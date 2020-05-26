From the Open-Publishing Calendar
David Duke campaign contributor Vaughn Miller to start $3 million project in July
David Duke campaign contributor Vaughn Miller to start $3 million project in July
By Lynda Carson - May 26, 2020
Vaughn Miller, owner of the Prestonwood Polo Foundation, and a campaign contributor to KKK Klansman David Duke, is to start a new $3 million dollar project at the NW corner of Main Street and Teel Parkway, in Frisco, Texas, on 7/1/2020, according to public records. The project is new construction of, fully sprinkled, retail shell building and associated site improvement.
The design firm behind the $3 million project is Heights Venture Architecture and Design, of Plano, Texas.
Vaughn Miller is the owner of VCM Development Group of Dallas, Texas, and public records reveal that he made a $1,000 campaign contribution to KKK racist Klansman David Duke during August of 2016, to Duke's failed Senate campaign.
Click below for image of David Duke.
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/a/af/David_Duke_em_1978.jpg
Vaughn Miller is a friend of Prince Charles of Wales, has played polo with him in the past, and owns the Prestonwoods Polo Club, in Oakpoint, Texas.
I have exposed other campaign contributors to David Duke, including Roger Grigsby, and Julius DeRoma.
Outing the Bay Area campaign contributors of KKK fascist David Duke
By Lynda Carson — Thursday Aug 17th, 2017
Click below…
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/08/17/18801676.php
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Exposing KKK fascist David Duke supporters in Minneapolis, Massachusetts and beyond
By Lynda Carson — Saturday Aug 26th, 2017
Click below…
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/08/26/18802258.php
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
However, only one of the campaign contributors to KKK Klansman David Duke that I exposed has tried to bribe me into removing my stories about him from the internet.
During April of 2019, an attorney for Vaughn Miller tried to bribe me with $2,500 to remove my story from the web about Vaughn Miller being a David Duke campaign contributor, and I declined to accept the money, or remove my story from the internet web links.
The attorney for Vaughn Miller wanted to use funds from the nonprofit Prestonwood Polo Foundation of Vaughn Miller to bribe me to remove my story, and I am glad that I declined to get involved with this scheme.
However, they got to Mary Ratcliff, editor of the San Francisco Bay View Newspaper, and paid her a $7,000 donation from the Preston Polo Foundation to get her to remove a story of mine about Vaughn Miller making a $1,000 campaign contribution to David Duke.
Additionally, ever since the editor of the San Francisco Bayview accepted the $7,000 bribe from the attorney of Vaughn Miller, my stories were no longer being published with the San Francisco Bay View newspaper, and that has deeply concerned me as time is passing by. I feel like I was sold out and hung up to dry. What a world…
For more information about the situation, see a few emails below…
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
---------- Forwarded message ---------
From: Henry Gladstone
Date: Sun, Apr 14, 2019 at 9:36 PM
Subject: Re: $7,000 Donation
To: SF Bay View
Mary,
Have you made any progress with Lynda Carson? Please use your best judgment, If you think that asking her to take down the story will make matters worse then it maybe better to leave her alone. Once again, use your best judgement, do whatever you feel is proper and fair. My client’s $2500 offer remains good. I’ll email your tracking number tomorrow.
Regards,
H. Gladstone
On Apr 13, 2019, at 1:26 PM, SF Bay View wrote:
Will do. I have to run some errands but will get on it this afternoon.
Mary Ratcliff
SF Bay View
(415) 671-0789
https://sfbayview.com/
On Sat, Apr 13, 2019 at 11:02 AM Henry Gladstone wrote:
Yes please ask her. My client would be willing to make a $2500 contribution to her or the charity of her choosing.
As you know, the story is 2 years old, served its purpose, the subject disavowed Duke/KKK. And from an ethical point of view, the charities listed in the story are guilty by association. As you know, stories like this live on the internet forever.
Thank you
H. Gladstone
On Apr 13, 2019, at 12:56 PM, SF Bay View wrote:
Can you offer her an incentive? I know she lives at or below poverty level, as we do, but she's likely to refuse any monetary offer so as to comply with the HUD rules (she lives in a subsidized apartment) that penalize the tenant for any windfall like that and expose the tenant to the likelihood of an unpleasant investigation. So though she'd probably refuse, I suspect she'd be pleased to be asked. Whether she'll be persuaded, I can't say. Being ethical is very important to her, as it is to us, but it's of paramount importance to me to keep our paper alive, and we appreciate your help for that reason. I would be willing to pass your message along to her.
Mary Ratcliff
SF Bay View
(415) 671-0789
https://sfbayview.com/
On Sat, Apr 13, 2019 at 9:14 AM Henry Gladstone wrote:
Mary,
The check will be sent out Monday via ups overnight delivery, I'll send you tracking number. Do you have have a good relationship with Lynda Carson? If so, would you be able to ask her to delete her post as well? David Duke campaign contributor Vaughn Miller threatens lawsuit : Indybay
David Duke campaign contributor Vaughn Miller threatens lawsuit : Indybay
In the face of incontrovertible documentation revealing him to be a campaign contributor to KKK fascist David Du...
Thank You,
H. Gladstone
On Fri, Apr 12, 2019 at 1:42 AM SF Bay View wrote:
I'm guessing he'd like his donation to be tax deductible, and we do have a 501c3 arm. If the donation is made to our non-profit, I'll send him an IRS letter. The name of our nonprofit is awkward, but it's legit: Hurricane Relief Information Network. We set it up after Katrina, when we were running countless stories on New Orleanians being stranded in farflung places.
Our address is 4917 Third St., San Francisco CA 94124-2309. And thank you very much. This is a huge help.
Mary Ratcliff
SF Bay View
(415) 671-0789
https://sfbayview.com/
On Thu, Apr 11, 2019 at 8:31 PM Henry Gladstone wrote:
Mary,
My client has arranged to for a $7,000 check be sent to you as a donation from Prestonwood Polo Foundation, a legitimate 501 (c) (3) tax exempt charitable organization. Please advise what name the check should be mate out to and what address it should be sent to for overnight delivery.
Regards,
H. Gladstone
On Thu, Apr 11, 2019 at 1:14 PM Henry Gladstone wrote:
Ok great, I’m speaking with my client today and will make arrangements for payment. I’ll send details shortly.
Thank you
H. Gladstone
On Apr 11, 2019, at 12:21 PM, SF Bay View wrote:
Sure, I have permanently deleted the entire story from our site and will not put it back up or any variations of it. You're right, the story doesn't do anything to advance any movement for justice, so it's expendable. Thank you for this opportunity. The funds are a great help to us.
Mary Ratcliff
SF Bay View
(415) 671-0789
https://sfbayview.com/
On Thu, Apr 11, 2019 at 9:42 AM Henry Gladstone wrote:
Mary, thanks for your reply. The story is from 2017, it leads with KKK and David Duke, and then mentions some really nice charities, which makes them appear to be guilty by association, etc, additionally the subject of the story disavowed Duke & KKK, etc. https://sfbayview.com/2017/09/david-duke-campaign-contributor-vaughn-miller-threatens-lawsuit/
My client supports your work and can make the $7,000 contribution immediately if you would agree to permanently delete the entire story from your site and not put it back up and/or any variations of it.
H. Gladstone
On Thu, Apr 11, 2019 at 11:20 AM SF Bay View wrote:
Please tell me the headline.
Mary Ratcliff
SF Bay View
(415) 671-0789
https://sfbayview.com/
On Thu, Apr 11, 2019 at 6:08 AM Henry Gladstone wrote:
Dear SFBayView Editor,
I represent a client who wishes to remain anonymous and would like to help you with a $7000 contribution to your paper. However, there's an old story that appears on your site from several years ago that we would like taken down. It's an innocuous story that your readers will never miss and it has a few inaccuracies. The story disappeared from your site when you updated recently, then suddenly re-appeared. Please let me know if you're agreeable to this.
Sincerely,
H. Gladstone
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
