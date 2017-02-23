|
Santa Cruz Police Cooperate with ICE on Militarized Immigration Raids
As reported and documented by Santa Cruz Indymedia, the Santa Cruz Police Department cooperated with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to carryout militarized immigration sweeps in Santa Cruz County.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (1.5mb)
[ Audio: 3:42 minutes ]
Photos | Highly Militarized ICE Raids on California's Central Coast
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/02/15/18796534.php
Eyewitness Reports | Raids on Santa Cruz Immigrant Communities Cause Severe Damage
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/02/16/18796559.php
Indybay Feature | Nationwide Ramp-Up of Highly Militarized ICE Raids Includes California's Central Coast
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/02/16/18796566.php
On Monday, February 13, militarized ICE vehicles and soldiers with machine guns were escorted by Santa Cruz police. They broke down doors, detained women and children, and checked people's immigration papers. Members of the Salvadoran community were targeted for prosecution and deportation under the guise of searching for "gang members."
§Militarized ICE Vehicle Rolls Past Giant Dipper Roller Coaster at Santa Cruz Boardwalk
A militarized ICE vehicle rolls past the famous Giant Dipper roller coaster at the Santa Cruz Boardwalk while terrifying the predominantly Latino community living in the Beach Flats neighborhood.
