Fuck12: Sheriff's Vehicle Hits Protester at Vigil Demanding Justice for Stephon Clark by Justice for Stephon Clark

Monday Apr 2nd, 2018 2:46 PM



Photographer Amir Saadiq shares scenes from the vigil, including photos of Wanda Cleveland before she was taken to the hospital. On March 31, 61-year-old Wanda Cleveland was deliberately struck by a police vehicle during a candlelight vigil in South Sacramento for Stephon Clark, also known as "Zoe." Clark, a 22-year-old Black man, was murdered by Sacramento cops on March 18 in his grandmother’s backyard.Photographer Amir Saadiq shares scenes from the vigil, including photos of Wanda Cleveland before she was taken to the hospital.

Guy Danilowitz: “I saw a vehicle essentially strike a protester who was looking like she was trying to get out the way. And the vehicle, a sheriff’s deputy, was stopped, and accelerated forward violently, as the video shows, and struck her. And I called 911 because of the force with which she got struck. And then, the patrol vehicles, after striking her—it was loud, everyone heard it—they just sped off.”



ASAADIQ PHOTOGRAPHY© 2018 Wanda Cleveland was treated at a local hospital for injuries to her wrist and head after she was hit by a vehicle being driven by a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy. The incident was filmed by Guy Danilowitz , a trial attorney and Sacramento County Public Defender who was attending the vigil as a legal observer with the National Lawyers Guild.Guy Danilowitz: “I saw a vehicle essentially strike a protester who was looking like she was trying to get out the way. And the vehicle, a sheriff’s deputy, was stopped, and accelerated forward violently, as the video shows, and struck her. And I called 911 because of the force with which she got struck. And then, the patrol vehicles, after striking her—it was loud, everyone heard it—they just sped off.”Photographer Amir Saadiq shares scenes from the vigil , including photos of Wanda Cleveland before she was taken to the hospital."Inspired by Gordon Parks My camera is my weapon of choiceTo capture moments whereHumanity happens."ASAADIQ PHOTOGRAPHY© 2018

Still image, via Democracy Now!, of Wanda Cleveland before being hit by a Sacramento County Sheriff's Vehicle. The other images were taken and shared by Amir Saadiq. ASAADIQ PHOTOGRAPHY© 2018