Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections
Santa Cruz United Canvasser Arrested at Whole Foods
by Alex Darocy (alex [at] alexdarocy.com)
Thursday Sep 19th, 2019 8:00 PM
A recall petition signature gatherer for Santa Cruz United was arrested today at Whole Foods Market. He was cited and released by Santa Cruz Police for "challenging another person to a physical fight in public".
sm_santa_cruz_united_recall_petition_canvasser_signature_gatherer_arrested_by_police_at_whole_foods.jpg
original image (3000x2003)
This threat was made to me. The canvasser physically threatened me shortly after I began documenting him while he was soliciting signatures for the petition to recall Councilmembers Chris Krohn and Drew Glover in front of the market. He actually pulled his shirt off and started to chase me just as two police cars were arriving near Rite Aid. This man was literally going to chase me around the shopping center with his shirt off, and there was a group of young girls watching on. Their age was such that police said they could not interview them.

After he was released, the canvasser calmed down a bit, and approached me. He admitted to me he was being paid to collect signatures for the recall petition.

Before threatening me, the canvasser screamed and yelled at me in the Whole Foods parking lot. Take Back Santa Cruz member David Giannini, who was tabling for Santa Cruz United in the parking lot and listening to the man yell at me, attempted to calm the paid canvasser, but he was unable to. Giannini then broke down the Santa Cruz United table and left.

Shortly before this incident unfolded, one activist contacted me to report that the same canvasser had threatened Keith McHenry of Food Not Bombs an hour earlier at Trader Joe's downtown.

This canvasser is also the canvasser who was handcuffed and detained at Whole Foods for allegedly threatening the Whole Foods manager on September 10. I'll have more on this story soon.


For Background, see:

Recall Canvasser Detained by Police at Whole Foods for Threatening and Harassing Staff and Customers
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/09/17/18826375.php

Recall Canvasser Handcuffed at Whole Foods Returns to Trader Joe's (Text and photos by Autumn Sun)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/09/18/18826385.php


Alex Darocy
http://alexdarocy.blogspot.com/
§Video
by Alex Darocy (alex [at] alexdarocy.com) Thursday Sep 19th, 2019 11:55 PM
Video of Santa Cruz United Canvasser pulling his shirt off and trying to fight me just as Santa Cruz Police arrive.
§This appeared to be the canvassers' supervisor
by Alex Darocy Friday Sep 20th, 2019 12:21 AM
sm_santa_cruz_united_recall.jpg
original image (3000x2003)
Santa Cruz United
Why do people shop there?Will B. DeletedThursday Sep 19th, 2019 8:12 PM
