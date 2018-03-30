top
Related Categories: Central Valley | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 3/31/2018
Vigil for Stephon #JusticeForZoe
Date Saturday March 31
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Florin & 65th St., Sacramento
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorAnswer Coalition
Join the Sacramento ANSWER Coalition for a candle light vigil to hold space in South Sacramento for Stephon Clark.

It was Sacramento County Sheriffs that directed Sac PD from their helicopter.

They murdered Stephon in his own backyard with 20 shots and expect us to sit at home silently while his killers go on a vacation.

We will be lighting candles to call for justice for all victims of police terror and an end to all forms of police brutality. We welcome the community of Sacramento to come express their grief while also building an alternative to the system that has been killing and criminalizing us for too long.

When South Sac is under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!l

#JusticeForZoe
#NoJusticeNoPeace
#BlackLivesMatter
#ItsAPhoneNotAGun
#EndPoliceTerror

Co-sponsored by the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSLweb.org), Black Student Union - Sacramento State, MeCHA de UC Davis, Brown Berets de Califas
sm_justice_for_stephon_clark_candlelight_vigil.jpg
original image (480x672)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1810671958...
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 30th, 2018 9:51 AM
