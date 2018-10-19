top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Racial Justice
No on M Slumlord Dairus Mohsenin Distributes Racist Flyers at No Place Like Home Event
by Students United with Renters
Friday Oct 19th, 2018 1:48 PM
Local slumlord Dairus Mohsenin and vocal supporter of the No on M Campaign distributed these flyers at the No Place Like Home event in Santa Cruz yesterday. This is an outrageous display of racism. These flyers look like something found at a KKK rally or a Proud Boys meetup. Darius is a large donor to the No on M campaign, and his banners with similar racist and classist undertones can be seen flying prominently around the city.
sm_dairus_mohsenin_racist_flyer_santa_cruz_rent_control.jpg
original image (750x1000)
Please share this so people know exactly who Darius is.

And if you already know Darius, who owns a building at Spruce and Pacific, please reach out to us via facebook, email or our hotline if you would like to share stories about him.

Fuck racism, fuck slumlords, let's put these people on blast.
https://www.facebook.com/SURucsc/
§Racist Comment on Social Media Made by Dairus Mohsenin
by Students United with Renters Friday Oct 19th, 2018 1:48 PM
dairus_mohsenin_-_santa_cruz_-_racist_comment.jpg
https://www.facebook.com/SURucsc/
