attend to learn about these problems, declare that ageism and ableism are unacceptable in our community, and join the dialogue to prevent future tragedies.
Sponsored by the California Care Rationing Coalition:
Senior and Disability Action, California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform, Gray Panthers, California Alliance of Retired Americans, Hand in Hand, and many more organizations...
Below are some links and information posted by Lynda Carson.
May 27, 2020 - 92.3% of skilled nursing homes (SKFs) reporting.
https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/SNFsCOVID_19.aspx
Skilled nursing facilities in California - 1,224
Today Positive Tested Covid-19 Residents - 3,160
Cumulative Positive Residents - 9,028
Covid-Related deaths in California skilled nursing facilities (SKFs) - 1,632
Today Positive Health Care Workers - 97
Cumulative Positive Health Care Workers - 5,245
Covid-Related Health Care Workers Deaths - 61
Alameda County Skilled Nursing Facility Covid-Related Deaths as of 5/25/2020
There are not any known covid-related deaths for healthcare workers in any skilled nursing facilities Alameda County.
Patient deaths in Alameda County skilled nursing facilities.
Less than 11 deaths at the Chaparral House in Berkeley
Less than 11 deaths at Driftwood Healthcare Center
16 deaths at East Bay Post-Acute
Less than 11 deaths at Elmwood Care Center
Less than 11 deaths at Excel Health Care Center
18 deaths at Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center
Less than 11 deaths at Hillside Senior Care
Less than 11 deaths at Redwood Healthcare Center LLC
Less than 11 deaths at San Leandro Healthcare Center
Less than 11 deaths at Windsor Post-Acute Care Center of Hayward
Covid-19 Cases In California:
Cases by age & ethnicity
https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Race-Ethnicity.aspx
Nursing homes seek immunity from prosecution:
Click on links below...
https://news.google.com/search?q=nursing%20home%20immunities%2C%20California&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
Immunity protections for nursing homes by state
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6927790-Kohn-Roberts-Chart-05-25-20.html
The bill to hold nursing homes accountable for deaths
https://assembly.state.ny.us/leg/?default_fld=&leg_video=&bn=A10427&term=0&Summary=Y&Actions=Y&Memo=Y&Text=Y
nursing-homes-need-increased-staffing-not-legal-immunity
https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/499286-nursing-homes-need-increased-staffing-not-legal-immunity
Nursing Home Fines Drop As Trump Administration Heeds Industry Complaints
By Jordan Rau March 15, 2019
https://khn.org/news/nursing-home-fines-drop-as-trump-administration-heeds-industry-complaints/
Letter to Governor Newsom from industry seeking immunity from prosecution
https://dig.abclocal.go.com/kgo/PDF/050120-kgo-immunity-pdf.pdf
ny-didnt-count-nursing-home-coronavirus-victims-for-weeks-then-a-stumbling-rush-for-a-death-toll
https://www.syracuse.com/coronavirus/2020/05/ny-didnt-count-nursing-home-coronavirus-victims-for-weeks-then-a-stumbling-rush-for-a-death-toll.html
Andrew Cuomo gave immunity to nursing home execs after big campaign donations
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/may/26/andrew-cuomo-nursing-home-execs-immunity
New York Health Department website quietly deletes controversial Cuomo order that forced nursing homes to admit coronavirus patients and 'led to 5,000 deaths'
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8360381/New-York-Health-Department-website-deletes-order-stating-nursing-homes-shouldnt-deny-admissions.html
States Move to Immunize Nursing Homes from Liability During Coronavirus Pandemic
May 26th, 2020
https://www.elderlawanswers.com/states-move-to-immunize-nursing-homes-from-liability-during-coronavirus-pandemic-17775
State Lawmakers Ask Newsom To Grant Special Coronavirus Legal Immunity For Businesses
Thursday, May 21, 2020
By Amita Sharma
https://www.kpbs.org/news/2020/may/21/state-lawmakers-ask-newsom-grant-special-legal-imm/
(Oakland has more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases presently, and is the Covid-19 hotspot in Alameda County)
Oakland reaches nearly 1,000 Covid-19 cases in Alameda County
By Lynda Carson — Monday May 25th, 2020
Click below…
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/05/25/18833252.php
The death camp known as Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center in Hayward
By Lynda Carson -- Friday May 22nd, 2020
Click below for full story…
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/05/22/18833210.php
