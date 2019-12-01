SCPD Request for New Tasers to be Addressed at Public Safety Committee Meeting alex [at] alexdarocy.com)

Sunday Dec 1st, 2019 11:13 AM by Alex Darocy

The City of Santa Cruz Public Safety Committee will take up the issue of police Tasers at its next meeting on December 2. A request from the Santa Cruz Police Department for the Santa Cruz City Council to approve a contract with Axon Enterprise, Inc. to re-outfit the entire police department with new Taser guns, at a cost of $235,439, was placed on the consent agenda of the November 12 City Council meeting, but was pulled after inquiries from the Santa Cruz ACLU. SCPD's proposed Taser purchase is listed as item number four on the agenda of the Public Safety Committee meeting, which will be held at 5:30 pm on Monday December 2, at the Santa Cruz Police Department Community Room, which is located at 155 Center Street in Santa Cruz.