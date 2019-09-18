Recall Canvasser Handcuffed at Whole Foods Returns to Trader Joe's by AutumnSun

Wednesday Sep 18th, 2019 12:43 PM

Today I went to Trader Joe's to purchase a few items. After I parked, I saw the same man that had been handcuffed by the Santa Cruz Police on September 10th for harassment and saying racial slurs to the Whole Foods Manager, along with actually harassing Alex after he was released!