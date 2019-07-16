top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections
Santa Cruz Residents Protest the Recall at Petition Signing Locations
by Santa Cruz News Network
Tuesday Jul 16th, 2019 5:41 PM
Santa Cruz residents are resisting what they are calling an "anti-democratic" effort to recall Progressive City Counclimembers Drew Glover and Chris Krohn by protesting at signature gathering sites. On July 15, a signature gathering location operated on Pacific Avenue by Take Back Santa Cruz member Jane Becker was protested.
simba-kenyatta-santa-cruz-recall-protests-petition-signature-gathering-sites.jpg

Jane Becker, who is a local attorney, had been collecting signatures for the recall petition downtown on Pacific Avenue near her business office when the protest occurred. She posted a message today on the Santa Mierda hate blog stating that she called the police on protesters because she felt "harrassed". Becker had previously promoted her signature gathering location on the hate blog, as did Dan Coughlin, the chief officer of Santa Cruz United. Becker also promoted the location in another hate group, Santa Cruz Looks lIke Shit, which was co-founded by former Santa Cruz City Council candidate Ashley Scontriano, who is a Republican

The protest follows a July 12 call on social media by former Santa Cruz City Council candidate Simba Kenyatta for community members to join him to "question motives" and "engage potential signers" at recall signing sites.

"Let's fight for these brothers. Bring signs and stuff. Fight the power!" Kenyatta stated.


A list of businesses to boycott that are supporting the recall effort can be found: here.

§Jane Becker Promotes her Signature Gathering Site at Santa Cruz Looks Like Shit!
by Santa Cruz News Network Tuesday Jul 16th, 2019 5:41 PM
sm_jane-becker-attorney-take-back-santa-cruz-united-recall.jpg
original image (1228x433)
§Becker and Dan Coughlin Promote the Signature Gathering Site on the Santa Mierda Hate Blog
by Santa Cruz News Network Tuesday Jul 16th, 2019 5:41 PM
sm_jane-becker-dan-coughlin-santa-mierda-take-back-santa-cruz-united-recall.jpg
original image (1190x919)
§Post from Becker about the Protest
by Santa Cruz News Network Tuesday Jul 16th, 2019 5:47 PM
protest.jpg
Jane Becker later posted about the protest on the Santa Mierda hate blog.
