Golder's political party switch appears to have been timed as she became active fighting rent control in the City of Santa Cruz in 2018. Golder was a signee in official elections materials to the "Rebuttal to Argument for Measure M". The majority of contributions to the recall campaign, which has now taken in over $100,000 since the petition drive began in 2019, have come from the real estate industry solicited by the same group that defeated rent control.
Republicans have played a significant role in the effort to recall Progressive Santa Cruz City Councilmembers Chris Krohn and Drew Glover. In August, during the petition drive to place the recall on the ballot, Santa Cruz Republican Party Central Committee member Paige Concannon claimed on social media that she "started" the recall campaign with "some friends". Concannon was a Santa Cruz City Council candidate in 2018 who lost the race to Councilmember Glover by a significant margin: Glover received 10,972 votes, with Concannon receiving only 3,276. Concannon is publicly supporting Renée Golder's candidacy.
Photo: Santa Cruz City Council candidate Renée Golder (credit: City of Santa Cruz website).
