City Council 'Replacement' Candidate Renee Golder Dressed Up as a Native American at a Party by Santa Cruz Election News

Tuesday Dec 3rd, 2019 6:18 PM

A photo has surfaced of Santa Cruz City Council candidate Renee Golder and her husband Mike Golder dressed up as Native Americans with their children at a party. Golder, who is a teacher at Bay View Elementary, announced her candidacy on December 2, according to Kara Meyberg Guzman of Santa Cruz Local. Golder, a registered Republican, previously served on the City of Santa Cruz’s Citizen Public Safety Task Force in 2013, as well as the Sister Cities Committee. (Photo: Renee and Mark Golder dressed up as Native Americans.)

As a replacement candidate, Golder is only eligible for office if a majority of voters in the March 2020 election vote to recall Santa Cruz City Councilmember Chirs Krohn or Drew Glover.



The photo of the Golders dressed as Native Americans was posted to social media by a family friend with the message, "We are all so happy you made [it] down to pow wow with us. You looked amazing!"



Mike Golder thanked the friend for hosting the party, and responded, "the kids all want to dance with fire now".



In 2018, Renee Golder opposed rent control in the City of Santa Cruz, and co-authored the "Rebuttal to Argument for Measure M" included in official election materials.



In 2019 Golder wrote a letter to the Santa Cruz Sentinel titled, "A pattern of behavior from Krohn, Glover" in which she accused the Councilmembers of "harassing and bullying behaviors".