From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Sped Up Schedule of Cop Crackdowns on Coral Street Encampment Community

Date:

Monday, July 27, 2026

Time:

7:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

(reported by) Robert Norse

Email:

Phone:

8314234833

Location Details:

Limekiln and Coral St.--meet on Limekiln to cover Coral St., Limekiln, and adjacent streets depending on the police harassment radius.





They meet at 7 AM, but those wishing to help can come at any time in the next few hours with cameras, cars, and vehicles to help transport deported residents & their property to safer spots. Earlier is better than later as police in the past have taped off the area and forbidden reintry as early as 8 AM.



In the most recent (7-22) Wednesday morning sweep, cops increased trespassing citations for entering normally public areas of Coral and adjacent streets.. The destructive raids are now increasing in frequency. That sweep caught some residents off guard who were used to thursdays.



This next "clean-up" was unexpectedly scheduled just five days after the last, leaving little time for residents to find new safe havens where they won't be issued citations.and/or have survivial shelter and property destroyed.



The group needs volunteers and vehicles to help transport belongings, coordinate pickups, and do outreach throughout the week to help file American Disability Act reasonable accommodation requests. These are necessary to require police to provide people with disabilities with the time they need to deal with these traumatic sweeps.



A volunteer reports that one woman who could not move her belongings outside the multi-block sweep zone because she's healing a spider fracture in her foot was confronted and harassed in a prior sweep.



Volunteers speculate that the purpose of the sweeps is not to cleanup the area, nor provide a "pathway to housing" but rather to increase stress and fear to terrorize survivors into not returning.and "shrinking" the visible homeless population.



I have visited around 10 AM during the last Wednesday sweep. I found SCPD cops harassing, threatening, and ticketing outside residents huddling near their survival gear. This was two streets away from Coral St.



I will be archiving an interview with a displaced resident on Sunday who I found three blocks away on Free Radio-on-the-net Santa Cruz. The audio file can be found at Those wishing to help the unhoused lodging on Coral St. keep their belongings safe are urged to show up. The group also documents police behavior to deter abusive violence, property destruction, and unlawful arrest--though this seemed to be the heart and soul of what's happening.They meet at 7 AM, but those wishing to help can come at any time in the next few hours with cameras, cars, and vehicles to help transport deported residents & their property to safer spots. Earlier is better than later as police in the past have taped off the area and forbidden reintry as early as 8 AM.In the most recent (7-22) Wednesday morning sweep, cops increased trespassing citations for entering normally public areas of Coral and adjacent streets.. The destructive raids are now increasing in frequency. That sweep caught some residents off guard who were used to thursdays.This next "clean-up" was unexpectedly scheduled just five days after the last, leaving little time for residents to find new safe havens where they won't be issued citations.and/or have survivial shelter and property destroyed.The group needs volunteers and vehicles to help transport belongings, coordinate pickups, and do outreach throughout the week to help file American Disability Act reasonable accommodation requests. These are necessary to require police to provide people with disabilities with the time they need to deal with these traumatic sweeps.A volunteer reports that one woman who could not move her belongings outside the multi-block sweep zone because she's healing a spider fracture in her foot was confronted and harassed in a prior sweep.Volunteers speculate that the purpose of the sweeps is not to cleanup the area, nor provide a "pathway to housing" but rather to increase stress and fear to terrorize survivors into not returning.and "shrinking" the visible homeless population.I have visited around 10 AM during the last Wednesday sweep. I found SCPD cops harassing, threatening, and ticketing outside residents huddling near their survival gear. This was two streets away from Coral St.I will be archiving an interview with a displaced resident on Sunday who I found three blocks away on Free Radio-on-the-net Santa Cruz. The audio file can be found at https://www.huffsantacruz.org/Lostshows.html . Click on 7/19/2026 Sunday, July 26th 2026, part 1 where it will be the first interview played after introductory comments and music.