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Indybay Feature
Help Victims of Another Tentcrusher Expedition on Thursday July 30?
Date:
Thursday, July 30, 2026
Time:
7:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Volunteers (reported by Norse)
Email:
Phone:
8314234833
Location Details:
Coral St. between Hiway 9/River St. and Limekiln
For the third time in eight days, sidewalk self-sheltering residents of Coral St. between face the threat of wholesale property destruction.
After another week of no access to bathrooms (or even portapotties), water (drinkable or otherwise), electricity, even trash cans, police are again threatening Coral St. survivors with criminal "lodging" charges.
Police are arguably placing the residents in greater danger through demanding they leave. Many of them are elderly and disabled, will need to get together what they can carry of their possessions for a mock "clean-up" of an area Funding Matters has declared (along with the rest of Santa Cruz) as a "no services zone".
Volunteers are likely to be gathering at 7 AM at Limekiln and Coral Streets.
Details of this situation can be found at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2026/07/24/18887646.php (Sped Up Schedule of Cop Crackdowns on Coral Street Encampment Community)/
After another week of no access to bathrooms (or even portapotties), water (drinkable or otherwise), electricity, even trash cans, police are again threatening Coral St. survivors with criminal "lodging" charges.
Police are arguably placing the residents in greater danger through demanding they leave. Many of them are elderly and disabled, will need to get together what they can carry of their possessions for a mock "clean-up" of an area Funding Matters has declared (along with the rest of Santa Cruz) as a "no services zone".
Volunteers are likely to be gathering at 7 AM at Limekiln and Coral Streets.
Details of this situation can be found at https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2026/07/24/18887646.php (Sped Up Schedule of Cop Crackdowns on Coral Street Encampment Community)/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 29, 2026 3:10PM
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