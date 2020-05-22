From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The death camp known as Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center in Hayward
Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic
The death camp known as Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center in Hayward
By Lynda Carson - May 22, 2020
According to reports, at least 17 people have died there and there are more than 100 patients and staff that have been infected with the coronavirus Covid-19 at the Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center, in Hayward, a notorious Covid-19 death camp.
Additional reports reveal that as of April 2020, the Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center in Hayward, is under investigation by Alameda County prosecutors because at least 17 people have died there and there are more than 100 patients and staff that have been infected with the coronavirus Covid-19.
Reportedly, “The investigation comes after Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley revealed in April that her staff is investigating the Gateway Rehabilitation and Care Center in Hayward, where at least 17 people have died and more than 100 patients and staff were infected.
Civil rights lawyer John Burris had called for that investigation on behalf of the family of Costell Akrie, 87, of Oakland, who died at the facility in early April. The Gateway investigation is ongoing, a spokesperson for O’Malley said Friday.”
Linda Maynard died at the notorious facility known as a death camp by many, in addition to the death Costell Akrie, and many others.
In a press release from the office of attorney John Burris in regards to the death of Costell Akrie, who died of Covid-19 related issues at the Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center, in part it states, “Gateway should be closed and the owners criminally prosecuted if the widely published accounts are true that Gateway pressured its virus stricken employees to go back to work while at the same time allowing its employees to come in contact with patients without wearing masks and gloves.”Civil Rights Attorney John Burris“Gateway handed Mr. Akrie a death sentence." . . . 'How many other patients, like Mr. Akrie and his family, were forced to face death in such a cruel way.”Civil Rights Attorney Adante Pointer. Click here for more: https://johnburrislaw.com/costell-akrie/ .
Records show that Anthony P. Thekkek is the CEO of Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center, and that Prema P. Thekkek is the Secretary of Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center.
Reportedly, in 2015 the Corinthian Gardens Health Care Center in Bakersfield, had to close its doors after the state pulled its license to treat Medicare patients. At the time the license was pulled, the 237 bed facility was operated and owned by Prema and Anthony Thekkek.
Additionally, reportedly in 2005, a union picketed the Bay Point Health Care Center owned and operated at the time by Prema and Anthony Thekkek, to protest against unfair wages and short staffing.
Reportedly, Prema and Anthony Thekkek the owners of Gateway Care & Rehabilitation have also been accused of fraud, and the nursing home workers claimed that the owners withheld their healthcare that they paid for.
The Thekkeks and their health care companies have also faced a class action lawsuit in the past.
For more, see a few more links and information below...
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
Nursing home profile
https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare/profile.html#profTab=0&ID=056463
Owners / managers of Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center
https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare/ownership-info.html#ID=056463
Inspection Reports -
https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare/InspectionReportDetail.html?ID=056463&SURVEYDATE=08/29/2019&INSPTYPE=CMPL
https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare/InspectionReportDetail.html?ID=056463&SURVEYDATE=08/06/2019&INSPTYPE=CMPL
https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare/InspectionReportDetail.html?ID=056463&SURVEYDATE=06/06/2019&INSPTYPE=CMPL
https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare/InspectionReportDetail.html?ID=056463&SURVEYDATE=05/09/2019&INSPTYPE=STD
https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare/InspectionReportDetail.html?ID=056463&SURVEYDATE=11/28/2018&INSPTYPE=CMPL
https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare/InspectionReportDetail.html?ID=056463&SURVEYDATE=04/05/2018&INSPTYPE=STD
https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare/InspectionReportDetail.html?ID=056463&SURVEYDATE=03/30/2017&INSPTYPE=STD
C2542783 NADHI, INC.
Registration Date:
07/11/2003
Jurisdiction:
CALIFORNIA
Entity Type:
DOMESTIC STOCK
Status:
ACTIVE
Agent for Service of Process:
PREMA P THEKKEK
540 W MONTE VISTA AVE
VACAVILLE CA 95688
Entity Address:
540 W MONTE VISTA AVE
VACAVILLE CA 95688
Entity Mailing Address:
540 W MONTE VISTA AVE
VACAVILLE CA 95688
Anthony P. Thekkek is the CEO of - Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center
540 W. Monte Vista Avenue
Vacaville, CA 95688
Prema P. Thekkek is the Secretary of Gateway Care & Rehabilitation Center
540 W. Monte Vista Avenue
Vacaville, CA 95688
https://businesssearch.sos.ca.gov/Document/RetrievePDF?Id=02542783-27854117
https://businesssearch.sos.ca.gov/Document/RetrievePDF?Id=02542783-21862268
https://businesssearch.sos.ca.gov/Document/RetrievePDF?Id=02542783-5115754
Class Action Lawsuit involving Anthony and Prema Thekkek
http://phoenixclassaction.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Order-Granting-Preliminary-Approval-of-Settlement-12.21.161.pdf
Court rulings involving Anthony P. Thekkek
https://trellis.law/rulings/party/ANTHONY-P-THEKKEK
seiu-united-healthcare-workers-west-v-thekkek
https://casetext.com/case/seiu-united-healthcare-workers-west-v-thekkek
Anthony P. Thekkek in Alamo, CA
161 Smith Rd, Alamo, CA 94507
https://clustrmaps.com/person/Thekkek-10boa9
https://clustrmaps.com/a/1n7npb/
https://homemetry.com/house/161+SMITH+RD,+Alamo+CA
Prema P. and Antony P. Thekkek
https://blockshopper.com/ca/contra-costa-county/danville-unincorporated/property/203760001/901-eagle-ridge-drive
https://www.dailyrepublic.com/all-dr-news/wires/business/vacaville-company-among-top-state-tax-delinquents/
Vacaville company among top state tax delinquents
By Danny Bernardini
VACAVILLE — A couple who run a convalescent home in Vacaville are listed as owing $1.9 million in business income taxes, the third-highest amount in the state.
Caresystems Inc. was listed by the Franchise Tax Board of California with regard to a lien filed in 2010 against the company that listed a Vacaville address. Anthony P. Thekkek was named as the CEO and his wife, Prema P. Thekkek, is listed as secretary.
Repeated attempts to contact the Thekkeks were not successful.
Denise Azimi, with the state tax board, said confidentiality rules prohibited her from giving more details about being on the list. She said putting out the list is the only public comment her office can make.
There is little record of Caresystems Inc., however it was named in multiple court cases in Solano County in connection to the Winsor House, a convalescent home in Vacaville that recently changed its name to Orchard Post Acute Care.
An employee at Orchard Post Acute Care confirmed that Prema Thekkek is the owner, but declined to give out contact information. According to Connie Guzman, with the city of Vacaville, there is no business license that lists Orchard Post Acute Care, but she said both Thekkeks have been listed as the owners of Winsor House since a license was acquired in 2001.
The only address listed by the California Secretary of State for Caresystems Inc. is 540 W. Monte Vista Ave. in Vacaville, where the business PAKSN is now located. Guzman confirmed that both Thekkeks are listed on the business license for PAKSN, which was filed in 2008. PAKSN is located just a few blocks from Winsor House.
Employees at PAKSN also confirmed Prema Thekkek as the owner, but declined to comment further or give out contact information for Thekkek.
An employee at Thekkek Health Services Inc. in Martinez confirmed Prema Thekkek as the owner, but declined further comment.
Reach Danny Bernardini at 427-6935 or dbernardini [at] dailyrepublic.net. Follow him on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dbernardinidr.
Anthony Philip Thekkek
• Age 68 Also known as Anthony Thekkek, Antony Philip Lives at 161 Smith Rd, Alamo, CA 94507 Used to live at 1012 El Camino Real Burlingame, CA 94010 Related to Kyle A P Thekkek, Nadhi P Thekkek
• Phone(s) (925) 785-0712
