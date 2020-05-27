top
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
Gray Panther Alert: Thur May 28, Online Teach-In: COVID Crisis in California Nursing Homes
by Posted by Lynda Carson (tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)
Wednesday May 27th, 2020 9:46 PM
Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic Crisis In California Nursing Homes In California: Posted by Lynda Carson, from the Gray Panthers of Berkeley, and Alameda County:

sm_49534865371_7219ecfbcd_k__1_.jpg
original image (2048x1600)
Gray Panther Alert: May 27, 2020


Gray Panther Alert: For Thur May 28, Online Teach-In: COVID Crisis in California Nursing Homes


What: Thursday, May 28, 2020, statewide Online Teach-In: COVID Crisis in California Nursing Homes

Thursday, May 28th, 2-3:30 pm with Dr. Charlene Harrington, Professor Emerita, UCSF

Mike Dark, California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform

David Kingsley, Gray Panthers Kansas City

Sponsored by Gray Panthers of California chapters and other allies...

---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: Gray Panthers, Wednesday, May 27, 2020

From: mlyon01

Did you know that the vast majority of California nursing homes are for-profit and that investors actually make money off them?

Did you know that the nursing facilities with the highest number of COVID cases and deaths have had the highest number of infection control violations over the past several years?

Sign up for the teach-in to learn about the problems in big for-profit nursing home chains and find out how you can take action! Now is NOT the time for the state to cut community-based programs while giving nursing homes immunity for dangerous practices.

Online Teach-In: COVID Crisis in California Nursing Homes

Thursday, May 28th, 2-3:30 pm with Dr. Charlene Harrington, Professor Emerita, UCSF

Mike Dark, California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform

David Kingsley, Gray Panthers Kansas City


Registration Form -- Teach-In on COVID Crisis in CA Nursing Homes

Please sign up to attend the Teach-In on Thursday, May 28, 2-3:30 pm, and you will be emailed the zoom link the morning of the event.

Click on link below to sign up!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1U2P7XhYDoc1MtGRwL6PyipIegKlbYhS7PGSRpykQ6o0/viewform?edit_requested=true


The huge concentrations of COVID cases and deaths in care facilities has been a national disgrace. This crisis comes from years of ignoring problems with nursing home staffing and regulation. Nursing facilities are nearly all for-profit, and money must not be a motivating factor in whether or not to provide the best care possible. The state must be aggressive in protecting people. The low priority placed on the lives of older people and disabled people living in facilities is a sign of ageism and ableism, oppression based on age and disability. And now the Governor is considering granting immunity for nursing homes from criminal or civil penalties for COVID deaths during the pandemic? Nursing homes with better practices oppose immunity! Let's not give in to the big for-profit chains.  

Please attend to learn about these problems, declare that ageism and ableism are unacceptable in our community, and join the dialogue to prevent future tragedies.

Sponsored by the California Care Rationing Coalition:
Senior and Disability Action, California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform, Gray Panthers, California Alliance of Retired Americans, Hand in Hand, and many more organizations...

>>>>>
>>>>>
>>>>>
Below are some links and information posted by Lynda Carson.

May 27, 2020 - 92.3% of skilled nursing homes (SKFs) reporting.

https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/SNFsCOVID_19.aspx

Skilled nursing facilities in California - 1,224

Today Positive Tested Covid-19 Residents - 3,160

Cumulative Positive Residents - 9,028

Covid-Related deaths in California skilled nursing facilities (SKFs) - 1,632

Today Positive Health Care Workers - 97

Cumulative Positive Health Care Workers - 5,245

Covid-Related Health Care Workers Deaths - 61

Alameda County Skilled Nursing Facility Covid-Related Deaths as of 5/25/2020

There are not any known covid-related deaths for healthcare workers in any skilled nursing facilities Alameda County.

Patient deaths in Alameda County skilled nursing facilities.

Less than 11 deaths at the Chaparral House in Berkeley

Less than 11 deaths at Driftwood Healthcare Center

16 deaths at East Bay Post-Acute

Less than 11 deaths at Elmwood Care Center

Less than 11 deaths at Excel Health Care Center

18 deaths at Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center

Less than 11 deaths at Hillside Senior Care

Less than 11 deaths at Redwood Healthcare Center LLC

Less than 11 deaths at San Leandro Healthcare Center

Less than 11 deaths at Windsor Post-Acute Care Center of Hayward

Covid-19 Cases In California:

Cases by age & ethnicity

https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Race-Ethnicity.aspx

>>>>>
>>>>>
The following links are posted by Lynda Carson:

Nursing homes seek immunity from prosecution:

Click on links below...

https://news.google.com/search?q=nursing%20home%20immunities%2C%20California&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen


Immunity protections for nursing homes by state

https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6927790-Kohn-Roberts-Chart-05-25-20.html


The bill to hold nursing homes accountable for deaths

https://assembly.state.ny.us/leg/?default_fld=&leg_video=&bn=A10427&term=0&Summary=Y&Actions=Y&Memo=Y&Text=Y


nursing-homes-need-increased-staffing-not-legal-immunity

https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/499286-nursing-homes-need-increased-staffing-not-legal-immunity


Nursing Home Fines Drop As Trump Administration Heeds Industry Complaints

By Jordan Rau March 15, 2019

https://khn.org/news/nursing-home-fines-drop-as-trump-administration-heeds-industry-complaints/


Letter to Governor Newsom from industry seeking immunity from prosecution

https://dig.abclocal.go.com/kgo/PDF/050120-kgo-immunity-pdf.pdf


ny-didnt-count-nursing-home-coronavirus-victims-for-weeks-then-a-stumbling-rush-for-a-death-toll

https://www.syracuse.com/coronavirus/2020/05/ny-didnt-count-nursing-home-coronavirus-victims-for-weeks-then-a-stumbling-rush-for-a-death-toll.html

Andrew Cuomo gave immunity to nursing home execs after big campaign donations

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/may/26/andrew-cuomo-nursing-home-execs-immunity


New York Health Department website quietly deletes controversial Cuomo order that forced nursing homes to admit coronavirus patients and 'led to 5,000 deaths'

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8360381/New-York-Health-Department-website-deletes-order-stating-nursing-homes-shouldnt-deny-admissions.html


States Move to Immunize Nursing Homes from Liability During Coronavirus Pandemic

May 26th, 2020

https://www.elderlawanswers.com/states-move-to-immunize-nursing-homes-from-liability-during-coronavirus-pandemic-17775


State Lawmakers Ask Newsom To Grant Special Coronavirus Legal Immunity For Businesses

Thursday, May 21, 2020

By Amita Sharma

https://www.kpbs.org/news/2020/may/21/state-lawmakers-ask-newsom-grant-special-legal-imm/

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
(Oakland has more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases presently, and is the Covid-19 hotspot in Alameda County)

Oakland reaches nearly 1,000 Covid-19 cases in Alameda County

By Lynda Carson — Monday May 25th, 2020

Click below…

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/05/25/18833252.php

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
The death camp known as Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center in Hayward

By Lynda Carson -- Friday May 22nd, 2020

Click below for full story…

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/05/22/18833210.php

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
