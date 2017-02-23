As reported and documented by Santa Cruz Indymedia, the Santa Cruz Police Department cooperated with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to carryout militarized immigration sweeps in Santa Cruz County.

On Monday, February 13, militarized ICE vehicles and soldiers with machine guns were escorted by Santa Cruz police. They broke down doors, detained women and children, and checked people's immigration papers. Members of the Salvadoran community were targeted for prosecution and deportation under the guise of searching for "gang members."