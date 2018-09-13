From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Interview with Analicia and Dexter Cube of Take Back Santa Cruz by Peter Green

Thursday Sep 13th, 2018 9:44 PM

On September 12 (on the Santa Cruz Police Department Facebook page) the co-founders of Take Back Santa Cruz (TBSC) Analicia and Dexter Cube opened up with me for a candid, "on the fly" interview. Dexter answered questions about his past and his multiple brushes with the law, including being fined tens of thousands of dollars by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and losing his licence for defrauding his financial clients. He also discussed more minor brushes with the law, including his public urination bust when he was in college. Analicia Cube, the self-described President of TBSC, questioned the "mental balance" of Measure M rent control supporters in Santa Cruz, and was defiant that the Santa Mierda hate blog was separate from TBSC, even though it has been widely reported that Steve Schlicht (the communications director of TBSC) pens the blog.