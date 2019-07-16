Santa Cruz residents are resisting what they are calling an "anti-democratic" effort to recall Progressive City Counclimembers Drew Glover and Chris Krohn by protesting at signature gathering sites. On July 15, a signature gathering location operated on Pacific Avenue by Take Back Santa Cruz member Jane Becker was protested.

Jane Becker, who is a local attorney, had been collecting signatures for the recall petition downtown on Pacific Avenue near her business office when the protest occurred. She posted a message today on the Santa Mierda hate blog stating that she called the police on protesters because she felt "harrassed". Becker had previously promoted her signature gathering location on the hate blog, as did Dan Coughlin, the chief officer of Santa Cruz United. Becker also promoted the location in another hate group, Santa Cruz Looks lIke Shit, which was co-founded by former Santa Cruz City Council candidate Ashley Scontriano, who is a Republican

The protest follows a July 12 call on social media by former Santa Cruz City Council candidate Simba Kenyatta for community members to join him to "question motives" and "engage potential signers" at recall signing sites.

"Let's fight for these brothers. Bring signs and stuff. Fight the power!" Kenyatta stated.

A list of businesses to boycott that are supporting the recall effort can be found: here.