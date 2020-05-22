top
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
The death camp known as Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center in Hayward
by Lynda Carson (tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)
Friday May 22nd, 2020 11:30 PM
Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic
sm_49534865371_7219ecfbcd_k__1_.jpg
original image (2048x1600)
The death camp known as Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center in Hayward

By Lynda Carson - May 22, 2020

According to reports, at least 17 people have died there and there are more than 100 patients and staff that have been infected with the coronavirus Covid-19 at the Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center, in Hayward, a notorious Covid-19 death camp.

Additional reports reveal that as of April 2020, the Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center in Hayward, is under investigation by Alameda County prosecutors because at least 17 people have died there and there are more than 100 patients and staff that have been infected with the coronavirus Covid-19.

Reportedly, “The investigation comes after Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley revealed in April that her staff is investigating the Gateway Rehabilitation and Care Center in Hayward, where at least 17 people have died and more than 100 patients and staff were infected.

Civil rights lawyer John Burris had called for that investigation on behalf of the family of Costell Akrie, 87, of Oakland, who died at the facility in early April. The Gateway investigation is ongoing, a spokesperson for O’Malley said Friday.”

Linda Maynard died at the notorious facility known as a death camp by many, in addition to the death Costell Akrie, and many others.

In a press release from the office of attorney John Burris in regards to the death of Costell Akrie, who died of Covid-19 related issues at the Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center, in part it states, “Gateway should be closed and the owners criminally prosecuted if the widely published accounts are true that Gateway pressured its virus stricken employees to go back to work while at the same time allowing its employees to come in contact with patients without wearing masks and gloves.”Civil Rights Attorney John Burris“Gateway handed Mr. Akrie a death sentence." . . . 'How many other patients, like Mr. Akrie and his family, were forced to face death in such a cruel way.”Civil Rights Attorney Adante Pointer. Click here for more: https://johnburrislaw.com/costell-akrie/ .

Records show that Anthony P. Thekkek is the CEO of Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center, and that Prema P. Thekkek is the Secretary of Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center.

Reportedly, in 2015 the Corinthian Gardens Health Care Center in Bakersfield, had to close its doors after the state pulled its license to treat Medicare patients. At the time the license was pulled, the 237 bed facility was operated and owned by Prema and Anthony Thekkek.

Additionally, reportedly in 2005, a union picketed the Bay Point Health Care Center owned and operated at the time by Prema and Anthony Thekkek, to protest against unfair wages and short staffing.

Reportedly, Prema and Anthony Thekkek the owners of Gateway Care & Rehabilitation have also been accused of fraud, and the nursing home workers claimed that the owners withheld their healthcare that they paid for.

The Thekkeks and their health care companies have also faced a class action lawsuit in the past.

For more, see a few more links and information below...

Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Nursing home profile

https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare/profile.html#profTab=0&ID=056463


Owners / managers of Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center

https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare/ownership-info.html#ID=056463


Inspection Reports -

https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare/InspectionReportDetail.html?ID=056463&SURVEYDATE=08/29/2019&INSPTYPE=CMPL

https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare/InspectionReportDetail.html?ID=056463&SURVEYDATE=08/06/2019&INSPTYPE=CMPL

https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare/InspectionReportDetail.html?ID=056463&SURVEYDATE=06/06/2019&INSPTYPE=CMPL

https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare/InspectionReportDetail.html?ID=056463&SURVEYDATE=05/09/2019&INSPTYPE=STD

https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare/InspectionReportDetail.html?ID=056463&SURVEYDATE=11/28/2018&INSPTYPE=CMPL

https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare/InspectionReportDetail.html?ID=056463&SURVEYDATE=04/05/2018&INSPTYPE=STD

https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare/InspectionReportDetail.html?ID=056463&SURVEYDATE=03/30/2017&INSPTYPE=STD


C2542783    NADHI, INC.

Registration Date:
07/11/2003
Jurisdiction:
CALIFORNIA
Entity Type:
DOMESTIC STOCK
Status:
ACTIVE
Agent for Service of Process:
PREMA P THEKKEK
540 W MONTE VISTA AVE
VACAVILLE CA 95688
Entity Address:
540 W MONTE VISTA AVE
VACAVILLE CA 95688
Entity Mailing Address:
540 W MONTE VISTA AVE
VACAVILLE CA 95688


Anthony P. Thekkek is the CEO of - Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center
540 W. Monte Vista Avenue
Vacaville, CA 95688

Prema P. Thekkek is the Secretary of Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center
540 W. Monte Vista Avenue
Vacaville, CA 95688

https://businesssearch.sos.ca.gov/Document/RetrievePDF?Id=02542783-27854117

https://businesssearch.sos.ca.gov/Document/RetrievePDF?Id=02542783-21862268

https://businesssearch.sos.ca.gov/Document/RetrievePDF?Id=02542783-5115754


Class Action Lawsuit involving Anthony and Prema Thekkek

http://phoenixclassaction.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Order-Granting-Preliminary-Approval-of-Settlement-12.21.161.pdf


Court rulings involving Anthony P. Thekkek

https://trellis.law/rulings/party/ANTHONY-P-THEKKEK


seiu-united-healthcare-workers-west-v-thekkek

https://casetext.com/case/seiu-united-healthcare-workers-west-v-thekkek


Anthony P. Thekkek in Alamo, CA
161 Smith Rd, Alamo, CA 94507

https://clustrmaps.com/person/Thekkek-10boa9

https://clustrmaps.com/a/1n7npb/

https://homemetry.com/house/161+SMITH+RD,+Alamo+CA


Prema P. and Antony P. Thekkek

https://blockshopper.com/ca/contra-costa-county/danville-unincorporated/property/203760001/901-eagle-ridge-drive


>>>>>>
US Department of Homeland Security

https://www.uscis.gov/sites/default/files/err/B6%20-%20Skilled%20Workers,%20Professionals,%20and%20Other%20Workers/Decisions_Issued_in_2007/Mar302007_09B6203.pdf

>>>>>>
https://www.dailyrepublic.com/all-dr-news/wires/business/vacaville-company-among-top-state-tax-delinquents/

Vacaville company among top state tax delinquents
By Danny Bernardini

VACAVILLE — A couple who run a convalescent home in Vacaville are listed as owing $1.9 million in business income taxes, the third-highest amount in the state.
Caresystems Inc. was listed by the Franchise Tax Board of California with regard to a lien filed in 2010 against the company that listed a Vacaville address. Anthony P. Thekkek was named as the CEO and his wife, Prema P. Thekkek, is listed as secretary.
Repeated attempts to contact the Thekkeks were not successful.
Denise Azimi, with the state tax board, said confidentiality rules prohibited her from giving more details about being on the list. She said putting out the list is the only public comment her office can make.
There is little record of Caresystems Inc., however it was named in multiple court cases in Solano County in connection to the Winsor House, a convalescent home in Vacaville that recently changed its name to Orchard Post Acute Care.
An employee at Orchard Post Acute Care confirmed that Prema Thekkek is the owner, but declined to give out contact information. According to Connie Guzman, with the city of Vacaville, there is no business license that lists Orchard Post Acute Care, but she said both Thekkeks have been listed as the owners of Winsor House since a license was acquired in 2001.
The only address listed by the California Secretary of State for Caresystems Inc. is 540 W. Monte Vista Ave. in Vacaville, where the business PAKSN is now located. Guzman confirmed that both Thekkeks are listed on the business license for PAKSN, which was filed in 2008. PAKSN is located just a few blocks from Winsor House.
Employees at PAKSN also confirmed Prema Thekkek as the owner, but declined to comment further or give out contact information for Thekkek.
An employee at Thekkek Health Services Inc. in Martinez confirmed Prema Thekkek as the owner, but declined further comment.
Reach Danny Bernardini at 427-6935 or dbernardini [at] dailyrepublic.net. Follow him on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dbernardinidr.

Anthony Philip Thekkek

• Age 68 Also known as Anthony Thekkek, Antony Philip Lives at 161 Smith Rd, Alamo, CA 94507 Used to live at 1012 El Camino Real Burlingame, CA 94010  Related to Kyle A P Thekkek, Nadhi P Thekkek

• Phone(s) (925) 785-0712 
>>>>>>
>>>>>>

>>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>>
§Coronavirus Covid-19 videos
by Lynda Carson
Saturday May 23rd, 2020 2:25 AM
Coronavirus Covid-19 videos

I feel deeply saddened by all the deaths that occurred at Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center that may not have occurred if the staff there did not infect the patients.

It is beyond my comprehension to fully understand how much pain that the people went through as they were dying.

It is beyond my comprehension to know what it was like for all the patients to hear their neighbors and room mates scream out for help as they were dying from the Covid-19 pandemic.

I can only wonder what it was like for the dead and dying to have their last night on earth, or their last shower, or their last meal, or their last conversation with a loved one before death snatched their last dying breath from them as they died.

May all the dead and dying rest in peace from the spreading Covid-19 pandemic that has no end in sight...

It is my hope that the owners of Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center lose their licenses to operate any and all the skilled nursing facilities they own, and that they face criminal prosecution for being responsible for so many deaths in their facility.

If interested, see a few links to a few videos below...

Sincerely,

-Lynda Carson

>>>>>>
Video of woman who died from Covid-19

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tX5npoypszA


Covid-19 patients in hospital

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXpk0DwEaqw


Inside the fight against Covid-19

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_17QI_Z5KI


Inside the hot zone

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0P8KyaYuaTg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F68ueldCkFY


Coronavirus Pandemic

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQlXOOugWXk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3F_jb6VfXE

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
§Bollywood actor is owner of Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center
by Lynda Carson
Saturday May 23rd, 2020 5:20 AM
Bollywood actor is owner of Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center

See links below...

(LC)

>>>>>>
Antony Thekkek, Bollywood

https://tinyurl.com/ybzy7nt7


Antony Thekkek a.k.a. Anthony Thekkek, owner of Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antony_Thekkek


Antony Thekkek

https://nettv4u.com/celebrity/malayalam/producer/antony-thekkek


Prima Thekkek

https://www.facebook.com/prema.thekkek


Class action lawsuit - Prema Thekkek

http://phoenixclassaction.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Thekkek-Settlement-Agreement-Post-Tentative-PDF.pdf

>>>>>>
>>>>>>
https://exbulletin.com/entertainment/74253?insurance&business

Bollywood actor owns nursing home in East Bay as part of criminal investigation into COVID-19’s death

April 17, 2020

HAYWARD, California (KGO) – Team I ABC7 has learned that a Bollywood actor owns the East Bay nursing home which is currently under criminal investigation after at least 13 patients have died in an epidemic of coronavirus. More families with relatives of Gateway Care and Rehabilitation are contacting us.

Adrina Rodriguez was shocked to see the understaffing at Gateway Care and Rehab as the coronavirus burst into Hayward’s facility.


EXCLUSIVE: Kaiser wants to send 89-year-old COVID-19 patient to Hayward nursing home with coronavirus outbreak
She told I-Team: “I was able to reach staff who let me know that there was only one member of the nursing staff for the day and that may be the reason someone did not answer the phone. My heart stopped. “

Her 74-year-old father John is there after having a stroke, and Adrina says she could not get answers on how her father is protected from infection, from staff or the owner, Antony Thekkek.

“How do you sleep knowing that your establishment is so poorly managed?” asked Rodriguez. “How are you not trying to understand that?”

The Alameda District Attorney has launched a criminal investigation into the deaths of patients at Gateway Care and Rehab in Hayward. The spokesperson told me that he was prior to Monday’s press conference by atty John Burris when he said that staff had been ordered to work after being tested positive for the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/oWRtkxAjil

– Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) April 15, 2020

A search of the state database shows that Antony Thekkek and his wife, Prema, are the equal owners of the business. He is a kind of Bollywood star, playing in many films, singer and author. His latest available on Amazon, “The Lady Biker”.

The I-Team called several office and cell phone numbers, their home in Alamo as seen on Google Maps, emailed them and contacted the couple on Facebook, but received no response.

Since the epidemic in his nursing home, Antony has shared an Easter message on Youtube and told the Kochi Times how he endures the shelter in place. He said it was a good time to be creative.

RELATED: Another Epidemic Of COVID-19 In A Bay Area Nursing Home Raises Questions About Governor Newsom’s Plan
He made these appearances, with legal problems on his way.
“There are a lot of people who have contacted us who are looking for help,” said civil rights lawyer Adante Pointer. “And everyone at T does not want another family to go through what they have been through.”

Pointer is preparing a lawsuit on behalf of several Gateway residents and their families. “The staff were encouraged, they were forced to come to work even though Gateway knew that the staff was positive for the virus. You had a situation here that was just a box of blowing snow ready to explode.”

Pointer also said he would inform Alameda county prosecutors of their criminal investigation into the deaths at Gateway.

RELATED: I-Team Digs into Orinda Nursing Home Records,

Scene of a COVID-19 Outbreak

Nursing advocates tell us that civil and criminal lawsuits are needed at this point, but this shows a failure of public health officials to carry out proper surveillance.

Lawyer Mike Dark of the California Association of Nursing Home Reform said, “This is what we need to do when regulators are not involved. If there is a court case, civil or criminal, it means that something terrible has already happened, when we should be working harder to make sure it doesn’t happen in the first place.

“A search of state databases shows that Thekkeks own several nursing homes, but were refused to buy more five years ago. State inspectors cited problems in their facilities: lack of effective administration, poor infection control and mistreatment of patients.
We have also learned that other county prosecutors are considering criminal investigations into the Bay Area nursing homes. They had a conference call this afternoon.

If you have a question or comment on the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours using the form below or here.

 >>>>>>
>>>>>>
