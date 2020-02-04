



Featuring music by:

Driftr (hip-hop / soul)

https://www.facebook.com/driftrmusic/

a hip-hop duo comprised of one producer/guitarist (Jamie Schnetzler) and one singer/mc (Brian Capobianchi). We offer soulful, intelligent, catchy, forward-thinking, uplifting lyrical content over a bed of modern electro hip-hop productions. We pride ourselves on offering an extremely live experience while also staying true to the electronic elements prevalent in today's music.



Kat Factor (Jazz - Folk - Soul- Indie - Electronic - R&B)

http://www.katfactormusic.com

Classically trained songstress in the folk-jazz-indie-electro fusion arts. Incorporating sounds from the soul to honor the interconnection within all of life. With a passion for music expression and social awareness, her melodic storytelling is imbued with images of life, death, love, justice and healing. Kat uses her background in Anthropology, medicine and music to tell a story about her take on the human experience.



and Ancestree (Roots Reggae)

https://www.facebook.com/ancestreereggae/

Listen to the sounds of chakras dancing to heartbeat rhythms and heavenly harmonies. Words of Love and ancient wisdom intertwine with deep bass one drops and majestic horns; Soul, Funk, Jazz, Rock, Hip Hop infused Roots Reggae. ANCESTREE draw from a deep well of spiritual inspiration creating a natural sound to move all people, inspiring one to dance with an open heart and mind.



Doors open at 7pm

All Ages

Sliding scale donation at the door but noone will be turned away

Located at the Santa Cruz County Veterans Memorial Building

846 Front St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060



Why is there a recall?

Less than six months after newly-elected city council members took office, Trump supporters, hate groups, and special interests have teamed up to overturn election results that didn't end up in their favor.

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/08/10/18825340.php

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/08/04/18825208.php



So far they have spent over $50,000 to mislead voters, spread lies, and attack the character of the two most outspoken City Councilmembers who are trying to implement data-driven, compassionate solutions to homelessness, build affordable housing, and protect the environment.



This recall is being funded by the same groups that fought against renters protections and want to limit the ability of students to vote in Santa Cruz politics. Join us to resist the recall and FIGHT FOR REPRESENTATION, HUMAN RIGHTS, AND SUSTAINABILITY.

