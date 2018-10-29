From the Open-Publishing Calendar
March Against Racist Slumlords
Friday November 02
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Santa Cruz Town Clock
Water St. & Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz
Protest
Students United with Renters
March against landlord Darius Mohsenin in response to his racist flier he distributed at the No Place Like Home event and the fact that he allowed one of his buildings to fall into disrepair. We stand in solidarity against racism and forcing renters to pay to inhabit unlivable rentals.
Background:
No on M Slumlord Darius Mohsenin Distributes Racist Flyers at No Place Like Home Event
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2018/10/19/18818326.php
Landlords in Santa Cruz Step Up Their Misinformation Campaign Against Measure M
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2018/10/06/18818061.php
https://www.facebook.com/events/3332643008...
