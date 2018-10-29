



No on M Slumlord Darius Mohsenin Distributes Racist Flyers at No Place Like Home Event

Landlords in Santa Cruz Step Up Their Misinformation Campaign Against Measure M

March against landlord Darius Mohsenin in response to his racist flier he distributed at the No Place Like Home event and the fact that he allowed one of his buildings to fall into disrepair. We stand in solidarity against racism and forcing renters to pay to inhabit unlivable rentals.

