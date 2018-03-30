From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Vigil for Stephon #JusticeForZoe
|Date
|Saturday March 31
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Location Details
|Florin & 65th St., Sacramento
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Answer Coalition
|
Join the Sacramento ANSWER Coalition for a candle light vigil to hold space in South Sacramento for Stephon Clark.
It was Sacramento County Sheriffs that directed Sac PD from their helicopter.
They murdered Stephon in his own backyard with 20 shots and expect us to sit at home silently while his killers go on a vacation.
We will be lighting candles to call for justice for all victims of police terror and an end to all forms of police brutality. We welcome the community of Sacramento to come express their grief while also building an alternative to the system that has been killing and criminalizing us for too long.
When South Sac is under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!l
#JusticeForZoe
#NoJusticeNoPeace
#BlackLivesMatter
#ItsAPhoneNotAGun
#EndPoliceTerror
Co-sponsored by the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSLweb.org), Black Student Union - Sacramento State, MeCHA de UC Davis, Brown Berets de Califas
