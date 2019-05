Olden made the "hose him down" comment (see photo below) in response to a person's complaint about a sleeping homeless man blocking the doorway to her place of employment. She wrote: "Every morning at work I have to step over a homeless guy to open up. He insists on sleeping in front of the door. I'm sure he has head lice. And he has sores all over the legs."Samantha Olden replied: "perhaps you can hose him down? Do you have those blue jars of barbicide that the combs sit in?" Presumably the business location is a barber shop.In 2018 Samantha Olden was one of the principle organizers against rent control in the City of Santa Cruz. Olden is an avid gun rights supporter. She is a Real Estate Agent with David Lyng Real Estate. Olden is a supporter of the Santa Mierda anti-homeless hate blog, calling it "real" news. Santa Mierda is produced anonymously by Take Back Santa Cruz member Steve Schlicht , who is known for his "I'd be fine with junkies dying" quote he made as a sitting member of the Citizen's Public Safety Task Force in the City of Santa Cruz.Olden has a history of making fascistic statements on social media , and in 2013 she, along with another TBSC member, dressed up as a “homeless junky” and attempted to infiltrate a local harm reduction program Olden's "hose him down" comment was made in the Facebook group "Santa Cruz Looks Like SHIT!!", a hate group created to target homeless residents in Santa Cruz. Her comment violates several of TBSC's own rules for posting in their Facebook group, including the following:"Do not post, promote, encourage or distribute content — or any type of activity — that is illegal, harmful, abusive, racially or ethnically offensive, vulgar, sexually explicit, invasive of personal privacy or, in a reasonable person’s view, objectionable.""TBSC advocates the protection of Santa Cruz residents, including the elderly, mentally ill, physically disabled, children, and veterans.""The group opposes all criminal and vigilante behavior."Olden is currently listed as a admin of the Take Back Santa Cruz Facebook group.The "Santa Cruz Looks Like SHIT!!" hate group was founded by former Santa Cruz City Council candidate Ashley Scontriano and "John Green", a pseudonym. "John Green" has made vigilante statements on the Santa Cruz, CA: Keepin' It Real hate blog.Take Back Santa Cruz has maintained a close connection to the Santa Cruz Police Department through large donations of money. Samantha Olden has appeared in photos with the police as the department was presented with the contributions (see photos).Take Back Santa Cruz leaders actively cover for and explain away the bad behavior of other leaders in the group. When TBSC leader and Facebook group admin Sharon de Jong was confronted about TBSC leader Rachel Dean's past comment in support of troll busting , de Jong would not answer the question directly, instead stating that there are "kooks" in "every group" (see photos).